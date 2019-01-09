Fractured But Whole $14.99@ Gamestop
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:25 PM
There you go.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 10:51 PM
Edit: if you still have Elite
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:02 PM
https://www.amazon.c...ut whole switch
Update: holy crap, never mind. Price back up already, geez.
Posted 09 January 2019 - 11:39 PM
Are there any free shipping codes?
Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:10 AM
Gold Edition is also on sale for PS4 and Xbox One ($19.99):
https://www.gamestop...-edition/131586
https://www.gamestop...-edition/131585
If someone grabs the Xbox One version and doesn't need the season pass; I have some Xbox Credit/iTunes/Amazon GC I'll trade for it.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:22 AM
Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:00 AM
Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price
Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:40 AM
Bestbuy at their best. They always screw up my PM’s like that.
Lol.., I don't know what happened but I just got this game for $4.58 on the switch. I called bby to post pm, I bought this for $24 on Sunday and she refunded almost $20.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:03 AM
I think I should call more often then chatting.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 03:38 AM
Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:34 AM
Sigh....
Posted 10 January 2019 - 06:21 AM
Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price
That's an awesome deal! I never did play The Stick of Truth and this also comes with all the DLC. I'm getting it. I price matched at BB to make sure I got a sealed game. The PM process was so easy and quick. Free shipping too. The OP should update this by including the Gold Steelbook edition.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:28 AM
To get free shipping
Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:55 AM
Already have the game (with The Stick of Truth included), but I'm tempted to price match the gold edition to Best Buy for the steelbook and season pass since it's less than buying the season pass digitally.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 07:56 AM
Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping
i was actually trying that when i ordered just now. it added like an extra $1 to the shipping price but no free shipping.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 08:03 AM
Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping
And return one?
i was actually trying that when i ordered just now. it added like an extra $1 to the shipping price but no free shipping.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 08:44 AM
Can u order two copies of the same game
To get free shipping
I pm with Best Buy and got free shipping.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 09:29 AM
And return one?
E2A77F9A-2BC3-49E4-B544-BCC7DE43E5DB.gif
nope. i only added two to check for free shipping. then, would have just looked for another game i wanted. didn't they use to offer free shipping after a certain amount? haven't bought anything from GS for shipping in a long time.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:40 PM
I really have no need to buy this for the Switch...
Sigh....
Me either since I have it on PS4, but I think I am going to pick it up anyway....
Posted 10 January 2019 - 12:59 PM
Already have the game (with The Stick of Truth included), but I'm tempted to price match the gold edition to Best Buy for the steelbook and season pass since it's less than buying the season pass digitally.
And you can probably sell The Stick of Truth code to someone to lower the cost.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 01:58 PM
Thanks for the heads up, picked up the Gold Edition since it comes with both South Park Games. 20 bucks for both is a solid price
If its anything to note all the first peint games came with a code for Stick of Truth, bit the codes dont work anynore from what I've heard. This may be the same case with the Gold Edition.
Unless someone can clarify.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 02:04 PM
I verified this with my copy. I bought the gold Xbox one edition yesterday just to get stick of truth and the season pass, now trying to sell the disc + steelbook for $10 since I just wanted cheap digital codes.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 02:21 PM
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:06 PM
Already beat both games when they came out, but never played any of the DLC and that steelbook is pretty cool. Price matched at BB and in for 1. Thanks!
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:28 PM
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:30 PM
I bought the steel book edition gamestop "new" last night for ps4 and even though the voucher for stick of truth was expired it still worked when I entered it.
Ah! Good to know. Sorry for the misinformation.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:36 PM
I'm torn. I beat the game on PS4, but haven't played the DLC. I would be bothered by the fact the SoT code on PS4 Gold doesn't work (even though I already have SoT)... but don't want to play through the main game again on X1X.. Decisions decisions.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 04:54 PM
I bought the steel book edition gamestop "new" last night for ps4 and even though the voucher for stick of truth was expired it still worked when I entered it.
I ended up ordering the gold xbox copy, hope the code still works.
Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:36 PM
Posted 10 January 2019 - 05:44 PM
What are folks thoughts about this game in terms of quality? Discounts are good and all but are these two games actually worth playing?
I've played through both and thought they were fantastic games. If you don't like vulgar/offensive humor... you may want to avoid, though.