Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 Far Cry 5 $15 on gamestop

By freeshipping, Jan 16 2019 09:33 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted 16 January 2019 - 09:33 PM

https://www.gamestop...ar-cry-5/148969

 

Rainbow Six: Siege also $15

https://www.gamestop...ix-siege/120831

 


#2 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   242 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:03 PM

Nice

#3 fantomgamer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   224 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

fantomgamer

Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:11 PM

Noice

#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9056 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:18 PM

Not bad. When Gold goes around $17 or so I'm biting!


#5 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 16 January 2019 - 10:30 PM

Called the local store, they are mostly gut copies at this point. Headed over to Bestbuy and pmd for $15 no problems!

#6 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   305 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted 17 January 2019 - 10:34 AM

I hear the season Pass was trash. So this edition maybe the move!

#7 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6270 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 17 January 2019 - 10:57 AM

The only bad thing about this deal is going into GameStop to buy it. I have to choose between buying it there to get the points and being bombarded with a sales pitch about preordering and warranties or buying at the Target in the same shopping center and hoping that they can find the deal on their stupid store iPad to do a price match.

#8 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 17 January 2019 - 01:19 PM

I've read very mixed reviews about this game. For anyone that has played it, is it worth purchasing? The price point is obviously good, but if it's not enjoyable than price doesn't matter. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!


#9 Inriri   Kung Fu Skeleton CAGiversary!   491 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Inriri

Posted 17 January 2019 - 02:34 PM

Xbox One version is the same price as well: https://www.gamestop...ar-cry-5/148968


#10 dorath   Banned CAGiversary!   228 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

dorath

Posted 17 January 2019 - 02:44 PM

I've read very mixed reviews about this game. For anyone that has played it, is it worth purchasing? The price point is obviously good, but if it's not enjoyable than price doesn't matter. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!


It's farcry. Just like 3 and 4 before, this one follows the same formula. If you liked those, you'll like this one. If you got burned out, this one won't cure the burnout.

#11 PapaTrees   Sinner Sinner Chicken Dinner CAG in Training   32 Posts   Joined 1.9 Years Ago  

PapaTrees

Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:11 PM

I on the other hand bought Far Cry Primal, 4, 5 Gold which comes with 3, all from the xbox store yesterday.  I am going to have my fill of Far Cry for awhile.


#12 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8279 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:14 PM

I hear the season Pass was trash. So this edition maybe the move!

Same price I paid for my copy months ago. I'd say it's worth it at $14.99. I heard the season pass wasn't worth it so I'll be skipping it.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#13 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:46 PM

It's farcry. Just like 3 and 4 before, this one follows the same formula. If you liked those, you'll like this one. If you got burned out, this one won't cure the burnout.

I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.


#14 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 17 January 2019 - 03:55 PM

I enjoyed 3 and 4 but thought this one was absolutely horrendous. Basic gameplay is fine but the story is beyond bad and the way the villains are presented and implemented is more frustrating and annoying than fun. I wouldn't recommend but for $15 it's not a bad deal if you're at all interested.

#15 dorath   Banned CAGiversary!   228 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

dorath

Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:30 PM

I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.

Then, I would play:
3,4,5 or Primal.
They are all roughly the same; just palette swaps for enemies.
I really liked 3, then Primal/4 and then 5. 
I fully admit that if I had played any of the others first, my above list might be different simply  because I would experience the formula burn-out at a different time. Does that make sense?
1 is trash and 2 the were working out the formula so it's eh but not the same so even though it's free on GWG, its not the same.


#16 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:13 PM

Sounds like I'll be starting with Far Cry 3!


#17 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6270 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:13 AM

I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.

One of my favorite modern video game series.  It's pretty basic in a lot of ways and running and gunning will get you killed quickly, but you can be very creative when it comes to killing enemies.  That's my favorite part.  I liked Far Cry 3 the best.

 

Anyway, I went to GameStop to buy Far Cry 5 for Xbox One tonight, and they were out of non-gutted copies, so I took a copy of the GS weekly ad over to Target.  They pricematched it after looking at it on the store iPad.  I was able to convince them to sell me the copy with the Doomsday Prepper Pack inside.  


#18 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1553 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted 18 January 2019 - 08:52 AM

I've read very mixed reviews about this game. For anyone that has played it, is it worth purchasing? The price point is obviously good, but if it's not enjoyable than price doesn't matter. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!

buy it


#19 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1553 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted 18 January 2019 - 08:54 AM

I enjoyed 3 and 4 but thought this one was absolutely horrendous. Basic gameplay is fine but the story is beyond bad and the way the villains are presented and implemented is more frustrating and annoying than fun. I wouldn't recommend but for $15 it's not a bad deal if you're at all interested.

what made the story and villains so much better in 4?


#20 TooManyGamez  

TooManyGamez

Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:29 AM

Really want to try it out but I've only played Far Cry 4, which was an absolute garbage game. Basically ruined my interest in actually playing the series.

#21 BowserG   Frak! CAGiversary!   196 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

BowserG

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:15 PM

Picked up both yesterday for PS4. Does the Rainbow Six Siege DLC ever go on sale?

#22 Kelkeen   \mm/ \mm/ CAGiversary!   706 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Kelkeen

Posted 19 January 2019 - 06:28 AM

Far Cry 4 is easily the worst in the series in my opinion.  I am currently playing 5 now and I waited this long not because of price, but because of how bad 4 was.  Granted, mechanically they are essentially the same so if you didn't like 4 because of how it "felt", 5 will be no different for you.

 

Really want to try it out but I've only played Far Cry 4, which was an absolute garbage game. Basically ruined my interest in actually playing the series.


#23 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 19 January 2019 - 06:51 AM

what made the story and villains so much better in 4?


Trust me I'm not saying they were that much better lol. I liked primal a lot even though it was pretty basic. It was gun having badass pets and shooting stuff with arrows.

#24 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6270 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:39 AM

Trust me I'm not saying they were that much better lol. I liked primal a lot even though it was pretty basic. It was gun having badass pets and shooting stuff with arrows.

Aside from the stories, Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are pretty much interchangeable.  I think that my main problem with Far Cry 4 was the terrain.  Far Cry 3 seemed to have flatter terrain.  Far Cry 4 was more mountainous because the setting was different.  I didn't get through as much of the game because of that.  I found it harder to snipe enemies because position and elevation were other factors that had to be considered. 

 

I still have the Far Cry 4 disc installed on my Xbox One, so I've decided to try to play more of Far Cry 4 before jumping into Primal (which I was able to buy for only $5 of my own money digitally this week after Microsoft Rewards credit) and Far Cry 5 (which will remain factory sealed for the time being in case I change my mind).

 

I've come to the conclusion that I'm not really saving money by buying more games that I leave in the shrinkwrap and never play.  So, I'm making a conscious effort to at least try all of the games that I purchase going forward.  


#25 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:41 AM

What we need a sale on is odyssey gold edition

#26 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   158 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 19 January 2019 - 04:54 PM

Oddessy being $25 too is solid
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy