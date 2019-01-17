Jump to content

All-Star Fruit Racing $14.99 on Amazon (Switch and PS4)

By darren2e, Jan 17 2019 04:41 PM

darren2e  

darren2e

Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:41 PM

Title says it all.
Kinda hard game to find around my town at Gamestop and price is $30 at BB.

darren2e  

darren2e

Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:50 PM

Also, ShaqFu for $12.99

BossKey_Fox  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:01 PM

Are either Fruit Racing or Shaq Fu any good?

 

Fruit Racing looks like a pothead's munchie-induced dream.  


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:33 PM

Also yukos island express switch for $15, thats worth it.

https://www.amazon.c...EWN5NB9W25NS548
Odd amazon wasnt letting me search for it, had to look up all star fruit and click the “Frequently bought together” link...

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:43 PM

It’s one fruit that’s rotten.

BossKey_Fox  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 17 January 2019 - 06:16 PM

Also yukos island express switch for $15, thats worth it.

https://www.amazon.c...EWN5NB9W25NS548
Odd amazon wasnt letting me search for it, had to look up all star fruit and click the “Frequently bought together” link...

I have this on Steam and it's fun for the few minutes I played.  Probably better on the Switch tbh.


ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 17 January 2019 - 09:13 PM

Shaq Fu is kind of a mediocre beat em up, but has some dumb humor in it that's worth a few laughs.  You could do worse for 12 bucks. 


CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:19 AM

I have this on Steam and it's fun for the few minutes I played.  Probably better on the Switch tbh.

Actually the problem with that game is that has zero replaybility. Got the platinum and then it was like Wow I'll never revisit this, no side activities, you don't beat records, other endings, way to beat the game. It's the perfect Rent.


1958Fury  

1958Fury

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:58 AM

I bought Fruit Racing (PS4) a month ago during the Christmas sales.  It's very pretty, and has lots of nice tracks and characters... but it's just not very fun.  I can't put my finger on the exact problem, but the controls just don't feel very tight.  I prefer Beach Buggy Racing.


