All-Star Fruit Racing $14.99 on Amazon (Switch and PS4)

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:19 AM

I have this on Steam and it's fun for the few minutes I played. Probably better on the Switch tbh.

Actually the problem with that game is that has zero replaybility. Got the platinum and then it was like Wow I'll never revisit this, no side activities, you don't beat records, other endings, way to beat the game. It's the perfect Rent.