Best Buy Ad 1/20-1/26

At least the HTTYD1/2 4K versions aren't a price gouge. Did anyone see First Man? Was the movie worth watching at all?

I did; it's a really solemn take on material that's usually a bit more celebrated in a more excitable manner. If you've ever seen the documentary For All Mankind, it's very much in that vein tonally where the Apollo 11 landing is treated as this insanely monumental achievement that's so staggering you have to put emotional distance in really thinking about it. Armstrong is depicted as a really stoic and repressed guy who had a lot of stuff to process so it's different from, say, Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell in Apollo 13.

It's interesting if you're into the space program and its history but it's not for everyone; a friend of mine who's loves this stuff even more and is a history teacher didn't really dig it. I have no idea how it'll play at home since the movie visually relies on both claustrophobic and expansive imagery for effect.

I'd say it's worth a rental or checking it out at the library. Really personal interpretation of material that's usually shown more as a shared cultural experience.