CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The Grand Tour Game 14.99 Amazon/Microsoft

The Grand Tour Game 14.99 Amazon/Microsoft

By pun123, Jan 16 2019 06:28 AM

pun123
Posted 16 January 2019 - 06:28 AM  

pun123

Posted 16 January 2019 - 06:28 AM

The game officially launched today and you can play the first 2 seasons from the show which is pretty cool.  Now, this isn't Forza or GT but still fun and for this price a good deal especially if you are a fan of the show. I like how they tie the show into the game and the new season starts on friday.  The price just dropped last week to 14.99, it was 29.99 so don't know if this is permanent or just for this week before show starts.  There is also a MP portion 4 player splitscreen which is supposed to be like Mario Kart.

 

https://www.amazon.c...+tour+game&th=1

 

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

Right now it is only Xbox and PS4 but heard it might go anywhere eventually.


wackfiend
Posted 16 January 2019 - 06:52 AM  

wackfiend

Posted 16 January 2019 - 06:52 AM

As far as I can tell, this isn’t a deal. The price is listed as $14.99 everywhere, the “original” price of $29.99 is nowhere. Maybe they planned on having more content, but will release it as DLC?

It’s really only worth it if you’re s fan of the show. The actual content in the game, particularly right now, is seriously lacking. You can’t play through the first two seasons, just the first episode of each season. Will they add more episodes later? Maybe that’s why the price is lower? I don’t know why they weren’t available at the start. Supposedly new content for Season 3 drops every week after the episode is available to watch, not sure how soon after, though.

#3 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 16 January 2019 - 07:02 AM

Also it looks like trash.

#4 Flo25  

Flo25

Posted 16 January 2019 - 08:03 AM

giphy.gif


DaShaka
Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:07 AM  

DaShaka

Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:07 AM

Shows good, but yeah, no.

pun123
Posted 19 January 2019 - 01:00 AM  

pun123

Posted 19 January 2019 - 01:00 AM

Watched the 1st Episode today of Season 3 show with my boys, and then played and got to say is a lot of fun and a great idea! If you love the show you will love the game, just wish the driving mechanics were a little better.


#7 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 20 January 2019 - 12:33 AM

Episodic racing challenges?
Like what

pun123
Posted 20 January 2019 - 07:07 AM  

pun123

Posted 20 January 2019 - 07:07 AM

Whatever is on the show, same car, same challenge, lap around test track, drag race, if you watched the first episode of season 3 they you the decibel challenge, can't wait to see how the next 11 weeks go.


snacks28217
Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:19 AM  

snacks28217

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:19 AM

Same price on PSN
