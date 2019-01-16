New Nintendo Selects for 3DS Coming 2/4
Posted 16 January 2019 - 03:35 AM
Mario maker 3ds
Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask 3D
Starfox 64 3D
Available for 19.99 each or 15.99 GCU for the chosen ones who still have it.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 03:46 AM
The non-Selects and Selects versions will be different SKUs at Best Buy - so the non-Selects version may not be $20 right away.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 03:47 AM
The non-Selects and Selects versions will be different SKUs at Best Buy - so the non-Selects version may not be $20 right away.
I'm sure you're correct, but is that for sure? Is that the case currently? If I find a non selects of say, Mario 3d Land, it's a different sku?
Posted 16 January 2019 - 04:40 AM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 04:42 AM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 04:43 AM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 05:06 AM
I'm so glad Star Fox 64 is back in print. I just bought a 3DS for the first time last year and that game's price was nuts.
In for that and Mario Maker whenever Best Buy drops the price.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 05:22 AM
I wonder if Mario Maker will still have a red game case as a Select....
Posted 16 January 2019 - 05:33 AM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 06:24 AM
I'm sure you're correct, but is that for sure? Is that the case currently? If I find a non selects of say, Mario 3d Land, it's a different sku?
That's how it was during the last batch of Selects a year or so ago and I can't imagine that changing.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:17 AM
That’s one of the last big hold outs at $40 (Samus is still new enough to justify it.)
Well maybe Smash, too.
I guess Hey Pikmin, Warioware, Miitopia, Xenoblade, and Kirby Whatever didn’t sell enough to justify a new print.
Nintendogs is still too expensive, and it’s a shame Pokémon never join this type of series.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 12:20 PM
Thanks TC
Posted 16 January 2019 - 01:15 PM
These games are dropping 20 bucks in price so snag the black labels when the prices drop feb. 4th:
My quest for a deal on Majora's Mask... HAS CONCLUDED!! THANK GOD!
Posted 16 January 2019 - 01:23 PM
My quest for a deal on Majora's Mask... HAS CONCLUDED!! THANK GOD!
Yep. They said we were mad, but my plan to wait on a Majora's Mask price drop for half a decade is finally coming to fruition!
Posted 16 January 2019 - 01:39 PM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 07:44 PM
Still waiting on a Selects release of FE: Awakening.
...I mean not really, I bought it at launch with the branded system and artbook, but it would be nice to have it available for others at a reasonable price.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:33 PM
Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:42 PM
Dang it...saw the ad and saw nothing about it not being until the 4th so I was going to log on and purchase Star Fox today since I still have $15 eShop credit.
Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:43 PM
Yep. They said we were mad, but my plan to wait on a Majora's Mask price drop for half a decade is finally coming to fruition!
I got it for like $12 shortly after release when Best Buy was doing a BOGO50% sale and Target was giving a bunch of credit for the N3DS port of Xenoblade Chronicles. GCU was involved, of course.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 12:02 AM
Great news for the long overpriced Starfox 64 3D! I wish Mario Maker had the full online of the original.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 12:04 AM
Posted 17 January 2019 - 12:15 AM
Mario Kart 7 has been $29.99 for years.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 01:39 AM
I know it's too soon for Luigi's Mansion remake to get on the list...but why not? It's a remake so it shouldn't be $40 anyway.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:28 AM
It's about time Star Fox 64 3D got the Nintendo Selects award. I paid like $30 from Gamestop a long time ago.
Heard Majora's Mask had many significant changes compared to the Nintendo 64 version.
Surprised Super Mario Maker 3DS got the Nintendo Selects award before Mario Kart 7.
Mario Maker 3DS not being able to upload/download user created levels online is still quite a letdown. Streepass and local multiplayer seems like more of a hassle just for more user created levels, but it is better than nothing.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:04 AM
Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:09 AM
Wait, 3DS games have manuals?!?!?
Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:47 AM
In the early to mid life days of the 3DS, they did.
Wait, 3DS games have manuals?!?!?
Posted 17 January 2019 - 06:08 AM
