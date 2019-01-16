PS4 Far Cry 5 $15 on gamestop

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:13 AM

I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.

One of my favorite modern video game series. It's pretty basic in a lot of ways and running and gunning will get you killed quickly, but you can be very creative when it comes to killing enemies. That's my favorite part. I liked Far Cry 3 the best.

Anyway, I went to GameStop to buy Far Cry 5 for Xbox One tonight, and they were out of non-gutted copies, so I took a copy of the GS weekly ad over to Target. They pricematched it after looking at it on the store iPad. I was able to convince them to sell me the copy with the Doomsday Prepper Pack inside.