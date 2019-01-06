Jump to content

* * - - - 7 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals January 6th - January 12th 50% Off PS4 Games

By Zantra, Jan 06 2019 02:12 PM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:12 PM

25% Off
MLB 17: The Show
(Expires January 12th)

50% Off
Detroit: Become Human
Shadow of the Colossus
Knack 2
(Expires January 12th)

#2 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   646 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:17 PM

50% off SELECT PS4 games

Edit: Thanks for sharing though, $10 for SotC with a Xmas gift card sounds better than the kitchenware my wife wants to go all in on

#3 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:24 PM

Good deal if you PM and stack cartwheel with DBH for under $20 after all the Quantic Collection is currently $40

#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11953 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:49 PM

May finally pick up Knack 2, if the store price is $19.99 or under.


#5 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:54 PM

Tempting for SotC.  I'd go for Knack, but I apparently already have it?  I think there was a PSN glitch or something where it was free for another region for awhile at launch.  Can't remember.


#6 andycandy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

andycandy

Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:56 PM

Might pick up Detroit for 20

#7 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1199 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:26 PM

This dude loves his clickbait titles.


#8 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:33 PM

Picked up SotC for $10. Been waiting for it to hit this price. Thanks op!

 

Btw, it was not on the floor at my store. The rep found it from the backroom. He said it had been discontinued.


#9 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22533 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:54 PM

Picked up SotC for $10. Been waiting for it to hit this price. Thanks op!

 

Btw, it was not on the floor at my store. The rep found it from the backroom. He said it had been discontinued.

Would def be up for SotC but my stores are terrible with showing stock accurate (or have lazy employees). Really hate when it says available in store and you get there and they can't find it.. 


#10 squidboy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   18 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

squidboy

Posted 06 January 2019 - 07:35 PM

I got SotC too and like the previous poster, I had to ask about it because it wasn't in the plastic game prison or the cheap games end caps. 


#11 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 07 January 2019 - 12:16 AM

This dude loves his clickbait titles.

Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off. The way that I do titles is posting whatever item has the highest percentage off that week. Since three items are all the same percentage off, I wasn't going to write all three of them into the title, as that would just be ridiculously long. And, Target tends to add new deals to Cartwheel throughout the week, so we may see more PS4 titles for 50% off before the week is through.


#12 Z-Saber   moon2S CAGiversary!   6116 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Z-Saber

Posted 07 January 2019 - 03:41 AM

The word "select" might help

#13 fatboyjam   A Champagne Jam CAGiversary!   711 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

fatboyjam

Posted 07 January 2019 - 04:10 AM

Tempting for SotC. I'd go for Knack, but I apparently already have it? I think there was a PSN glitch or something where it was free for another region for awhile at launch. Can't remember.


Knack 2? Because Knack 1 was a free PSN+ title a few months back.

#14 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 07 January 2019 - 01:39 PM

Knack 2 is $9.99 via the PS Store now, which is half the price of what it would be via Target since it is 50% off of $40 (in case you wanted digital and to save $10)


#15 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 07 January 2019 - 02:02 PM

May finally pick up Knack 2, if the store price is $19.99 or under.

Same, but mostly because it's the only one of these games I don't already have. 


#16 iNICK20   Premium Member. CAGiversary!   304 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

iNICK20

Posted 07 January 2019 - 02:05 PM

Knack 2? Because Knack 1 was a free PSN+ title a few months back.

Yeah Knack 2 was free due to a glitch a while back. I forgot what region, but I do remember that.


#17 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 07 January 2019 - 03:50 PM

The word "select" might help


Ironically, the button that was removed.

#18 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   363 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:01 PM

Was able to pick up a copy of SotC at my local Target, though it wasn't on the floor and an employee had to search for it in the back.  At $10, it's well worth it for me (never having played it before).


#19 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:11 PM

Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off. The way that I do titles is posting whatever item has the highest percentage off that week. Since three items are all the same percentage off, I wasn't going to write all three of them into the title, as that would just be ridiculously long. And, Target tends to add new deals to Cartwheel throughout the week, so we may see more PS4 titles for 50% off before the week is through.

 

Up to 50% off select PS4 games. 


#20 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:30 PM

Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off.

Clear communication is your friend.  "50% off PS4 games" gives the appearance of all PS4 games being 50% off, when in fact the vast majority are not.

Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.


#21 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   631 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:45 PM

Up to 50% off select PS4 games.

All of our products are discounted a certain percent.
What? Zero is a percent.

https://mobile.twitt...1296640?lang=en

#22 MidnightMarauder74   Proud CAG (not CAGer) CAGiversary!   836 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

MidnightMarauder74

Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:18 PM

Clear communication is your friend. "50% off PS4 games" gives the appearance of all PS4 games being 50% off, when in fact the vast majority are not.

Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.


Agreed.

#23 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:39 PM

Clear communication is your friend. "50% off PS4 games" gives the appearance of all PS4 games being 50% off, when in fact the vast majority are not.

Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.

Agreed as well. Wouldn't have been hard to put "select" in front of "ps4 games." The person who said reading comprehension is your friend must not have strong skills of their own if they think the title doesn't need more descriptive words.

#24 Zimmy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   917 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Zimmy

Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:55 PM

Wow, the thread title is still incorrect?

Is it not possible to edit it?


#25 husher   Yet what is any ocean but a multitude of drops? CAGiversary!   2465 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

husher

Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:27 PM

What's not possible is Zantra admitting he could be wrong.


#26 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:01 PM

What's not possible is Zantra admitting he could be wrong.


Zing

#27 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:15 AM

Bummer SOTC sold out online and local for me. I'd be in for 10.

#28 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:34 AM

Everytime I look in the cartwheel thread it is full of drama unrelated to gaming :p

#29 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3469 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:47 AM

Bummer SOTC sold out online and local for me. I'd be in for 10.


Why do you need 10 copies :P

#30 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:44 PM

Why do you need 10 copies :P

I dunno, I just have a healing this game will be rare and very flippable some day....


