CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

* * * * * 1 votes

Best Buy Ad 1/20-1/26

By Tyrok, Jan 18 2019 06:40 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 18 January 2019 - 06:40 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: The Raven Remastered $29.99
  • :ps4: Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Tailor-Made Edition $49.99
  • :ps4: Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal At the Seams Edition $79.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 2 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $69.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Odyssey $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Just Dance 2019 $24.99 Save $15

Everything Else:

  • Save $10 on select Microsoft Xbox Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Free Madden MUT Pack when you buy 3 months of Xbox Live
  • DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue $49.99 Save $5
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15
  • HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired PC Gaming Headset $39.99 Save $10
  • Corsair Void Pro RGB SE Wireless PC Gaming Headset $64.99 Save $65
  • Save on select Kingdom Hearts Collectibles

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • First Man $19.99 Save $3
  • First Man 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • The Hate U Give $19.99
  • The Hate U Give 4K $24.99
  • How to Train Your Dragon 4K $18.99 Save $4
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 4K $18.99 Save $4

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 18 January 2019 - 06:45 PM

wallet saved.:beer:


snacks28217  

snacks28217

Posted 18 January 2019 - 06:52 PM

Thanks 😄

Richard Kain  

Richard Kain

Posted 18 January 2019 - 07:32 PM

Yep, no real temptation this week, on games or movies. Another doldrums week where I get to recover from holiday spending. Much appreciated.


Boondock Saint  

Boondock Saint

Posted 18 January 2019 - 07:35 PM

Considering Odyssey is 25 bucks everywhere else right now, even if you still have GCU, that's a garbage deal. 


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 18 January 2019 - 07:42 PM

Thx Tyrok!

JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 18 January 2019 - 08:07 PM

Best Buy wins!


Kamagii  

Kamagii

Posted 18 January 2019 - 09:43 PM

Tempted by RE2 but might just rent it. Love the COD deal

Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:34 PM

Tempted by RE2 but might just rent it. Love the COD deal


That's what I did. Had a free month of Gamefly and used it for RE2. Lol @ spending $60 on a really nice remaster/remake.

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 18 January 2019 - 10:40 PM

At least the HTTYD1/2 4K versions aren't a price gouge.

 

Did anyone see First Man?  Was the movie worth watching at all?


BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 18 January 2019 - 11:50 PM

lol BB scared to match Amazon's $25 price for AC Odyssey because they know us GCU survivalists are chomping at the bit. Face it BB, we will easy out-wait you. WE ARE CHEAPASSES.


Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted 19 January 2019 - 12:04 AM

When will Spiderman or RDR2 for PS4 go on sale below the $35 mark?!?


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 19 January 2019 - 12:09 AM

When will Spiderman or RDR2 for PS4 go on sale below the $35 mark?!?

Spiderman should hit that by summer, but don't count on RDR2 to even hit 40 for another year or 2

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted 19 January 2019 - 12:54 AM

I'm down for RE2 next Friday, can't wait! I didn't play the original, so it should be interesting/scary.


romito201  

romito201

Posted 19 January 2019 - 01:38 AM

That's what I did. Had a free month of Gamefly and used it for RE2. Lol @ spending $60 on a really nice remaster/remake.

What's wrong with spending money on it? It clear they put alot of time and money in to it


tuffguycore  

tuffguycore

Posted 19 January 2019 - 01:39 AM

What are the odds of the pc version of assassins creed being offered? Pretty good?

plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted 19 January 2019 - 01:53 AM

Tempted by RE2 but might just rent it. Love the COD deal


You know that’s not a bad idea. Could just redbox it and marathon it. I don’t think it’ll take that long.

BlurredReality  

BlurredReality

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:15 AM

You know that’s not a bad idea. Could just redbox it and marathon it. I don’t think it’ll take that long.

They've said the campaigns are 10-12 hours for each of Claire and Chris, and then you're talking the bonus characters and/or additional runs for S rank or speed or no healing, etc.

Capcom deserves shit for some stuff but they did this one right and I have zero problem purchasing it and keeping my copy, the more units this moves the more REAL remakes we will see instead of companies doing the minimum.

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 19 January 2019 - 06:17 AM

At least the HTTYD1/2 4K versions aren't a price gouge.

Did anyone see First Man? Was the movie worth watching at all?


It’s incredible in Dolby Atmos.

lemonfreshviper  

lemonfreshviper

Posted 19 January 2019 - 06:27 AM

At least the HTTYD1/2 4K versions aren't a price gouge.

 

Did anyone see First Man?  Was the movie worth watching at all?

I did; it's a really solemn take on material that's usually a bit more celebrated in a more excitable manner. If you've ever seen the documentary For All Mankind, it's very much in that vein tonally where the Apollo 11 landing is treated as this insanely monumental achievement that's so staggering you have to put emotional distance in really thinking about it. Armstrong is depicted as a really stoic and repressed guy who had a lot of stuff to process so it's different from, say, Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell in Apollo 13.

 

It's interesting if you're into the space program and its history but it's not for everyone; a friend of mine who's loves this stuff even more and is a history teacher didn't really dig it. I have no idea how it'll play at home since the movie visually relies on both claustrophobic and expansive imagery for effect. 

 

I'd say it's worth a rental or checking it out at the library. Really personal interpretation of material that's usually shown more as a shared cultural experience.


ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:16 AM

wallet saved. :beer:

B O N F I R E  L I T


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:30 AM

I did; it's a really solemn take on material that's usually a bit more celebrated in a more excitable manner. If you've ever seen the documentary For All Mankind, it's very much in that vein tonally where the Apollo 11 landing is treated as this insanely monumental achievement that's so staggering you have to put emotional distance in really thinking about it. Armstrong is depicted as a really stoic and repressed guy who had a lot of stuff to process so it's different from, say, Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell in Apollo 13.

It's interesting if you're into the space program and its history but it's not for everyone; a friend of mine who's loves this stuff even more and is a history teacher didn't really dig it. I have no idea how it'll play at home since the movie visually relies on both claustrophobic and expansive imagery for effect.

I'd say it's worth a rental or checking it out at the library. Really personal interpretation of material that's usually shown more as a shared cultural experience.


That was ... an awesome, terse review. Where previously I was fighting a blind buy urge, I may just give in now and buy it. It's been really interesting to watch Damian Chazelle progress as a director.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:41 PM

lol BB scared to match Amazon's $25 price for AC Odyssey because they know us GCU survivalists are chomping at the bit. Face it BB, we will easy out-wait you. WE ARE CHEAPASSES.

Why would the be matching Amazon? These prices were likely decided on weeks ago so they could print the signage.

 

They could always end up lower like Black Ops 4 and Starlink last week. ;)


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:33 PM

At least the HTTYD1/2 4K versions aren't a price gouge.

 

Did anyone see First Man?  Was the movie worth watching at all?

Definitely worth a watch, but as for a purchase I could wait until BF for a sale. Definitely see it at some point, though.


srac84  

srac84

Posted 20 January 2019 - 05:59 AM

Raven remastered any good? Might be a fun switch game

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:07 AM

Blops 4 is showing $23.99 after gcu

deanventure  

deanventure

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:36 AM

Fallout 76 is showing up $39.99. Was hoping for a bigger discount by now.


Josef  

Josef

Posted 20 January 2019 - 06:42 AM

Yeah, nothing too exciting this week, even with the unadvertised sale items.  Best of those may be Overcooked 2 (PS4) for $19.99?

 

There are also about 10 3DS games on sale.  Highlight is probably Mario Kart 7 for $19.99.


Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 20 January 2019 - 07:45 AM

Black ops 4 is showing $30 after the nonexistent gcu. Yup not shopping as much at bestbuy with my gcu expired

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:16 AM

Civilization 6 for switch is $49.99 to finaly PM gamestop, $39.99 for gcu.
