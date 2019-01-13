Fry's Ads 1/13-19

Posted 13 January 2019 - 08:31 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$0.75 (valid thru Tue.) (1/14)

Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet



$39.99

Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey



PS4



$14.95

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $29.99 (1/15)

Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$39.99

Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$89.99

Hori Racing Wheel Apex



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



$399.99

PS4 Pro 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code) (1/18)



Switch



$9.99

Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset (1/18)

Snakebyte Tennis Pro Racket Motion Control 2-Pack



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/15)

Hori Pikachu Left D-Pad Controller

Hori Super Mario Left D-Pad Controller

Hori Zelda Left D-Pad Controller



$29.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$34.99

8Bitdo Pro Gamepad Controller



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures



$59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-cons



XBox One



$14.95

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

Nyko Power Kit Plus

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$24.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $29.99 (1/15)

Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$39.99

Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Lucidsound LS25 ESports Stereo Gaming Headset



$69.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$159

Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76 (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code) (1/18)



PC



$11.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/16)

Blue 8Bitdo Zero Game Controller

Red 8Bitdo Zero Game Controller



$14.99

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$24.99

Bloody B188 Light Strike Gaming Keyboard



$29.99

MSi DS501 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse



$40 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $50 (1/18)

$50 Steam Gift Card



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse

Lucidsound LS25 ESports Stereo Gaming Headset



$69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Amibdextrous Gaming Mouse

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$89.99

Hori Racing Wheel Apex



$99.99

Corsair K70 Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$379

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Bandai Namco Flashback Blast! Console



$59.99

Retro-bit Super Retro-cade Console (valid thru Tue.) (1/14)

Sony Playstation Classic Console



Blu-Ray



$1

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Apollo 13

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Behind Enemy Lines

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Dream House

Dream House (Blu+DVD)

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Life (Blu+DVD)

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

The Humbling

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)

In Time

The Internship

Intruders

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (2010) (Blu+DVD)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Killing Season/Red Lights

Leaves of Grass

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Mama (Blu+DVD)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Mercury Rising

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Nature: Amazing Places: Hawaii (Blu+DVD)

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Uncle Nino (Blu+DVD)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

The Usual Suspects

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Water Life: Water's Journey (Blu+DVD)

Way of War

Wonderful World

The World Made Straight

Zombie Night



$2

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Chappie

Edward Scissorhands

In Time/Runner Runner

Men of Honor

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man



$14.99

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)

The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)

Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)

Jumanji (4K+Blu)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

Uncle Drew (4K+Blu)

X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (1/15)

Cliffhanger (4K+Blu)



$22.99 (1/15)

The Old Man & the Gun (Blu+DVD)



$23.99 (1/15)

Halloween (2018) (Blu+DVD)



$24.99

Dunkirk (4K+Blu)

It (4K+Blu)

Kong: Skull Island (4K+Blu)



$26.99

Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu) (1/15)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (4K+Blu)

Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu) (1/15)

Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu) (1/15)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu) (1/15)

Reign of the Supermen (4K+Blu) (1/15)

Thor: Ragnarok (4K+Blu)

Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)



$42.99

Sharp Objects



$99.99

The Shield: The Complete Series

