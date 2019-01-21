Target B1G1 Free Sale (01-20-2019-?)

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:13 AM

Apologies in advance if this has already been posted. I have been a member of the boards for a long time (2009) but with three kids and a job that has me traveling a lot I don't get to post too often.

Target has 50 titles B1G1 free this week:

https://www.target.c...=PriceLow&Nao=0

Some prices are cheaper online, however I was able to price match target.com in store and still get the B1G1 without a problem. (I picked up Fallout 4 (PS4) and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4) for $16.99.)

I am not sure how many of the games are solid deals, but I do know RE7: Biohazard for PS4 traded in for $14.85 at GameStop today with PUR Pro.

A few highlights include:

Doom PS4 - GS PUR Pro TIV $11

LEGO Jurassic World XBox 1 - PUR TIV $11

Deadpool PS4 - PUR TIV $11

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS4 - PUR TIV $14.85

RE7 for PS4 is the highlight of the lot if you are looking for a GS mover. Otherwise, a few modest movers, but much of the rest only stand out if you find something you are interested in.

Hope this helps a few of you!

And again, if this has already been posted, please LMK and I will delete.