Fry's Ads 1/13-19

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$0.75 (valid thru Tue.) (1/14)
Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet
$39.99
Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey
PS4
$14.95
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $29.99 (1/15)
Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$39.99
Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$89.99
Hori Racing Wheel Apex
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$399.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code) (1/18)
Switch
$9.99
Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset (1/18)
Snakebyte Tennis Pro Racket Motion Control 2-Pack
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/15)
Hori Pikachu Left D-Pad Controller
Hori Super Mario Left D-Pad Controller
Hori Zelda Left D-Pad Controller
$29.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$34.99
8Bitdo Pro Gamepad Controller
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures
$59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-cons
XBox One
$14.95
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
Nyko Power Kit Plus
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $29.99 (1/15)
Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$39.99
Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Lucidsound LS25 ESports Stereo Gaming Headset
$69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$159
Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76 (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code) (1/18)
PC
$11.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/16)
Blue 8Bitdo Zero Game Controller
Red 8Bitdo Zero Game Controller
$14.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$24.99
Bloody B188 Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
$29.99
MSi DS501 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse
$40 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $50 (1/18)
$50 Steam Gift Card
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
Lucidsound LS25 ESports Stereo Gaming Headset
$69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Amibdextrous Gaming Mouse
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$89.99
Hori Racing Wheel Apex
$99.99
Corsair K70 Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$379
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Bandai Namco Flashback Blast! Console
$59.99
Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Console (valid thru Tue.) (1/14)
Sony Playstation Classic Console
Blu-Ray
$1
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Apollo 13
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Behind Enemy Lines
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Dream House
Dream House (Blu+DVD)
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Life (Blu+DVD)
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
The Humbling
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
In Time
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (2010) (Blu+DVD)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Killing Season/Red Lights
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Mama (Blu+DVD)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Mercury Rising
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Nature: Amazing Places: Hawaii (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Uncle Nino (Blu+DVD)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
The Usual Suspects
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Water Life: Water's Journey (Blu+DVD)
Way of War
Wonderful World
The World Made Straight
Zombie Night
$2
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
In Time/Runner Runner
Men of Honor
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
$14.99
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)
The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
Jumanji (4K+Blu)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Uncle Drew (4K+Blu)
X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (1/15)
Cliffhanger (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (1/15)
The Old Man & the Gun (Blu+DVD)
$23.99 (1/15)
Halloween (2018) (Blu+DVD)
$24.99
Dunkirk (4K+Blu)
It (4K+Blu)
Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)
$26.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu) (1/15)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (4K+Blu)
Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu) (1/15)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu) (1/15)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu) (1/15)
Reign of the Supermen (4K+Blu) (1/15)
Thor: Ragnarok (4K+Blu)
Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)
$42.99
Sharp Objects
$99.99
The Shield: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 1/13-19
#1

Posted 13 January 2019 - 08:31 AM
Posted 13 January 2019 - 08:31 AM
#2

Posted 14 January 2019 - 07:39 AM
Posted 14 January 2019 - 07:39 AM
Monday promo code:
$0.75 (DS): Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet
$59.99 (Misc.): Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Console
#3

Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:17 PM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:17 PM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$19.99 (Switch): Hori Pikachu Left D-Pad Controller, Hori Super Mario Left D-Pad Controller, Hori Zelda Left D-Pad Controller
$24.99: Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset (PS4), Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset (One)
Tuesday new releases:
$19.99 (4K+Blu): Cliffhanger
$22.99 (Blu+DVD): Old Man & the Gun
$23.99 (Blu+DVD): Halloween (2018)
$26.99 (4K+Blu): Bad Times at the El Royale, Goosebumps 2, Halloween (2018), Night School, Reign of the Supermen
Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:
$11.99 (PC): 8Bitdo Zero Game Controller
#4

Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:19 AM
Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:19 AM
Friday promo code:
$9.99 (Switch): Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset
$40 (PC): $50 Steam Gift Card
$399.99 (PS4): PS4 Pro 1TB Console w/ $50 Gift Card
$499 (One): XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76, $100 Gift Card