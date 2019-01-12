Newegg Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset CE $19.99 PS4/Xbox One/PC

For those of you that want the swag (Steelbook/Statute/Artbook), Newegg has the Collector's Edition for Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset for $19.99 after coupon code EMCTUUV43. Newegg may require that you sign up for e-mails (which is a no brainer!). There is also free 2 day shipping using Shoprunner, which everyone here should have (Google for offers from PayPal or American Express if you don't have an account). For those of you that do not own any prior Elder Scrolls Online title, this game will only include the base game & Summerset. Morrowind can be purchased in the ESO store with crowns & was included with the preorder of the game...
