The Grand Tour Game 14.99 Amazon/Microsoft

The game officially launched today and you can play the first 2 seasons from the show which is pretty cool. Now, this isn't Forza or GT but still fun and for this price a good deal especially if you are a fan of the show. I like how they tie the show into the game and the new season starts on friday. The price just dropped last week to 14.99, it was 29.99 so don't know if this is permanent or just for this week before show starts. There is also a MP portion 4 player splitscreen which is supposed to be like Mario Kart.
Right now it is only Xbox and PS4 but heard it might go anywhere eventually.