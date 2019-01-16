PS4 Far Cry 5 $15 on gamestop

https://www.gamestop...ar-cry-5/148969
Rainbow Six: Siege also $15
https://www.gamestop...ix-siege/120831
Not bad. When Gold goes around $17 or so I'm biting!
I've read very mixed reviews about this game. For anyone that has played it, is it worth purchasing? The price point is obviously good, but if it's not enjoyable than price doesn't matter. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!
Xbox One version is the same price as well: https://www.gamestop...ar-cry-5/148968
I on the other hand bought Far Cry Primal, 4, 5 Gold which comes with 3, all from the xbox store yesterday. I am going to have my fill of Far Cry for awhile.
Same price I paid for my copy months ago. I'd say it's worth it at $14.99. I heard the season pass wasn't worth it so I'll be skipping it.
I hear the season Pass was trash. So this edition maybe the move!
It's farcry. Just like 3 and 4 before, this one follows the same formula. If you liked those, you'll like this one. If you got burned out, this one won't cure the burnout.
I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.
I've actually never played any of the Far Cry series.
Then, I would play:
3,4,5 or Primal.
They are all roughly the same; just palette swaps for enemies.
I really liked 3, then Primal/4 and then 5.
I fully admit that if I had played any of the others first, my above list might be different simply because I would experience the formula burn-out at a different time. Does that make sense?
1 is trash and 2 the were working out the formula so it's eh but not the same so even though it's free on GWG, its not the same.
Sounds like I'll be starting with Far Cry 3!
One of my favorite modern video game series. It's pretty basic in a lot of ways and running and gunning will get you killed quickly, but you can be very creative when it comes to killing enemies. That's my favorite part. I liked Far Cry 3 the best.
Anyway, I went to GameStop to buy Far Cry 5 for Xbox One tonight, and they were out of non-gutted copies, so I took a copy of the GS weekly ad over to Target. They pricematched it after looking at it on the store iPad. I was able to convince them to sell me the copy with the Doomsday Prepper Pack inside.
buy it
I enjoyed 3 and 4 but thought this one was absolutely horrendous. Basic gameplay is fine but the story is beyond bad and the way the villains are presented and implemented is more frustrating and annoying than fun. I wouldn't recommend but for $15 it's not a bad deal if you're at all interested.
what made the story and villains so much better in 4?
Far Cry 4 is easily the worst in the series in my opinion. I am currently playing 5 now and I waited this long not because of price, but because of how bad 4 was. Granted, mechanically they are essentially the same so if you didn't like 4 because of how it "felt", 5 will be no different for you.
Really want to try it out but I've only played Far Cry 4, which was an absolute garbage game. Basically ruined my interest in actually playing the series.
Trust me I'm not saying they were that much better lol. I liked primal a lot even though it was pretty basic. It was gun having badass pets and shooting stuff with arrows.
Aside from the stories, Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are pretty much interchangeable. I think that my main problem with Far Cry 4 was the terrain. Far Cry 3 seemed to have flatter terrain. Far Cry 4 was more mountainous because the setting was different. I didn't get through as much of the game because of that. I found it harder to snipe enemies because position and elevation were other factors that had to be considered.
I still have the Far Cry 4 disc installed on my Xbox One, so I've decided to try to play more of Far Cry 4 before jumping into Primal (which I was able to buy for only $5 of my own money digitally this week after Microsoft Rewards credit) and Far Cry 5 (which will remain factory sealed for the time being in case I change my mind).
I've come to the conclusion that I'm not really saving money by buying more games that I leave in the shrinkwrap and never play. So, I'm making a conscious effort to at least try all of the games that I purchase going forward.
