XBL Deals - DwG: Destiny 2, Farm Sim 19, Blood Bowl 2, more | Assassin's Creed, EA Sports | GwG: Bloodstained: CotM, WRC 6; AC Rogue

Date Night Drops
- Major Nelson's Jan 28 weekly deals post - https://majornelson....anchise-sale-3/
Some notes
Games with Gold
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Feb 1-28 - Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Feb 1-15 - Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Feb 16 - Mar 15 - Super Bomberman R
- Feb 16-28 - Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Deals with Gold
1/29 - 2/4
20XX - $10.79 - 40% off
ACA NeoGeo Football Frenzy - $4.00 - 50% off
ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots - $4.00 - 50% off
ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '95 - $4.00 - 50% off
Adios Amigos - $7.49 - 50% off
Aritana and the Harpy's Feather - $2.99 - 70% off
Blood Bowl 2 - $5.00 - 75% off
Legendary Edition - $11.25 - 75% off
Blue Estate - $3.24 - 75% off
Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99 - 25% off
Game + Annual Pass - $59.49 - 15% off
Legendary Collection - $35.99 - 40% off
Digital Deluxe Edition - $67.99 - 15% off
Complete Collection - $69.99 - 30% off
Farming Simulator 19 - $42.49 - 15% off
Premium Edition - $76.49 - 15% off
Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition - $25.99 - 35% off
Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 25% off
Complete Add-Ons Collection - $34.74 - 75% off
Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 Bundle - $65.39 - 40% off
Forza Horizon 4 VIP - $9.99 - 50% off
Fumiko! - $4.99 - 50% off
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal - $7.99 - 60% off
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $20.00 - 50% off
Kholat - $3.99 - 80% off
L.A. Noire - $20.00 - 50% off
Pool Nation FX - $2.69 - 70% off
Pool Nation Snooker Bundle - $4.19 - 60% off
Sega Genesis Classics - $19.49 - 35% off
TerraTech - $16.09 - 30% off
Binary Domain - $9.99 - 50% off
EA Sports FIFA 19 Legacy Edition - $23.99 - 60% off
GTA IV - $6.59 - 67% off
GTA: San Andreas - $10.04 - 33% off
Jet Set Radio - $4.99 - 50% off
Mars: War Logs - $1.99 - 80% off
Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67% off
Resonance of Fate - $9.99 - 50% off
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown - $4.94 - 67% off
Sales and Specials
Assassin's Creed - 1/29 - 2/4
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy - $7.50 - 70% off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $12.00 - 60% off
Season Pass - $10.00 - 50% off
Freedom Cry - $5.00 - 50% off
Illustrious Pirates Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $30.00 - 50% off
Deluxe Edition - $40.00 - 50% off
Gold Edition - $50.00 - 50% off
Ultimate Edition - $60.00 - 50% off
Assassin's Creed Origins - $19.80 - 67% off
Deluxe Edition - $23.10 - 67% off
Gold Edition - $33.00 - 67% off
Season Pass - $27.99 - 30% off
Deluxe Pack - $5.00 - 50% off
The Curse of the Pharaohs - $13.99 - 30% off
The Hidden Ones - $6.99 - 30% off
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $19.49 - 35% off
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $16.50 - 67% off
Gold Edition - $23.10 - 67% off
Season Pass - $9.90 - 67% off
Jack the Ripper - $6.00 - 60% off
The Last Maharaja Missions Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
Steampunk Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
Streets of London Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
Victorian Legends Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $20.00 - 60% off
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $36.00 - 60% off
Assassin's Creed Unity - $12.00 - 60% off
Secrets of the Revolution - $2.80 - 60% off
Assassin's Creed - $7.99 - 60% off
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - $4.99 - 75% off
The Da Vinci Disappearance - $4.99 - 50% off
Assassin's Creed Revelations - $4.99 - 75% off
Assassin's Creed III - $9.99 - 50% off
Season Pass - $9.89 - 67% off
The Battle Hardened Pack - $3.29 - 67% off
The Betrayal - $3.29 - 67% off
The Hidden Secrets Pack - $1.64 - 67% off
The Infamy - $3.29 - 67% off
The Redemption - $2.63 - 67% off
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD - $7.99 - 60% off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $7.99 - 60% off
Season Pass - $5.99 - 70% off
Spotlight - 1/29 - 2/4
EA Sports 19 Bundle - $69.99 - 30% off
FIFA 19 - $24.00 - 60% off
Champions Edition - $32.00 - 60% off
Ultimate Edition - $40.00 - 60% off
FIFA 19 - NHL 19 Bundle - $40.00 - 50% off
FIFA The Journey Trilogy - $28.00 - 60% off
I am the Hero - $5.99 - 25% off
Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Bundle - $40.00 - 50% off
Madden NFL 19: Ultimate Super Bowl Edition - $26.40 - 67% off
NBA LIVE 19 - $10.00 - 75% off
Runestone Keeper - $5.99 - 40% off
Misc Drops
- Sonic Unleashed - $14.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Apotos & Shamar Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Chun-nan Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Empire City & Adabat Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Holoska Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Mazuri Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
- Spagonia Adventure Pack - $1.99 - 36% off - Price History
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Weapons & Armor Bundle - Free - Price History
- Battlefield Hardline Premium - $5.99 - 88% off - Price History
Brütal Legend
- Hammer Of Infinite Fate - Free - Price History
- Tears Of The Hextadon - Free - Price History
- Gears of War 2 - Permanent Drops
- All Fronts Collection - Free
- Combustible Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Dark Corners Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Flashback Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Snowblind Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Gears of War 3 - Permanent Drops
- Fenix Rising Map Pack - Free
- Forces Of Nature Map Pack - Free
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - Free