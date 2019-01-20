Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Thrustmaster Hota Rudder Pedals $69.99

By zaxxon2000, Jan 20 2019 04:09 AM

zaxxon2000  

zaxxon2000

Posted 20 January 2019 - 04:09 AM

If you want this for Ace Combat.

https://www.amazon.c...er hotas rudder

I picked up the Thrustmaster Flightstick at BestBuy for $56.99 today and then found the rudder pedals on Amazon.

Clouded_Squall  

Clouded_Squall

Posted 20 January 2019 - 01:43 PM

Damn such a solid deal. I wish they were compatible with AC7 tho
