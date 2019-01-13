Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 5 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals January 13th - 19th: 30% Off Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Headset

By Zantra, Jan 13 2019 08:41 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 13 January 2019 - 08:41 AM

30% Off Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Headset (Expires February 2nd)

20% Off Switch Zelda Stealth Kit (Expires January 19th)

20% Off Switch Mario Bros Messenger Bag (Expires January 19th)

#2 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted 13 January 2019 - 01:36 PM

How tf did this make front page


#3 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 14 January 2019 - 05:43 AM

The turtle beach is cool.. price match gamestop and 30% off


#4 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 14 January 2019 - 05:44 AM

Everything does. "Top Deals" are just the ones that are the most viewed. I think you are confusing that with the deals that Cheapy personally puts on the front page, and posts a direct link to, which he has done to this thread a few times, but that is not the case this week.


#5 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   400 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 14 January 2019 - 08:49 AM

And, I think 30% Off of anything is better than paying full price, but that's just me, I guess.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy