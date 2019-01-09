Jump to content

- - - - -

Fractured But Whole $14.99@ Gamestop

By zaxxon2000, Jan 09 2019 10:25 PM

#1 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   242 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:25 PM

https://www.gamestop...ut-whole/159627

There you go.

#2 darren2e   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

darren2e

Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:51 PM

Trades in for $18 too.
Edit: if you still have Elite

#3 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2030 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:02 PM

Looks like Amazon matched the price for switch as well.

https://www.amazon.c...ut whole switch

Update: holy crap, never mind. Price back up already, geez.

#4 drsarcasm   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

drsarcasm

Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:39 PM

Are there any free shipping codes?


#5 jones   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   963 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

jones

Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:10 AM

Gold Edition is also on sale for PS4 and Xbox One ($19.99):

 

https://www.gamestop...-edition/131586

https://www.gamestop...-edition/131585

 

If someone grabs the Xbox One version and doesn't need the season pass; I have some Xbox Credit/iTunes/Amazon GC I'll trade for it.


#6 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10012 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:22 AM

Lol.., I don’t know what happened but I just got this game for $4.58 on the switch. I called bby to post pm, I bought this for $24 on Sunday and she refunded almost $20.

#7 Elite-Assassin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   13 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Elite-Assassin

Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:00 AM

Gold Edition is also on sale for PS4 and Xbox One ($19.99):

 

https://www.gamestop...-edition/131586

https://www.gamestop...-edition/131585

 

If someone grabs the Xbox One version and doesn't need the season pass; I have some Xbox Credit/iTunes/Amazon GC I'll trade for it.

Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price


#8 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:40 AM

Lol.., I don’t know what happened but I just got this game for $4.58 on the switch. I called bby to post pm, I bought this for $24 on Sunday and she refunded almost $20.

Bestbuy at their best. They always screw up my PM’s like that.

#9 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10012 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:03 AM

Bestbuy at their best. They always screw up my PM’s like that.


I think I should call more often then chatting.

#10 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2611 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:38 AM

All sold out around me

#11 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   676 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:34 AM

I really have no need to buy this for the Switch...

Sigh....

#12 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 10 January 2019 - 06:21 AM

Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price


That's an awesome deal! I never did play The Stick of Truth and this also comes with all the DLC. I'm getting it. I price matched at BB to make sure I got a sealed game. The PM process was so easy and quick. Free shipping too. The OP should update this by including the Gold Steelbook edition.


#13 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:28 AM

Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping

#14 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1896 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:55 AM

Already have the game (with The Stick of Truth included), but I'm tempted to price match the gold edition to Best Buy for the steelbook and season pass since it's less than buying the season pass digitally.


#15 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:56 AM

Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping

i was actually trying that when i ordered just now. it added like an extra $1 to the shipping price but no free shipping.


#16 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 10 January 2019 - 08:03 AM

Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping

  

i was actually trying that when i ordered just now. it added like an extra $1 to the shipping price but no free shipping.

And return one?

E2A77F9A-2BC3-49E4-B544-BCC7DE43E5DB.gif

#17 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 10 January 2019 - 08:44 AM

Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping

I pm with Best Buy and got free shipping.


#18 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 10 January 2019 - 09:29 AM

nope. i only added two to check for free shipping. then, would have just looked for another game i wanted. didn't they use to offer free shipping after a certain amount? haven't bought anything from GS for shipping in a long time.


#19 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:40 PM

I really have no need to buy this for the Switch...

Sigh....

Me either since I have it on PS4, but I think I am going to pick it up anyway....


#20 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2282 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:59 PM

Already have the game (with The Stick of Truth included), but I'm tempted to price match the gold edition to Best Buy for the steelbook and season pass since it's less than buying the season pass digitally.


And you can probably sell The Stick of Truth code to someone to lower the cost.

#21 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8419 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:58 PM

Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price


If its anything to note all the first peint games came with a code for Stick of Truth, bit the codes dont work anynore from what I've heard. This may be the same case with the Gold Edition.

Unless someone can clarify.

#22 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   981 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 10 January 2019 - 02:04 PM

The stick of truth code works for Xbox but not for PS4. The code was supposed to expire on 1/31/18, whicj is what it says on the code insert.

I verified this with my copy. I bought the gold Xbox one edition yesterday just to get stick of truth and the season pass, now trying to sell the disc + steelbook for $10 since I just wanted cheap digital codes.

#23 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8419 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 10 January 2019 - 02:21 PM

I own the standard edition for the x1. Been kinda wanting to check out the dlc and the season pass is pretty much the same price as the Gold edition on sale. Just too bad the stick of truth codes are expired for ps4.

#24 BlurredReality   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   213 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

BlurredReality

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:06 PM

Already beat both games when they came out, but never played any of the DLC and that steelbook is pretty cool. Price matched at BB and in for 1. Thanks!


#25 CaptainZoom   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

CaptainZoom

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:28 PM

I bought the steel book edition gamestop "new" last night for ps4 and even though the voucher for stick of truth was expired it still worked when I entered it.

#26 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   981 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:30 PM

I bought the steel book edition gamestop "new" last night for ps4 and even though the voucher for stick of truth was expired it still worked when I entered it.

Ah! Good to know. Sorry for the misinformation.


#27 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:36 PM

I'm torn. I beat the game on PS4, but haven't played the DLC. I would be bothered by the fact the SoT code on PS4 Gold doesn't work (even though I already have SoT)... but don't want to play through the main game again on X1X.. Decisions decisions.


#28 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:54 PM

I bought the steel book edition gamestop "new" last night for ps4 and even though the voucher for stick of truth was expired it still worked when I entered it.

 

I ended up ordering the gold xbox copy, hope the code still works.


#29 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   305 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:36 PM

What are folks thoughts about this game in terms of quality? Discounts are good and all but are these two games actually worth playing?

#30 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:44 PM

What are folks thoughts about this game in terms of quality? Discounts are good and all but are these two games actually worth playing?

I've played through both and thought they were fantastic games. If you don't like vulgar/offensive humor... you may want to avoid, though.


