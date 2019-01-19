Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

PS4 XCOM 2 Walmart 1.98$ Free Shipping

By Formula65, Jan 19 2019 05:40 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:40 PM

PS4 XCOM 2 1.98$ Free Shipping

http://www.walmart.c...477485/52736990

#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:42 PM

third party seller.. might not get it but ordered a couple.  thanks


#3 dreweth99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

dreweth99

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:43 PM

Weird. In for one!

#4 KGear49   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   70 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

KGear49

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:46 PM

Misleading unless nobody else is being forced to pay Merchandising fee of $6.00.

 

 

Subtotal(1 item)  $1.98

Shipping Free

Merchandising fee $6.00

Estimated taxes and fees $0.14 

Estimated Total  $8.12


#5 blacktrinary   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   262 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

blacktrinary

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:49 PM

Well, that was quick. Sold out while checking out.


#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:55 PM

Misleading unless nobody else is being forced to pay Merchandising fee of $6.00.

My order had no fees, might just be for kefkas.


#7 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:16 AM

Great deal if it pans out, third party sellers can get sketchy.  Picked up my XB1 copy from TRU (RIP) and had a fantastic time with it.


#8 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:48 AM

That awkward moment when you're mad you missed out on a game deal... Then realize you already own the game.


#9 AlexFlame116   Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary!   130 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

AlexFlame116

Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:42 PM

Lol my order was cancelled because apparently the item was damaged according to the seller.

#10 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:59 PM

Mine was as expected

 
"Thank you for contacting Nationwide Distributors. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we had to cancel your order due to a pricing error. Your refund has been issued."

#11 Cheapskate McGee   Meme Man CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Cheapskate McGee

Posted 21 January 2019 - 09:45 PM

Lol my order was cancelled because apparently the item was damaged according to the seller.

Same for me.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy