Best Buy - Resident Evil 2 w/ free Steelbook with any version purchase
Posted 09 January 2019 - 05:47 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 05:54 AM
Well, I hope Best Buy will add the steelbook to my Deluxe Edition order, as I can't cancel it now. I used three $15 promotional codes from the buy $150 gift card, get a $15 code offer from last month. And the fine print on those $15 codes are that once they've been used, you can't get their value back if you cancel the preorder nor return the fulfilled order.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:28 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:35 AM
Hope they sell the SteelBooks separately like they’ve done for games in the past. I have the Collector’s Edition pre-ordered at GameStop, but would love to have the SteelBook as well, I don’t mind spending the extra $10.
The steelbook is available separately now: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6320729
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:35 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:41 AM
It does not. Not the GameStop-exclusive one in the US at least.
I have the CE preordered as well. Doesn’t it come with a steel book?
Thanks. I actually just clicked on the included item listing and pre-ordered it from there. Came here to edit the post with the link and saw you beat me to it.
The steelbook is available separately now: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6320729
Posted 09 January 2019 - 08:32 AM
I had something similar happen with the steel case for Mario Kart Switch; they started offering it 2 weeks or so after I'd bought a copy and I just went to the service desk to ask if they could ring it in as part of a price adjustment. Since this is dropping in the same timeframe as the game's release, they'd probably be fine with fixing it if you're doing an in-store pickup
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:14 AM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:26 AM
I like how Best Buy is doin steelbook with games, while gcu is gone for me at least they’re making up with some free stuff
That GCU loss is painful, every deal I see from best buy is like ugh. The funny thing about it is, gcu was expensive at first and most balked at it then it became iconic with the price drop LOL.
On which system to get RE2 on.... I have to go with the playstation as that was the original system that started it all. This is a tough chophouse though not sure about the online portion.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 12:31 PM
Yeah losing GCU sucks. I originally had it when it was more expensive and I honestly wish it remained the same price and maybe we'd still have it today. I'd gladly pay $130 or whatever it was before for two years of GCU. I was saving a lot more than that annually with my game purchases. I am tempted to get RE2 at Best Buy to get a steelbook, but I also have some Amazon gift cards so I may just order a copy from there. If I had GCU still I'd have already had RE2 pre-ordered at Best Buy.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 01:02 PM
Love my GCU. No brainer here.i
Posted 09 January 2019 - 01:58 PM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:02 PM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:19 PM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 02:21 PM
If you didn't order early this am U prolly fucked
Posted 09 January 2019 - 03:27 PM
I had MHW pre-ordered and didn't get the steelbook until like a week later. I don't believe they sold that one individually though.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 04:44 PM
I fully expect this'll be the same with RE2make.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:22 PM
It will be interesting to see which orders they fill before they run out: people who ordered the game or the ones that ordered the steelbook by itself.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:24 PM
Posted 09 January 2019 - 06:30 PM
Oh yeah, the MHW steel was ridiculous. I remember I ordered it day one and then when the GF needed a copy, I ordered a second one the day before release. Guess which one actually came with a steelbook. . .
Posted 09 January 2019 - 07:15 PM
Walmart is the only place that has cancelled stuff on me. Or delayed then cancelled.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 07:38 PM
well, that's all i needed to hear. not going to take the chance and hope they add it. just cancelled my preorder and placed a new one with the steelbook included. thanks for the info.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 08:01 PM
If I were you, place the order for store pickup rather than shipment. In my experience, store pickups are MUCH more likely to include any free bundled items than those that go through the central warehouse, which are more hit-or-miss. Then again, that just might be my specific store...so YMMV.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:10 PM
I pre-ordered the game in december and I'd like to cancel and pre-order again to get the steelbook but I used $10 of point rewards, if I cancel, do I get those points back? Is there anyway to chat with them online to see if they can include the bonus items?
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:13 PM
Funny I never not gotten anything I have never order from bestbuy.
Walmart is the only place that has cancelled stuff on me. Or delayed then cancelled.
A little different situation, but Target used to be notorious for cancelling CE of games that were pre-ordered. Then again, they were also priced the same as the regular editions even though it was listed as the CE. I don't think I ever had one go through, but I don't blame Target either as these were mistakes. It became a known fact that there was a high chance you would not get your pre-order. It was just odd as it happened a few times years ago.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:17 PM
I've had this type of situation a couple of times. When a preorder is cancelled that has an applied rewards zone certificate, within about an hour, I tend to get an email from BB saying that I have a new certificate available. I think they technically say that it takes up to 24-48 hours for these points to post back to your account, but I've never had it take anywhere near that long.
FWIW, I've had several cases where an early preorder was adjusted to include a preorder pack-in that wasn't available at the time of the original order placement. Recently, I recall this happening with Fallout 76 about 1-2 weeks before the release date.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:31 PM
Would love to partake, but if RE7 was indication, this game will be $15 after 3 months.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:35 PM
I just spoke to someone online and this is what he said
So, it seems that maybe we should cancel and pre-order again? He also confirmed that you get any point rewards back when you cancel a pre-order.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:41 PM
Bit of an underwhelming steelbook. Still tempted because I'm a sucker, although I may hold out and see if it's still available when the game hits the $20 mark.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:45 PM
Well, I can't exactly put much faith in random Joe Best Buy Chatter's knowledge of company policy. In my experience, it's been very hit or miss when it comes to consistent responses from customer service agents.