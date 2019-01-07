Jump to content

Crash Bandicoot First 4 Figures PVC Statue $18.84 at Best Buy

By Jawwaad1, Jan 07 2019 01:39 PM

#1 Jawwaad1  

Jawwaad1

Posted 07 January 2019 - 01:39 PM

Pretty nice statue. It’s 9” tall. Definitely not worth the $70 MSRP but worth the $19.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5991305

Also they have various South Park Kid Robot figures for between $14-$17. They’re around 7’ tall.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5714503

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723356

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5714510

#2 Nocturnx99  

Nocturnx99

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:05 PM

You should see how they shipped mine. Slapped a label on the box and sent it as it. Box came all messed up, the window was pushed in... they couldn't even put it in a bag lol

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:14 PM

Mine came in a big box with a alot of padding around it. In perfect shape.

#4 Alien Spider  

Alien Spider

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:03 PM

Mine came in a big box too, in perfect shape. Awesome statue!

You should see how they shipped mine. Slapped a label on the box and sent it as it. Box came all messed up, the window was pushed in... they couldn't even put it in a bag lol

 

I'd contact customer support about that, that's ridiculous. @.@


#5 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:30 PM

All of mine were boxed.


#6 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:31 PM

You should see how they shipped mine. Slapped a label on the box and sent it as it. Box came all messed up, the window was pushed in... they couldn't even put it in a bag lol

Are you Elite Plus or pleb ?


#7 BlurredReality  

BlurredReality

Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:36 PM

Went ahead and bought one, seemed like a super good deal for the price.


#8 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:27 PM

I’ve been trying to buy Crash for like 9 days now but my account at bestbuy is glitched no matter what form of payment I use all orders get confirmed and then cancelled within a few minutes. I have had several calls with customer service who all say my account and credit cards are in excellent standing and they say they moved my case to high priority. Sucks not being able to buy from Bestbuy since Black Friday.

#9 Pookymeister  

Pookymeister

Posted 07 January 2019 - 10:26 PM

I’ve been trying to buy Crash for like 9 days now but my account at bestbuy is glitched no matter what form of payment I use all orders get confirmed and then cancelled within a few minutes. I have had several calls with customer service who all say my account and credit cards are in excellent standing and they say they moved my case to high priority. Sucks not being able to buy from Bestbuy since Black Friday.

Sounds like what happens when the 3rd party who verifies orders has you banned.


#10 Decker  

Decker

Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:32 PM

Thanks.  I have been waiting on that figure to drop for a year now.  It's pretty nice and I'm a big Crash fan.


#11 Euripides  

Euripides

Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:40 PM

Got mine in the mail today and it was well packaged.

For $18 I am very happy with how it looks and now my eyes turn toward the Spyro the Dragon statue that is coming out. Will wait for a clearance of course.

#12 addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:48 PM

Thanks OP. Bought this along with the NECA God of War 18" Kratos that is on clearance for $46.79.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5972503


#13 Nocturnx99  

Nocturnx99

Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:17 AM

I'm elite plus. That's why I was so pissed when it came. They're sending me another one

#14 TerribleGamer  

TerribleGamer

Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:24 AM

Have the Ryo and Lan Di statues from F4F and decided to pick this up, thanks OP.

#15 fantomgamer  

fantomgamer

Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:36 AM

I’ve been trying to buy Crash for like 9 days now but my account at bestbuy is glitched no matter what form of payment I use all orders get confirmed and then cancelled within a few minutes. I have had several calls with customer service who all say my account and credit cards are in excellent standing and they say they moved my case to high priority. Sucks not being able to buy from Bestbuy since Black Friday.


Wow. I've been dealing with this for a week now. Same issue. No matter what card I use. Always says they can't verify me. Let me know what they tell you, I'll do the same. CS has been no help.

#16 TerribleGamer  

TerribleGamer

Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:40 AM

Wow. I've been dealing with this for a week now. Same issue. No matter what card I use. Always says they can't verify me. Let me know what they tell you, I'll do the same. CS has been no help.


I feel like I had had problems before with this and it was something with them having my address set to another account. Possibly try sending it to your work or a different apt number? Anyways hope that helps.

#17 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:07 AM

Thanks OP. Bought this along with the NECA God of War 18" Kratos that is on clearance for $46.79.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5972503




I'm hoping this falls in price again. It was 70 or so last week.

#18 Stele  

Stele

Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:28 AM

I feel like I had had problems before with this and it was something with them having my address set to another account. Possibly try sending it to your work or a different apt number? Anyways hope that helps.

Nah, they’ve been banned. BBY bans all CC numbers and billing addresses that you’ve ever associated with a banned account. Even if you make a new account, your cards and billing addresses are still blacklisted. Customer service will never tell you you have been banned. Your only hope is new account, billing addresses and cards.

I just bought one but this is probably something I’ll just gift away. I started out collecting PVC statues about a year ago and I’ve already transitioned to Sideshow Premium Format. Makes it really hard to go back to this PVC stuff even as a value play.

#19 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:00 AM

I don’t see why I would be banned I haven’t even bought games lately. What reason would they have to ban me? I bought around 2k of electronics in November and payed them all off within a few weeks. If anything I should be an excellent customer in their eyes as nothing was duplicate items. I’ve been elite plus for years and usually buy a big ticket item every year which keeps me in elite status.

#20 Stele  

Stele

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:16 AM

You don’t have to convince us. It is no exaggeration to say no one here cares. I’m simply telling you how the Best Buy checkout system is wired. Some business analyst at BBY was told by their manager to do a SQL query of undesirable customers based on some parameters. You got caught in the net for some reason.

#21 NDPsycho  

NDPsycho

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:22 AM

I doubt you're banned. Same thing happened to me once when I changed to many orders from shipping to in store pickup once in some arbitrary time frame. The quick series of reauthorizations tripped something. Their customer service fixed me in a hour or so from what I remember.

#22 Stele  

Stele

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:28 AM

9 days, multiple cards that don’t work, multiple CS contacts. Sounds pretty banned. Best Buy probably doesn’t have a process for Finance departments to alert CS on how to handle these cases.

#23 TerribleGamer  

TerribleGamer

Posted 08 January 2019 - 06:06 AM

Nah, they’ve been banned. BBY bans all CC numbers and billing addresses that you’ve ever associated with a banned account. Even if you make a new account, your cards and billing addresses are still blacklisted. Customer service will never tell you you have been banned. Your only hope is new account, billing addresses and cards.

I just bought one but this is probably something I’ll just gift away. I started out collecting PVC statues about a year ago and I’ve already transitioned to Sideshow Premium Format. Makes it really hard to go back to this PVC stuff even as a value play.

Ah I started with a pricey Garrus mass effect action figure, but my roommate jumped in head first and has a butt ton of figures at this point, I got the Ryo Shenmue figure about a year ago and then they added the lay away option on first 4 figures and i put the Lan Di Exclusive on there and just got it now... I am still hesitant to dropping a lot of money on figures, but 20-25 isnt bad for the crash i think, especially since they have the one looking behind himself on the site now and i think the pvc one looks better. 


#24 Stele  

Stele

Posted 08 January 2019 - 06:46 AM

Ah I started with a pricey Garrus mass effect action figure, but my roommate jumped in head first and has a butt ton of figures at this point, I got the Ryo Shenmue figure about a year ago and then they added the lay away option on first 4 figures and i put the Lan Di Exclusive on there and just got it now... I am still hesitant to dropping a lot of money on figures, but 20-25 isnt bad for the crash i think, especially since they have the one looking behind himself on the site now and i think the pvc one looks better.

After about 20 resin statues, I’ve slowed my roll. These trinkets take up a lot of space and makes moving a massive chore. This might just be a short phase altogether.

#25 Rig  

Rig

Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:58 PM

You should see how they shipped mine. Slapped a label on the box and sent it as it. Box came all messed up, the window was pushed in... they couldn't even put it in a bag lol


That’s how Best Buy shipped my MvCI Collector’s Edition. I
was pretty pissed.

Surprisingly, the box and contents were in great shape.

#26 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:53 PM

That’s how Best Buy shipped my MvCI Collector’s Edition. I
was pretty pissed.

Surprisingly, the box and contents were in great shape.



Why would you be piss that they ship it right. I think you ment to quote the other post of them just slapping label on the box ots self?

#27 addicted2games  

addicted2games

Posted 08 January 2019 - 07:44 PM

I'm hoping this falls in price again. It was 70 or so last week.

It sold out already.


#28 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 08 January 2019 - 08:31 PM

It sold out already.


Noooooooooo o well got crash good enough.

Plus hes pretty cheap on Ebay.

#29 BlurredReality  

BlurredReality

Posted 08 January 2019 - 08:40 PM

It sold out already.

That sucks, I was definitely going to order that today argh.


#30 Rig  

Rig

Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:30 PM

Why would you be piss that they ship it right. I think you ment to quote the other post of them just slapping label on the box ots self?


Correct. Quoted the wrong person.
