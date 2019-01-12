Jump to content

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Newegg Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset CE $19.99 PS4/Xbox One/PC

By Joe Fongul, Jan 12 2019 12:11 PM

#1 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1252 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted 12 January 2019 - 12:11 PM

For those of you that want the swag (Steelbook/Statute/Artbook), Newegg has the Collector's Edition for Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset for $19.99 after coupon code EMCTUUV43. Newegg may require that you sign up for e-mails (which is a no brainer!).  There is also free 2 day shipping using Shoprunner, which everyone here should have (Google for offers from PayPal or American Express if you don't have an account).  For those of you that do not own any prior Elder Scrolls Online title, this game will only include the base game & Summerset.  Morrowind can be purchased in the ESO store with crowns & was included with the preorder of the game...

 

:ps4: ESO: Summerset CE $19.99

:xb1: ESO: Summerset CE $19.99

:pc: ESO: Summerset CE $19.99

 

 

3b4a204884c9bdc9b556c71871a43d00.jpg  


#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 12 January 2019 - 12:33 PM

I can't get my shoprunner to show. I'm going to buy this despite buying the Morrowind CE on price glitch and haven't touched it.

Edit: got it. I feel so dirty.

#3 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

elitewillie

Posted 12 January 2019 - 01:51 PM

Do you need a subscription to play this?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#4 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2994 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted 12 January 2019 - 02:00 PM

the statue alone is worth $20. 

Do you need a subscription to play this?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

no you don't. You can pay the subscription for some extra benefits, but it's not required.


#5 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   661 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted 12 January 2019 - 02:45 PM

Ordered. Now if I can find morrowind at this price!

#6 MysterD   38 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   24294 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 12 January 2019 - 03:34 PM

Nice, a cool CE for $20 + tax + cheap shipping.

Love the way the statue, art book, and the steel case looks.

 

Couldn't pass this up.

 

Bought it.

 

I've had ESO TU + Morrowind exp. for a spell (bought those real cheap), but maybe this Summerset CE (PC) purchase will really get me going on this game...finally.


#7 DickDurden   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1061 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

DickDurden

Posted 12 January 2019 - 03:35 PM

I've gotten pretty good at ignoring deals for stuff I'll never play but I couldn't pass on this one.

#8 MysterD   38 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   24294 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 12 January 2019 - 03:40 PM

I've gotten pretty good at ignoring deals for stuff I'll never play but I couldn't pass on this one.

I've seen just Summerset standard itself in the $13 range.

Yeah, this being a CE with all those extra goodies, hard to resist.


#9 BlurredReality   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   213 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

BlurredReality

Posted 12 January 2019 - 03:43 PM

I've gotten pretty good at ignoring deals for stuff I'll never play but I couldn't pass on this one.

Now the fact you posted that made the same apply to me! In for 1 even though I don't know why. Love steelbooks though.


#10 MysterD   38 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   24294 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 12 January 2019 - 04:05 PM

Now the fact you posted that made the same apply to me! In for 1 even though I don't know why. Love steelbooks though.

Steelbooks sounds like one reason.

Probably the cool statue and art books are also another.

 

I've been a fan of Elder Scrolls games since Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, so...that probably is also part of this too.


#11 Midori Monkey  

Midori Monkey

Posted 12 January 2019 - 04:31 PM

Nice! I've been wanting to get into ESO.  I grabbed one for my friend also, so I can force them to play with me.  


#12 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 12 January 2019 - 05:31 PM

Fuck I bought one.   What the Fuck is wrong with me.?


#13 superxgaga   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   286 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

superxgaga

Posted 12 January 2019 - 05:43 PM

For the people that's interested more in the extra goodies, the artbook is much smaller than the one from imperial and morrowind CEs artbook. Statue is a little smaller too.

#14 MysterD   38 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   24294 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 12 January 2019 - 05:57 PM

Fuck I bought one.   What the Fuck is wrong with me.?

Nothing.

You must like CE's at much lower prices w/ all of those cool goodies.

[shrug]


#15 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2882 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 12 January 2019 - 06:18 PM

Will buying this give you access to the gold content that was once for sale? Also does it include morrowind? Thanks in advance.

#16 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1252 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted 12 January 2019 - 06:34 PM



Will buying this give you access to the gold content that was once for sale? Also does it include morrowind? Thanks in advance.

I updated the OP to include this updated information that the CE does not include the Morrowind expansion.  It was available with the physical preorder only.  It can be purchased within the game as DLC using crowns or if you sign up for ESO+ as well.  Not sure about the Gold content but I'm sure you could get some clarification on the ESO Reddit.


#17 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAG Veteran   273 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 12 January 2019 - 06:43 PM

I've gotten pretty good at ignoring deals for stuff I'll never play but I couldn't pass on this one.

haha, same here.

I still never played original ESO I bought eons ago.


#18 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1252 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted 12 January 2019 - 06:50 PM

FYI if anyone has already purchased the regular Summerset version & still wanted the LE Extras, Best Buy does take the game for trade ($8 for Xbox One & $8.79 for PS4).  Not sure why Best Buy takes the game for trade as most retailers stay away from offering trade credit for MMO games due to the unique code that is usually included with these type of games.


#19 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted 12 January 2019 - 07:01 PM

Damn this is tempting I still have the Morrowind Xbox Version I never played lol 


#20 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   4974 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 12 January 2019 - 09:17 PM

I don’t believe this includes Gold edition content. It gives you the base game plus Summerset expansion and collectors edition dlc. The Gold edition contained the first three or four smaller expansions prior to Morrowind. Everything is available through their monthly membership or you can play base content plus Summerset w/o any additional costs. I’m not an expert, but I own the gold edition and never play it 😉

#21 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3275 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 12 January 2019 - 11:50 PM

is the statue pvc plastic or metal?


#22 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 13 January 2019 - 07:12 AM

Got one for the xBox One.. Ps4 sold out booo...........


#23 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 13 January 2019 - 07:15 AM

I guess my wallet has been saved

#24 MysterD   38 Year Old Birthday Toaster (Oct. 25th) CAGiversary!   24294 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 13 January 2019 - 01:14 PM

I guess my wallet has been saved

Please tell me you're singing the Chorus of your hit song directly to the wallet! :)


#25 nerdaftermathfx   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

nerdaftermathfx

Posted 13 January 2019 - 09:45 PM

I can't get my shoprunner to show. I'm going to buy this despite buying the Morrowind CE on price glitch and haven't touched it.

Edit: got it. I feel so dirty.

How do you get your shoprunner to show up? It shows up for other items that are eligible, but not the game for xbox.


#26 Cybernator  

Cybernator

Posted 13 January 2019 - 11:29 PM

I just received a cancellation notice for the PS4 version. I hope there is a restock and that the promo repeats.


#27 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 14 January 2019 - 12:06 AM

How do you get your shoprunner to show up? It shows up for other items that are eligible, but not the game for xbox.


I also couldn't get my shoprunner to work with the xbone version. Just gave up and ordered with their $2.99 shipping

#28 organikshadow  

organikshadow

Posted 14 January 2019 - 12:08 AM

Just saw the thread and really bummed Xbox is showing out of stock. I picked up Morrowind from target for the $9 clearance last night. Dangit.

#29 BlurredReality   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   213 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

BlurredReality

Posted 14 January 2019 - 12:29 AM

My shoprunner applied automatically at checkout for the Xbox version. I know you have to have linked shoprunner to your account somehow.

#30 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 January 2019 - 03:06 AM

How do you get your shoprunner to show up? It shows up for other items that are eligible, but not the game for xbox.


Desktop version, mobile wouldn't work.
