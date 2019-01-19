PS4 XCOM 2 Walmart 1.98$ Free Shipping
#1
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:40 PM
http://www.walmart.c...477485/52736990
- gospelman likes this
#2 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 1561 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:42 PM
third party seller.. might not get it but ordered a couple. thanks
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 239 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:43 PM
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 70 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:46 PM
Misleading unless nobody else is being forced to pay Merchandising fee of $6.00.
Subtotal(1 item) $1.98
Shipping Free
Merchandising fee $6.00
Estimated taxes and fees $0.14
Estimated Total $8.12
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 262 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:49 PM
Well, that was quick. Sold out while checking out.
#6 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 1561 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:55 PM
Misleading unless nobody else is being forced to pay Merchandising fee of $6.00.
My order had no fees, might just be for kefkas.
#7 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 365 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted 20 January 2019 - 03:16 AM
Great deal if it pans out, third party sellers can get sketchy. Picked up my XB1 copy from TRU (RIP) and had a fantastic time with it.
#8
Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:48 AM
That awkward moment when you're mad you missed out on a game deal... Then realize you already own the game.
- josekortez, Stormedtrooper, e3man01 and 2 others like this
#9 Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary! 130 Posts Joined 2.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:42 PM
#10 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 1561 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:59 PM
Mine was as expected
#11 Meme Man CAGiversary! 88 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 09:45 PM
Lol my order was cancelled because apparently the item was damaged according to the seller.
Same for me.