Posted 14 January 2019 - 10:10 AM

*SALE ENDS JANUARY 14TH, 2019*

Destroy All Humans! for the original Xbox is on sale as part of the THQ Nordic games publisher sale for $2.99. It is normally $19.99. This game is backward compatible on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Purchase here:

https://marketplace....15-d802354807e0

Destroy All Humans!: Path of Furon is also on sale for $2.99. It normally is $19.99 as well. However, this game is currently only playable on Xbox 360.

Purchase here:

https://marketplace....15-d802545107fe