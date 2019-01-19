Switch Soldam & Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 9.99$ Walmart

Soldam 9.99$ Free shipping with in store pick up
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 9.99$ Free shipping
By Formula65, Jan 19 2019 05:42 PM
Posted 19 January 2019 - 09:54 PM
Cool. At that price I’ll give them a shot.
Posted 20 January 2019 - 01:27 AM
Amazon also has Aqua Moto Racing for the same price from the same seller (antonline). Seems to be like a budget Wave Race clone - I'll gamble for $10, though not expecting much.