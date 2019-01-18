Best Buy Ad 1/20-1/26

New Releases Available Tuesday:
- The Raven Remastered $29.99
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Tailor-Made Edition $49.99
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal At the Seams Edition $79.99
New Releases Available Friday:
- Resident Evil 2 $59.99
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $69.99
Game Deals:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey $29.99 Save $30
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $29.99 Save $30
- Just Dance 2019 $24.99 Save $15
Everything Else:
- Save $10 on select Microsoft Xbox Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
- Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
- Free Madden MUT Pack when you buy 3 months of Xbox Live
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue $49.99 Save $5
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired PC Gaming Headset $39.99 Save $10
- Corsair Void Pro RGB SE Wireless PC Gaming Headset $64.99 Save $65
- Save on select Kingdom Hearts Collectibles
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- First Man $19.99 Save $3
- First Man 4K $24.99 Save $3
- The Hate U Give $19.99
- The Hate U Give 4K $24.99
- How to Train Your Dragon 4K $18.99 Save $4
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 4K $18.99 Save $4