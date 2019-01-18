Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

PSN Flash Sale ends 1/21 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Jan 18 2019 01:23 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   68098 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted 18 January 2019 - 01:23 PM

https://store.playst...n=asc&sort=name

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Asdivine Hearts - $8.99 - 40% Off

:ps3: :vita: CastleStorm Complete Edition - $5.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Curses ‘N Chaos - $1.49 - 85% Off

PSVR :ps4: :vita: Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :vita: Hitman Go: Definitive Edition - $2.79 - 65% Off

:ps3: :vita: Kickbeat - $2.99 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Lara Croft Go - $3.49 - 65% Off

:ps4: :vita: Lichtspeer - $2.99 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition OST Combo - $3.89 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $6.79 - 66% Off

:ps4: :vita: Ninja Senki DX - $0.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Pinball FX2 - Star Wars Pinball Pack - $3.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: Q.U.B.E.: Director’s Cut - $2.99 - 70% Off

:ps4: :ps3: Rock of Ages 2: Complete Edition - $9.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Tiny Troopers Joint Ops - $2.39 - 70% Off

:ps4: :ps3: Unmechanical: Extended - $2.99 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Windjammers - $7.49 - 50% Off

:ps4: :vita: Ys Origin - $9.99 - 50% Off

 

PS4

101 Ways to Die - $3.99 - 60% Off

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - $11.99 - 70% Off

Among The Sleep: Enhanced Edition - $5.99 - 60% Off

Arcade Islands: Volume One - $9.99 - 50% Off

Armikrog - $4.99 - 50% Off

Awesomenauts Assemble! - $2.99 - 70% Off

Battleship - $5.99 - 60% Off

Beach Buggy Racing - $4.99 - 50% Off

Bedlam: The Game By Christopher Brookmyre - $3.99 - 60% Off

Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $5.99 - 70% Off

Black the Fall - $8.99 - 40% Off

Blue Estate: The Game - $3.24 - 75% Off

Boggle - $3.99 - 60% Off

Bound By Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

Bridge Constructor - $3.99 - 60% Off

Bridge Constructor Stunts - $3.99 - 60% Off

Bully - $8.99 - 40% Off

Butcher - $3.99 - 60% Off

Butcher Special Edition Bundle - $4.54 - 75% Off

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $5.99 - 70% Off

Cat Quest - $6.49 - 50% Off

Chicken Range - $9.99 - 60% Off

Children of Zodiarcs - $10.79 - 40% Off

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus - $4.49 - 70% Off

Clustertruck - $4.49 - 70% Off

Dark Mystery - $1.19 - 85% Off

Dark Rose Valkyrie - $8.99 - 70% Off

Deadcore - $3.99 - 50% Off

Disc Jam - $7.49 - 50% Off

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy - $9.99 - 50% Off

Ducati: 90th Anniversary - $3.99 - 80% Off

Dying: Reborn - $7.99 - 60% Off

Earthfall - $11.99 - 60% Off

Earthfall Deluxe - $15.99 - 60% Off

Euro Fishing - $5.99 - 70% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky - $17.99 - 70% Off

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force - $14.99 - 50% Off

The Fall - $1.99 - 80% Off

The Fall Part 2: Unbound - $6.79 - 60% Off

Farming Simulator 15 - $5.99 - 70% Off

Farming Simulator 15 Complete Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

Fear Effect Sedna - $6.99 - 65% Off

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department The Simulation - $19.49 - 35% Off

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department - $14.99 - 50% Off

Firefighters: The Simulation - $14.99 - 50% Off

Floor Kids - $11.99 - 40% Off

Forestry 2017: The Simulation - $13.59 - 66% Off

Forgotten Anne - $15.99 - 20% Off

Ghostbusters - $14.99 - 70% Off

Gravel - $12.49 - 75% Off

Gravel Special Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off

Guts & Glory - $4.49 - 70% Off

Heavy Fire: Red Shadow - $9.99 - 50% Off

Hidden Dragon Legend - $7.99 - 60% Off

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $9.89 - 34% Off

Horse Racing 2016 - $1.49 - 85% Off

Immortal: Unchained - $19.99 - 60% Off

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II - $3.74 - 75% Off

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons After Fall - $9.99 - 75% Off

Industry Giant 2 - $13.59  66% Off

Industry Giant 2 Gold Edition - $19.59  51% Off

Insane Robots - $13.99 - 30% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack - $9.99 - 60% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $9.99 - 60% Off

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut - $3.74 - 75% Off

Joe’s Diner - $6.79 - 66% Off

Just Cause 3 - $7.99 - 60% Off

Kabounce - $8.69 - 42% Off

Kabounce Digital Deluxe - $11.59 - 42% Off

Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 - 67% Off

L.A. Noire - $19.99 - 50% Off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition - $10.49 - 70% Off

LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO The Incredibles - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 1/1/19

LEGO Jurassic World - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $17.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle - $17.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

The LEGO Movie Videogame - $7.99 - 60% Off

LEGO Movies Game Bundle - $14.99 - 70% Off

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $14.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $5.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

LEGO Worlds - $8.99 - 70% Off

Let Them Come - $4.79 - 40% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season - $5.99 - 70% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season - $6.79 - 60% Off

Mad Max - $4.99 - 75% Off

Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off

Masters of Anima - $4.99 - 75% Off

Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off

McDroid - $2.39 - 70% Off

Megadimension Neptunia VII - $11.99 - 60% Off

Mordheim: City of the Damned - $9.99 - 75% Off

Mordheim: City of the Damned Complete Edition - $12.49 - 75% Off

MotoGP 17 - $11.99 - 70% Off

Murdered: Soul Suspect - $3.99 - 80% Off

Musynx - $8.99 - 70% Off

MXGP3: The Official Motocross Videogame - $13.99 - 65% Off

Octahedron - $7.79 - 40% Off

Oh My Godheads - $10.49 - 30% Off

Omega Quintet - $8.99 - 70% Off

Override: Mech City Brawl - $19.49 - 35% Off

Party Hard - $3.89 - 70% Off

Phantom Trigger - $4.49 - 70% Off

Pineview Drive - $10.19 - 65% Off

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic - $5.99 - 60% Off

Plague Inc: Evolved - $4.49 - 70% Off

Planet of the Eyes - $2.99 - 70% Off

Professional Construction: The Simulation - $14.99 - 50% off

Professional Farmer 2017 - $13.59 - 66% Off

Professional Farmer 2017: American Dream - $19.49 - 35% Off

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny - $13.59 - 66% Off

Realms of Arkania: Star Trial - $19.59 - 51% Off

Red Dead Revolver - $8.99 - 40% Off

Rento Fortune - $6.99 - 30% Off

Riptide GP Bundle - $6.49 - 50% Off

Riptide GP: Renegade - $4.99 - 50% Off

Riptide GP2 - $3.49 - 50% Off

Risk - $5.99 - 60% Off

Risk Urban Assault - $5.99 - 60% Off

Rive - $3.74 - 75% Off

Road to Ballhalla - $4.49 - 70% Off

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 - 60% Off

Seasons After Fall - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo - $7.49 - 75% Off

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - $7.49 - 75% Off

Sky Force Reloaded - $7.99 - 20% Off

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island - $7.49 - 50% Off

Slime Rancher - $9.99 - 50% Off

SpeedRunners - $2.99 - 70% Off

Speedrunners Deluxe Bundle - $5.09 - 66% Off

Stay - $8.39 - 30% Off

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off

Super Dungeon Bros - $4.99 - 75% Off

Super Kids Racing - $1.49 - 85% Off

Super Mega Baseball 2 - $11.99 - 70% Off

Superbeat: Xonic - $8.99 - 70% Off

Table Top Racing: World Tour - $2.99 - 80% Off

Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 - 50% Off

The Technomancer - $9.99 - 75% Off

Thief - $4.99 - 75% Off

Timber Tennis Versus - $1.39 - 30% Off

Toki Tori 2+ - $3.74 - 75% Off

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs - $14.99 - 70% Off

Toren - $4.99 - 50% Off

Tour de France 2015 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Tour de France 2016 - $7.49 - 75% Off

Tour de France 2017 - $9.99 - 75% Off

Transport Giant - $14.99 - 50% Off

Trivial Pursuit Live! - $7.49 - 50% Off

Umbrella Corps - $4.99 - 75% Off

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition - $6.24 - 75% Off

The Unknown City: Horror Begins Now Episode 1 - $1.49 - 85% Off

Vector Unit Triple Pack - $9.99 - 50% Off

Verdun - $5.99 - 70% Off

Wand Wars - $4.79 - 60% Off

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 - $12.49 - 75% Off

The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap - $9.99 - 50% Off

Yasai Ninja - $1.49 - 50% Off

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles - $7.99 - 60% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $14.99 - 70% Off

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - $19.99 - 50% Off

 

PSVR

Ace Banana - $5.99 - 60% Off

Animal Force - $6.39 - 60% Off

Dying: Reborn - $3.99 - 60% Off

Firewall: Zero Hour - $19.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: Light Tracer - $5.99 - 60% Off

Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle - $7.99 - 60% Off

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle - $9.99 - 60% Off

Pixel Gear - $4.39 - 60% Off

Raw Data - $15.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: Salary Man Escape - $6.39 - 60% Off

Weeping Doll - $3.99 - 60% Off

 

PS3

Bionic Commando Rearmed - $1.99 - 80% Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - $1.99 - 80% Off

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara - $4.49 - 70% Off

Faery: Legends of Avalon - $1.59 - 80% Off

Final Exam - $1.99 - 80% Off

Final Fight: Double Impact - $2.99 - 70% Off

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition - $8.99 - 70% Off

Heavy Fire Bundle - $7.49 - 50% Off

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan - $4.99 - 50% Off

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear - $4.99 - 50% Off

Lost Planet 3 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Magrunner: Dark Pulse - $1.99 - 80% Off

Mars: War Logs - $1.99 - 80% Off

Of Orcs and Men - $3.99 - 80% Off

Okami HD - $5.59 - 60% Off

Realms of Ancient War - $1.99 - 80% Off

Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67% Off

Remember Me - $5.99 - 70% Off

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X - $9.99 - 50% Off

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City - $4.99 - 75% Off

Rotastic - $1.24 - 75% Off

Ultra Street Fighter IV - $12.49 - 50% Off

 

Vita

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - $8.99 - 70% Off

Bad Apple Wars - $15.99 - 60% Off

Chicken Range - $7.99 - 60% Off

Code: Realize: Guardian of Rebirth - $15.99 - 60% Off

Collar X Malice - $15.99 - 60% Off

Deemo: The Last Recital - $4.49 - 70% Off

Dying: Reborn - $5.99 - 60% Off

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky - $11.99 - 70% Off

Farming Simulator 16 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Farming Simulator 18 - $8.99 - 70% Off

Let’s Fish! Hooked On - $2.39 - 70% Off

Mary Skelter: Nightmares - $11.99 - 70% Off

Musynx - $8.99 - 70% Off

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure - $5.99 - 50% Off

Norn9: Var Commons - $15.99 - 60% Off

Period Cube: Shackles of Amadeus - $15.99 - 60% Off

Superbeat: Xonic - $5.99 - 70% Off

Tearaway - $9.99 - 50% Off

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs - $11.99 - 70% Off

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games - $11.99 - 70% Off

 

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP/Vita only

Darkstalkers - $2.99 - 50% Off

Dino Crisis - $2.99 - 50% Off

Dino Crisis 2 - $2.99 - 50% Off

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne - $2.99 - 50% Off

Pocket Fighter - $2.99 - 50% Off - PS3 only

Strider 2 - $2.99 - 50% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Awesomenauts Assemble! - Fully Loaded Collectors Pack - $12.49 - 75% Off

Awesomenauts Assemble! - Fully Loaded Pack - $6.24 - 75% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past - $4.19 - 65% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Assault Pack - $1.74 - 65% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Season Pass - $4.49 - 70% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - System Rift - $4.19 - 65% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Tactical Pack - $1.74 - 65% Off

Euro Fishing - Hunters Lake - $4.39 - 60% Off

Euro Fishing - Le Lac d’or - $4.39 - 60% Off

Euro Fishing - Lilies - $4.39 - 60% Off

Euro Fishing - The Moat - $4.39 - 60% Off

Fishing Sim World - Lake Williams - $8.24 - 25% Off

PSVR Heavy Fire: Red Shadow - PlayStation VR - $4.99 - 50% Off

Immortal: Unchained - Primes Pack - $1.99 - 60% Off

Industry Giant 2 - 1980-2020 - $4.99 - 50% Off

Insane Robots - Season Pass - $10.49 - 30% Off

Just Cause 3 - Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass - $5.24 - 65% Off

Just Cause 3 - Bavarium Sea Heist - $2.39 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Capstone Bloodhound RPG - $0.99 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Combat Buggy - $0.79 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Explosive Weapon Pack - $1.59 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Final Argument Sniper Rifle - $0.99 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Kousava Rifle - $0.99 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Mech Land Assault - $4.79 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Mini-Gun Racing Boat - $0.79 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Reaper Missile Mech - $1.99 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Rocket Launcher Sports Car - $0.79 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Sky Fortress - $4.79 - 60% Off

Just Cause 3 - Weaponized Vehicle Pack - $1.59 - 60% Off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Season Pass - $2.49 - 75% Off

Professional Farmer 2017 - Cattle & Cultivation - $2.86 - 60% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


#2 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 January 2019 - 01:30 PM

Dang, was hoping to see Timespinner on sale.


#3 Onyxmeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Onyxmeth

Posted 18 January 2019 - 01:34 PM

I’d love to pick up Firewall: Zero Hour at this price, but it seems to be redundant if you don’t already have the PSVR Aim controller. The bundle already chops $20 off the price and it’s impossible to find a retail discount on the controller.

#4 AoA   Ace of Aces CAGiversary!   1634 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

AoA

Posted 18 January 2019 - 01:37 PM

Tempted for Dragon's Trap.  I never finished it on the Sega SMS.


#5 Blaster man  

Blaster man

Posted 18 January 2019 - 01:44 PM

I see nothing interesting in that list. 


#6 xeroblade   Hadouken! CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

xeroblade

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:16 PM

Any of the VR games worth picking up?


#7 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:21 PM

I’d love to pick up Firewall: Zero Hour at this price, but it seems to be redundant if you don’t already have the PSVR Aim controller. The bundle already chops $20 off the price and it’s impossible to find a retail discount on the controller.

I'm going to finally pick up Firewall: Zero Hour. I picked up an Aim Controller on Craigslist for $40 two weeks ago so I'm in. Thanks for posting!


#8 Euripides   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Euripides

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:28 PM

Thanks Frisky.

Unfortunately nothing from my wish list. Makes me sad......


#9 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3378 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted 18 January 2019 - 02:36 PM

Can someone explain how Heavy Fire: Red Shadow works with VR?  Is it good?  Also, the base game seems to indicate it works with VR, so what is the $5 VR add-on?  More missions or is it required to use VR?


#10 tamali  

tamali

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:04 PM

Going to purchase Just Cause 3, thanks.


#11 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:09 PM

Ninja Senki DX for 0.99 looks like a buy, nothing else at first glance though.

 

Looks like it was a PS+ title so already own it and didn't even know it.


#12 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:22 PM

Woof.


#13 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:30 PM

I want to check out Firewall, but I'd rather get a physical copy and pretty sure I can get it for $20 or less. 


#14 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3052 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:33 PM

Has anyone played Skylar & Plux? I probably won't get it now, but it seems like it could be fun.

#15 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4038 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:48 PM

Thanks Frisky!!

#16 Mister Squirrel   I play in traffic! CAGiversary!   581 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Mister Squirrel

Posted 18 January 2019 - 03:51 PM

Nice LEGO The Hobbit is on sale!!! Time to finally pick it up :D

#17 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1259 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:27 PM

Can’t remember if Y’s origin was the bad one.

#18 AoA   Ace of Aces CAGiversary!   1634 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

AoA

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:31 PM

Ninja Senki DX for 0.99 looks like a buy, nothing else at first glance though.

 

Looks like it was a PS+ title so already own it and didn't even know it.

Those are the best kind of games when you magically find out you own something.

 

I just found out I own Another World somehow.


#19 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2326 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:41 PM

I want to check out Firewall, but I'd rather get a physical copy and pretty sure I can get it for $20 or less. 

 

its free to play this weekend for PS+

https://store.playst...IREWALL000TRIAL


#20 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:45 PM

Can’t remember if Y’s origin was the bad one.

I enjoyed Y's Origin. Picked up a physical copy from Limited Run. 

 

its free to play this weekend for PS+

https://store.playst...IREWALL000TRIAL

That's awesome. I'll definitely check it out then. Seems really cool with the Aim. 


#21 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:47 PM

I want to check out Firewall, but I'd rather get a physical copy and pretty sure I can get it for $20 or less. 

It was $9.99 at gamestop for a while during December.


#22 easper   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   770 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

easper

Posted 18 January 2019 - 04:55 PM

Looking at Zero Eacape Nonary Games. I never played 999 on DS (always wanted to); bought VLR on 3DS but felt weird to play it first. $15 seems like a good price to finally get around to these.

#23 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   651 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:11 PM

If you have the PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection physical, now's the time to trade it for digital. Trades for $13 base at GameStop, then pick it up on this sale for $6.

#24 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:11 PM

It was $9.99 at gamestop for a while during December.

Are you sure? It was $19.99 on BF at GS, pretty mad if I missed that


#25 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   489 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:30 PM

Are you sure? It was $19.99 on BF at GS, pretty mad if I missed that

The official price was $20 but there was a misprint flyer that was out for a few days that had the price typoed at $10.  There was a memo sent out to stores to manually give customers the $10 price if they showed the old flyer and asked for it.


#26 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2135 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:39 PM

Great list Frisky. Always look forward to these for my purchasing planning. thanks

#27 Onyxmeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Onyxmeth

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:44 PM

Those are the best kind of games when you magically find out you own something.

I just found out I own Another World somehow.


Also PS+

#28 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:52 PM

Are you sure? It was $19.99 on BF at GS, pretty mad if I missed that

100% sure. I bought it then for that price.


#29 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 18 January 2019 - 05:56 PM

its free to play this weekend for PS+

https://store.playst...IREWALL000TRIAL

Awesome - where did you find out about this (Firewall - free this weekend)? I ask b/c I don't see mention of this in the PS Store and would be good for me not to miss trials like this in the future.

 

Also, I'm not sure why anyone would want physical copies of PSVR games? It is much easier to navigate games through the headset, rather than take off the headset, switch discs, and re-adjust the headset.


#30 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2247 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 18 January 2019 - 06:05 PM

I need a game like Darkest Dungeon; anyone see anything like that for sale? 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy