Crash Bandicoot First 4 Figures PVC Statue $18.84 at Best Buy
Posted 07 January 2019 - 01:39 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5991305
Also they have various South Park Kid Robot figures for between $14-$17. They’re around 7’ tall.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5714503
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723356
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5714510
Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:05 PM
Posted 07 January 2019 - 06:14 PM
Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:03 PM
Mine came in a big box too, in perfect shape. Awesome statue!
You should see how they shipped mine. Slapped a label on the box and sent it as it. Box came all messed up, the window was pushed in... they couldn't even put it in a bag lol
I'd contact customer support about that, that's ridiculous. @.@
Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:30 PM
All of mine were boxed.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:31 PM
Are you Elite Plus or pleb ?
Posted 07 January 2019 - 08:36 PM
Went ahead and bought one, seemed like a super good deal for the price.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 09:27 PM
Posted 07 January 2019 - 10:26 PM
I’ve been trying to buy Crash for like 9 days now but my account at bestbuy is glitched no matter what form of payment I use all orders get confirmed and then cancelled within a few minutes. I have had several calls with customer service who all say my account and credit cards are in excellent standing and they say they moved my case to high priority. Sucks not being able to buy from Bestbuy since Black Friday.
Sounds like what happens when the 3rd party who verifies orders has you banned.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:32 PM
Thanks. I have been waiting on that figure to drop for a year now. It's pretty nice and I'm a big Crash fan.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:40 PM
For $18 I am very happy with how it looks and now my eyes turn toward the Spyro the Dragon statue that is coming out. Will wait for a clearance of course.
Posted 07 January 2019 - 11:48 PM
Thanks OP. Bought this along with the NECA God of War 18" Kratos that is on clearance for $46.79.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5972503
Posted 08 January 2019 - 01:17 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:24 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:36 AM
Wow. I've been dealing with this for a week now. Same issue. No matter what card I use. Always says they can't verify me. Let me know what they tell you, I'll do the same. CS has been no help.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 03:40 AM
I feel like I had had problems before with this and it was something with them having my address set to another account. Possibly try sending it to your work or a different apt number? Anyways hope that helps.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:07 AM
I'm hoping this falls in price again. It was 70 or so last week.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:28 AM
Nah, they’ve been banned. BBY bans all CC numbers and billing addresses that you’ve ever associated with a banned account. Even if you make a new account, your cards and billing addresses are still blacklisted. Customer service will never tell you you have been banned. Your only hope is new account, billing addresses and cards.
I feel like I had had problems before with this and it was something with them having my address set to another account. Possibly try sending it to your work or a different apt number? Anyways hope that helps.
I just bought one but this is probably something I’ll just gift away. I started out collecting PVC statues about a year ago and I’ve already transitioned to Sideshow Premium Format. Makes it really hard to go back to this PVC stuff even as a value play.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:00 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:16 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:22 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:28 AM
Posted 08 January 2019 - 06:06 AM
Ah I started with a pricey Garrus mass effect action figure, but my roommate jumped in head first and has a butt ton of figures at this point, I got the Ryo Shenmue figure about a year ago and then they added the lay away option on first 4 figures and i put the Lan Di Exclusive on there and just got it now... I am still hesitant to dropping a lot of money on figures, but 20-25 isnt bad for the crash i think, especially since they have the one looking behind himself on the site now and i think the pvc one looks better.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 06:46 AM
After about 20 resin statues, I’ve slowed my roll. These trinkets take up a lot of space and makes moving a massive chore. This might just be a short phase altogether.
Ah I started with a pricey Garrus mass effect action figure, but my roommate jumped in head first and has a butt ton of figures at this point, I got the Ryo Shenmue figure about a year ago and then they added the lay away option on first 4 figures and i put the Lan Di Exclusive on there and just got it now... I am still hesitant to dropping a lot of money on figures, but 20-25 isnt bad for the crash i think, especially since they have the one looking behind himself on the site now and i think the pvc one looks better.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 04:58 PM
That’s how Best Buy shipped my MvCI Collector’s Edition. I
was pretty pissed.
Surprisingly, the box and contents were in great shape.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 05:53 PM
Surprisingly, the box and contents were in great shape.
Why would you be piss that they ship it right. I think you ment to quote the other post of them just slapping label on the box ots self?
Posted 08 January 2019 - 07:44 PM
I'm hoping this falls in price again. It was 70 or so last week.
It sold out already.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 08:31 PM
Noooooooooo o well got crash good enough.
Plus hes pretty cheap on Ebay.
Posted 08 January 2019 - 08:40 PM
That sucks, I was definitely going to order that today argh.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:30 PM
Correct. Quoted the wrong person.