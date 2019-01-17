All-Star Fruit Racing $14.99 on Amazon (Switch and PS4)
Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:41 PM
Kinda hard game to find around my town at Gamestop and price is $30 at BB.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 04:50 PM
Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:01 PM
Are either Fruit Racing or Shaq Fu any good?
Fruit Racing looks like a pothead's munchie-induced dream.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:33 PM
https://www.amazon.c...EWN5NB9W25NS548
Odd amazon wasnt letting me search for it, had to look up all star fruit and click the “Frequently bought together” link...
Posted 17 January 2019 - 05:43 PM
Posted 17 January 2019 - 06:16 PM
Also yukos island express switch for $15, thats worth it.
I have this on Steam and it's fun for the few minutes I played. Probably better on the Switch tbh.
Posted 17 January 2019 - 09:13 PM
Shaq Fu is kind of a mediocre beat em up, but has some dumb humor in it that's worth a few laughs. You could do worse for 12 bucks.
Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:19 AM
Actually the problem with that game is that has zero replaybility. Got the platinum and then it was like Wow I'll never revisit this, no side activities, you don't beat records, other endings, way to beat the game. It's the perfect Rent.
Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:58 AM
I bought Fruit Racing (PS4) a month ago during the Christmas sales. It's very pretty, and has lots of nice tracks and characters... but it's just not very fun. I can't put my finger on the exact problem, but the controls just don't feel very tight. I prefer Beach Buggy Racing.