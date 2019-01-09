Fractured But Whole $14.99@ Gamestop

Posted 10 January 2019 - 06:21 AM

Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price

That's an awesome deal! I never did play The Stick of Truth and this also comes with all the DLC. I'm getting it. I price matched at BB to make sure I got a sealed game. The PM process was so easy and quick. Free shipping too. The OP should update this by including the Gold Steelbook edition.