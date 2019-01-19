Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Switch Soldam & Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 9.99$ Walmart

By Formula65, Jan 19 2019 05:42 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted 19 January 2019 - 05:42 PM

Soldam 9.99$ Free shipping with in store pick up

http://www.walmart.c...witch/243159500

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 9.99$ Free shipping

http://www.walmart.c...30035/782275259

#2 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:54 PM

Cool. At that price I’ll give them a shot.

#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11953 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 20 January 2019 - 01:27 AM

Amazon also has Aqua Moto Racing for the same price from the same seller (antonline).  Seems to be like a budget Wave Race clone - I'll gamble for $10, though not expecting much.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy