Best Buy - Resident Evil 2 w/ free Steelbook with any version purchase

I like how Best Buy is doin steelbook with games, while gcu is gone for me at least they’re making up with some free stuff

That GCU loss is painful, every deal I see from best buy is like ugh. The funny thing about it is, gcu was expensive at first and most balked at it then it became iconic with the price drop LOL.

On which system to get RE2 on.... I have to go with the playstation as that was the original system that started it all. This is a tough chophouse though not sure about the online portion.