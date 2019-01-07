Jump to content

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

* * * - - 7 votes

XBL Deals - DwG: Destiny 2, Farm Sim 19, Blood Bowl 2, more | Assassin's Creed, EA Sports | GwG: Bloodstained: CotM, WRC 6; AC Rogue

By Bloomy, Jan 07 2019 06:00 AM

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:00 AM  

Bloomy

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:00 AM

Date Night Drops

Some notes

_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold

________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
 

1/29 - 2/4

_______________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials

 

Assassin's Creed - 1/29 - 2/4

Spotlight - 1/29 - 2/4

________________________________________________________________________

 
Misc Drops

 


Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:01 AM  

Bloomy

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:01 AM

Prior Threads

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:02 AM  

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:03 AM  

Renzler

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:03 AM

First. Just beat Mass effect 2 on Xbox. Loving backwards compatible for all the games I skipped while stuck in ffxi and FFXIV.

And Bloomy rocks for posting these threads. Xbl community is great here. I'm glad I got an Xbox one X this summer.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:04 AM  

darthfracas

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:04 AM

Second! Thanks as always Bloomy!

#8 WasntEnough  

WasntEnough

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:07 AM

Thanks as always for your hard work. Lets start 2019 off with a bang!


Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:10 AM  

the Gooseler

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:10 AM

Thanks for keeping this thread alive Bloomy.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:13 AM  

barrysowders

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:13 AM

Thanks Bloomy!

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:14 AM  

krishna_malladi

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:14 AM

Goddammit...I typed up all that GP grievance in the old thread. Bloomy why you do this?

Good job, sneaking the new thread in. :-P

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:19 AM  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:19 AM

Thanks for keeping it fresh in here Bloomy.Also I started fable anniversary and plan to 1000gs it after hearing it's leaving game pass at the end of the month.The same can be said about rime after I'm done with fable.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:21 AM  

FinderKeeper

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:21 AM

Well that was interesting. I think the old thread got locked while I was reading it. Here's to the 2019 thread!   :beer:


Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:23 AM  

Duke Joeseppi

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:23 AM

Bloomy, you are amazing!!! Thank you as always!

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:27 AM  

georgebot84

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:27 AM

Yay


Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:28 AM  

awp

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:28 AM

Ah, love that fresh car smell. Thanks Bloomy!

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:33 AM  

GamerSavage

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:33 AM

New thread smell abounds.

 

Edit: Thanks Bloomy, you're a champion CAG!


Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:56 AM  

Bloomy

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:56 AM

Goddammit...I typed up all that GP grievance in the old thread. Bloomy why you do this?

Good job, sneaking the new thread in. :-P

Well that was interesting. I think the old thread got locked while I was reading it. Here's to the 2019 thread!   :beer:

Nobody expects when the thread will reset.  Kinda like the Spanish Inquisition that way.

 

Countdowns.

 

#19 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:58 AM

"Mirror's Edge Catalyst - 17 hours left"
 
Mirror's Edge Catalyst has been on sale for $5 so many times now they might as well just make it GWG.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:07 AM  

rlm2112

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:07 AM

Thanks for all your work and dedication, Bloomy!

#21 RedPandaKids  

RedPandaKids

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:24 AM

Thank you bloomy!

#22 FlawlessImage  

FlawlessImage

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:26 AM

Word.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:32 AM  

Bizzquik

Posted 07 January 2019 - 07:32 AM

Thanks for all your hard work, Bloomy.

Week after week - frequently day after day - CAG genuinely wouldn't be CAG without you.

 

 

:whee: First page!  I made first page!  :rofl:


Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:04 AM  

emg28

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:04 AM

19th!! Here’s to another year of some great sales and some of the same old shit. Thanks bloomy.

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:34 AM  

darkblueprint

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:34 AM

New bread smellz :p

#halo

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:22 AM  

IchiroVader

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:22 AM

Thanks, bro!


#27 Uhwhatusay  

Uhwhatusay

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:29 AM

is south park tfbw worth the 22 bucks for complete ? or just the 15 ???

 

 

 

 

an thank you Bloomy


Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:31 AM  

ViciouSkills

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:31 AM

New Dawn: Superbloomy Edition


Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:37 AM  

entexman

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:37 AM

Thanks Bloomy for all the hard work maintaining this thread !  


#30 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:38 AM

I'm excited to play Celeste. I am going to sign up for a free trial.


