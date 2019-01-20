If you want this for Ace Combat.
https://www.amazon.c...er hotas rudder
I picked up the Thrustmaster Flightstick at BestBuy for $56.99 today and then found the rudder pedals on Amazon.
Thrustmaster Hota Rudder Pedals $69.99
By zaxxon2000, Jan 20 2019
Posted 20 January 2019
Posted 20 January 2019
Damn such a solid deal. I wish they were compatible with AC7 tho