XBL Deals - DwG: BO4, Hitman 2, GTA V, Dead Space, more | Tom Clancy, Soedesco | GwG: WRC 6, Celeste; Far Cry 2

Date Night Drops
- Major Nelson's Jan 21 weekly deals post - https://majornelson....anchise-sale-2/
Games with Gold
- Jan 1-31 - Celeste
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Jan 16-31 - Far Cry 2
Deals with Gold
1/22 - 1/28
1979 Revolution: Black Friday - $8.03 - 33% off
Brawlout Standard Edition - $9.99 - 50% off
Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 50% off
Call of Cthulhu - $40.19 - 33% off
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $38.99 - 35% off
Digital Deluxe - $84.99 - 15% off
Digital Deluxe Enhanced - $110.49 - 15% off
Demon's Crystals - $2.49 - 50% off
Ducati - 90th Anniversary - $5.00 - 75% off
Ghostbusters - $10.00 - 80% off
Grand Theft Auto V - $15.00 - 50% off
Game & Great White Shark Cash Card - $15.00 - 70% off
Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $20.00 - 75% off
Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - $27.50 - 75% off
Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $40.00 - 75% off
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack - $19.49 - 35% off
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle - $32.49 - 35% off
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle - $51.99 - 35% off
Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $84.49 - 35% off
Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $84.99 - 15% off
Hitman 2 - $41.99 - 30% off
Silver Edition - $55.99 - 30% off
Gold Edition - $69.99 - 30% off
Hunter's Legacy - $3.49 - 50% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition - $6.99 - 30% off
The Long Dark - $20.09 - 33% off
Maize - $3.99 - 80% off
Masters of Anima - $5.00 - 75% off
Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame - $15.00 - 75% off
Special Edition - $17.50 - 75% off
MXGP2 - $8.00 - 60% off
Override: Mech City Brawl - $19.49 - 35% off
Super Charged Mega Edition - $25.99 - 35% off
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - $7.50 - 75% off
Sky Force Anniversary - $2.99 - 70% off
Steep - $9.90 - 67% off
X Games Gold Edition - $25.00 - 50% off
Subterrain - $5.09 - 70% off
Use Your Words - $7.49 - 50% off
Alice: Madness Returns - $4.99 - 75% off
Army of Two - $4.94 - 67% off
Comix Zone - $2.49 - 50% off
Dante's Inferno - $4.94 - 67% off
Dead Space - $3.74 - 75% off
Dead Space 2 - $4.99 - 75% off
Dead Space 3 - $4.99 - 75% off
Faery: Legends of Avalon - $1.49 - 80% off
Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit - $5.99 - 60% off
Shadows of the Damned - $4.99 - 75% off
Viking - $5.99 - 60% off
Sales and Specials
Tom Clancy - 1/22 - 1/28
The Division - $10.00 - 80% off
Gold Edition - $18.00 - 80% off
Season Pass - $12.00 - 70% off
- Frontline Outfit Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Last Stand - $7.50 - 50% off
- Survival - $7.50 - 50% off
- Underground - $7.50 - 50% off
Streets of New York Outfit Bundle - $7.50 - 50% off
- Marine Forces Outfits Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Military Specialists Outfits Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Sports Fan Outfit Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Upper East Side Outfit Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
Ghost Recon Wildlands - $15.00 - 70% off
Ultimate Edition - $60.00 - 50% off
Year 2 Gold Edition - $32.00 - 60% off
Year 2 Pass - $22.49 - 25% off
Season Pass - $25.99 - 35% off
Fallen Ghosts - $9.74 - 35% off
Narco Road - $9.74 - 35% off
Rainbow Six Siege - $15.00 - 70% off
Advanced Edition - $18.00 - 70% off
Complete Edition - $39.00 - 70% off
Gold Edition - $27.00 - 70% off
Blitz Bushido Set - $4.00 - 50% off
Gemstones Bundle - $8.99 - 40% off
Montagne Bushido Set - $4.00 - 50% off
Smoke Bushido Set - $4.00 - 50% off
Tachanka Bushido Set - $4.00 - 50% off
- Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle - $21.00 - 70% off
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter - $7.99 - 60% off
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 - $7.99 - 60% off
Ghost Recon: Future Soldier - $9.99 - 50% off
Rainbow Six Vegas - $6.59 - 67% off
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $6.59 - 67% off
Splinter Cell Blacklist - $9.99 - 50% off
Splinter Cell Double Agent - $9.99 - 50% off
Splinter Cell Conviction - $9.99 - 50% off
Soedesco Publisher Sale - 1/22 - 1/28
8-Bit Armies - $19.49 - 35% off
Adam's Venture: Origins - $7.50 - 75% off
AereA - $7.50 - 75% off
Defunct - $3.74 - 75% off
Elea - Episode 1 - $7.79 - 40% off
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince - $2.49 - 75% off
Real Farm - $8.00 - 80% off
Reus - $3.75 - 75% off
Shiny - $3.74 - 75% off
Wuppo - $5.00 - 75% off
Spotlight - 1/22 - 1/28
Battle Island - Bag of Gold (550) - $1.00 - 80% off
Battle Islands: Commanders - Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle - $3.00 - 85% off
Brawlhalla
All Legends Pack - $14.99 - 25% off
Collectors Pack - $89.99 - 10% off
Crossout
Arsonist Pack - $32.50 - 50% off
Iron Shield Pack - $30.00 - 50% off
Spectral Hunter - $25.00 - 50% off
Wild Hunt Pack - $10.00 - 50% off
Defiance 2050
Starter Class Pack - $10.00 - 50% off
Ultimate Class Pack - $25.00 - 50% off
500 Bits - $3.74 - 25% off
2,300 Bits - $14.99 - 25% off
6,250 Bits - $37.49 - 25% off
Dungeon Defenders II
Fated Winter Pack - $7.50 - 50% off
Frost Drake Pack - $25.00 - 50% off
EA Sports NHL 19 - $19.80 - 67% off
Gems of War
Lapina Avatar Pack - $5.00 - 50% off
Legendary Starter Pack - $34.99 - 30% off
Hawken - Starter Pack - $1.50 - 85% off
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
Bruenor Starter Pack - $7.49 - 25% off
Chwinga Familiar - $7.49 - 25% off
Nayeli Pack - $22.49 - 25% off
Pseudodragon Familiar Pack - $14.99 - 25% off
Iron Wings - $8.49 - 50% off
Mutant Football League - $12.99 - 35% off
Dynasty Edition - $19.49 - 35% off
Demonic Legion Pack - $1.99 - 50% off
Dynasty Fully Loaded - $6.59 - 40% off
Dynasty Game Mode - $2.49 - 50% off
Werewolf Rampage Pack - $1.99 - 50% off
Neverwinter
NHL 19 99 Edition - $26.40 - 67% off
Paladins Champions Pack - $15.00 - 50% off
Path of Exile - Arcane Bundle - $22.09 - 15% off
Pinball FX3
Balls of Glory Pinball - $3.99 - 60% off
Bethesda Pinball - $4.39 - 60% off
Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles - $3.99 - 60% off
Rocket League
Fast & Furious DLC Bundle - $2.50 - 50% off
Fast & Furious '70 Dodge Charger R/T - $1.00 - 50% off
Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 - $1.00 - 50% off
Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle - $15.00 - 50% off
Spacelords
Schneider Deluxe Character Pack - $26.24 - 25% off
Valeria Deluxe Character Pack - $26.24 - 25% off
Star Trek Online
Steep
Season Pass - $10.00 - 50% off
90s DLC - $3.99 - 20% off
X Games DLC - $7.99 - 20% off
X Games Pass - $10.04 - 33% off
Credits Base Pack - $3.49 - 30% off
Credits Bronze Pack - $6.99 - 30% off
Credits Silver Pack - $13.99 - 30% off
Credits Gold Pack - $24.49 - 30% off
Credits Diamond Pack - $34.99 - 30% off
Tera
Bloodshadow Ninja Pack - $15.00 - 50% off
Dojo Fighter Pack - $12.50 - 50% off
The Culling
Func Buster Starter Pack - $7.49 - 25% off
Original Gangster Founder's Pack - $18.74 - 25% off
500 Premium Tokens - $3.74 - 25% off
1,000 Premium Tokens + 100 Bonus - $7.49 - 25% off
2,000 Premium Tokens + 300 Bonus - $14.99 - 25% off
5,000 Premium Tokens + 1,200 Bonus - $37.49 - 25% off
10,000 Premium Tokens + 3,600 Bonus - $74.99 - 25% off
Town of Gems (550) - $1.00 - 80% off
Trove
Amperium Dragon Pack - $25.00 - 50% off
Botanical Blaster - $2.99 - 40% off
Eclipse Pack - $6.00 - 70% off
Geodian Super Pack - $29.99 - 40% off
Resistor Dragon Pack - $25.00 - 50% off
Vanguardian Super Pack - $29.99 - 40% off
War Thunder
B1ter - $7.50 - 50% off
Bf 109Z Zwilling Pack - $15.00 - 50% off
F4U-4B Corsair - $15.00 - 50% off
Guards Pack - $7.50 - 50% off
USS Bennion - $25.00 - 50% off
Warface
Icebreaker Pack - $6.99 - 30% off
Winter Holidays Pack - $8.99 - 40% off
500 Kredits - $3.99 - 20% off
1,000 Kredits - $7.99 - 20% off
2,500 Kredits - $19.99 - 20% off
5,000 Kredits - $39.99 - 20% off
10,000 Kredits - $79.99 - 20% off
Warframe
Jade Axa Bundle - $14.99 - 40% off
Starter Pack - $10.00 - 50% off
World of Tanks
O Canada Mega - $28.19 - 40% off
Paingod's Picks: Mutant 6 and M4A2E4 Sherman - $38.99 - 40% off
Predators Prime Alpha - $48.59 - 40% off
Tactical Duo - $32.99 - 40% off
Misc Drops
- Sonic Unleashed - $14.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Apotos & Shamar Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Chun-nan Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Empire City & Adabat Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Holoska Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Mazuri Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Spagonia Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Weapons & Armor Bundle - Free - Price History
- Battlefield Hardline Premium - $5.99 - 88% off - Price History
Brütal Legend
- Hammer Of Infinite Fate - Free - Price History
- Tears Of The Hextadon - Free - Price History
- Gears of War 2 - Permanent Drops
- All Fronts Collection - Free
- Combustible Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Dark Corners Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Flashback Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Snowblind Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Gears of War 3 - Permanent Drops
- Fenix Rising Map Pack - Free
- Forces Of Nature Map Pack - Free
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - Free