The Grand Tour Game 14.99 Amazon/Microsoft

As far as I can tell, this isn’t a deal. The price is listed as $14.99 everywhere, the “original” price of $29.99 is nowhere. Maybe they planned on having more content, but will release it as DLC?



It’s really only worth it if you’re s fan of the show. The actual content in the game, particularly right now, is seriously lacking. You can’t play through the first two seasons, just the first episode of each season. Will they add more episodes later? Maybe that’s why the price is lower? I don’t know why they weren’t available at the start. Supposedly new content for Season 3 drops every week after the episode is available to watch, not sure how soon after, though.

