RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Jan. 20-26, 2019 ... 20% on Xbox, 16% on BB

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:11 AM

On page 9 of the upcoming Rite-Aid ad for Jan. 20-26, 2019, you'll find GC offers for "$5 wellness+ rewards BonusCash when you buy $25 of Xbox GC's" as well as "$8 wellness+ rewards BonusCash when you buy $50 of Best Buy GC's". Limit 2 offers per customer per group (see bulleted list below)



Here's the list of all GC's yielding BonusCash this week. Remember the limit of "2 offers per customer" is per bullet-point, not 2 total, so you can buy $50 of Xbox and $100 of Best Buy, but not any others in the same group in the same week.

Microsoft Xbox , Dave & Buster's, or Domino's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items (limit 2 offers per customer).

, Dave & Buster's, or Domino's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items (limit 2 offers per customer). Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's ... $6 BonusCash when you buy $30 of these items (limit 2 offers per customer).

Best Buy or Gap Brands (incl. Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, & Athleta) ... $8 when you buy $50 of these items ((limit 2 offers per customer).

or Gap Brands (incl. Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, & Athleta) ... $8 when you buy $50 of these items ((limit 2 offers per customer). MyVanilla Prepaid Visa Card ... $5 when you buy $50 of these items (limit 2 offers per customer).

FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" card, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item. Neither the website nor printed receipt will indicate ...

if you've met the limit of 2 items per line with the current transaction, or

if the transaction you're about to pay for will exceed the limit, or

when your BonusCash rewards will expire

... but the mobile Rite-Aid app DOES list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only have 60 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.



Now for the usual small print at the bottom of their ads ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 60 days from the date it was first issued.



Also from the T&C's ... wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs (together, “Excluded Items”).

So remember to buy your non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items with your accumulated BonusCash before George Washington's birthday ... perfect for 75% off markdowns on Valentine's candy, or lessening the sting of Valentine's Day card prices.