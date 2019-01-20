Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Target Cartwheel Deals January 20th - January 26th: 10% Off Select TVs

By Zantra, Jan 20 2019 08:42 AM

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:42 AM

30% Off Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Headset (Expires February 2nd)

10% Off Select TVs *Excludes Samsung and LG (Expires January 26th)

Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:43 AM

Thank you, especially for putting the word select (and this is not a dig at you, just hate reading pages of complaints)

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 20 January 2019 - 08:45 AM

Thank you, especially for putting the word select (and this is not a dig at you, just hate reading pages of complaints)

Just using the wording of the Cartwheel deal, but if it makes people happy, I can learn from my mistakes.


husher  

husher

Posted 20 January 2019 - 12:51 PM

