Target Cartwheel Deals January 6th - January 12th 50% Off PS4 Games
Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:12 PM
MLB 17: The Show
(Expires January 12th)
50% Off
Detroit: Become Human
Shadow of the Colossus
Knack 2
(Expires January 12th)
Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:17 PM
Edit: Thanks for sharing though, $10 for SotC with a Xmas gift card sounds better than the kitchenware my wife wants to go all in on
Posted 06 January 2019 - 02:24 PM
Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:49 PM
May finally pick up Knack 2, if the store price is $19.99 or under.
Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:54 PM
Tempting for SotC. I'd go for Knack, but I apparently already have it? I think there was a PSN glitch or something where it was free for another region for awhile at launch. Can't remember.
Posted 06 January 2019 - 03:56 PM
Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:26 PM
This dude loves his clickbait titles.
Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:33 PM
Picked up SotC for $10. Been waiting for it to hit this price. Thanks op!
Btw, it was not on the floor at my store. The rep found it from the backroom. He said it had been discontinued.
Posted 06 January 2019 - 04:54 PM
Picked up SotC for $10. Been waiting for it to hit this price. Thanks op!
Btw, it was not on the floor at my store. The rep found it from the backroom. He said it had been discontinued.
Would def be up for SotC but my stores are terrible with showing stock accurate (or have lazy employees). Really hate when it says available in store and you get there and they can't find it..
Posted 06 January 2019 - 07:35 PM
I got SotC too and like the previous poster, I had to ask about it because it wasn't in the plastic game prison or the cheap games end caps.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 12:16 AM
This dude loves his clickbait titles.
Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off. The way that I do titles is posting whatever item has the highest percentage off that week. Since three items are all the same percentage off, I wasn't going to write all three of them into the title, as that would just be ridiculously long. And, Target tends to add new deals to Cartwheel throughout the week, so we may see more PS4 titles for 50% off before the week is through.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 04:10 AM
Tempting for SotC. I'd go for Knack, but I apparently already have it? I think there was a PSN glitch or something where it was free for another region for awhile at launch. Can't remember.
Knack 2? Because Knack 1 was a free PSN+ title a few months back.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 01:39 PM
Knack 2 is $9.99 via the PS Store now, which is half the price of what it would be via Target since it is 50% off of $40 (in case you wanted digital and to save $10)
Posted 07 January 2019 - 02:02 PM
May finally pick up Knack 2, if the store price is $19.99 or under.
Same, but mostly because it's the only one of these games I don't already have.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 02:05 PM
Yeah Knack 2 was free due to a glitch a while back. I forgot what region, but I do remember that.
Yeah Knack 2 was free due to a glitch a while back. I forgot what region, but I do remember that.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 03:50 PM
The word "select" might help
Ironically, the button that was removed.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:01 PM
Was able to pick up a copy of SotC at my local Target, though it wasn't on the floor and an employee had to search for it in the back. At $10, it's well worth it for me (never having played it before).
Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:11 PM
Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off. The way that I do titles is posting whatever item has the highest percentage off that week. Since three items are all the same percentage off, I wasn't going to write all three of them into the title, as that would just be ridiculously long. And, Target tends to add new deals to Cartwheel throughout the week, so we may see more PS4 titles for 50% off before the week is through.
Up to 50% off select PS4 games.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:30 PM
Reading comprehension is your friend. It says 50% Off PS4 games. Not "All" PS4 games. Three PS4 games are 50% Off.
Clear communication is your friend. "50% off PS4 games" gives the appearance of all PS4 games being 50% off, when in fact the vast majority are not.
Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:45 PM
All of our products are discounted a certain percent.
Up to 50% off select PS4 games.
What? Zero is a percent.
https://mobile.twitt...1296640?lang=en
Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:18 PM
Agreed.
Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.
Agreed.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:39 PM
Agreed as well. Wouldn't have been hard to put "select" in front of "ps4 games." The person who said reading comprehension is your friend must not have strong skills of their own if they think the title doesn't need more descriptive words.
Clear communication is your friend. "50% off PS4 games" gives the appearance of all PS4 games being 50% off, when in fact the vast majority are not.
Not trying to be a jerk, just constructive feedback.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:55 PM
Wow, the thread title is still incorrect?
Is it not possible to edit it?
Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:27 PM
What's not possible is Zantra admitting he could be wrong.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:01 PM
Zing
Zing
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:15 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:34 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:47 AM
Bummer SOTC sold out online and local for me. I'd be in for 10.
Why do you need 10 copies :P
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:44 PM
Why do you need 10 copies :P
I dunno, I just have a healing this game will be rare and very flippable some day....
