CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

* * * - - 2 votes

Target B1G1 Free Sale (01-20-2019-?)

By Roethlisberger, Jan 21 2019 12:13 AM

Roethlisberger  

Roethlisberger

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:13 AM

Apologies in advance if this has already been posted.  I have been a member of the boards for a long time (2009) but with three kids and a job that has me traveling a lot I don't get to post too often.

 

 

Target has 50 titles B1G1 free this week:

 

https://www.target.c...=PriceLow&Nao=0

 

 

Some prices are cheaper online, however I was able to price match target.com in store and still get the B1G1 without a problem.  (I picked up Fallout 4 (PS4) and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4) for $16.99.)

 

I am not sure how many of the games are solid deals, but I do know RE7: Biohazard for PS4 traded in for $14.85 at GameStop today with PUR Pro.

 

A few highlights include:

 

Doom PS4 - GS PUR Pro TIV $11

LEGO Jurassic World XBox 1 - PUR TIV $11

Deadpool PS4 - PUR TIV $11

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS4 - PUR TIV $14.85

 

 

RE7 for PS4 is the highlight of the lot if you are looking for a GS mover.  Otherwise, a few modest movers, but much of the rest only stand out if you find something you are interested in.

 

Hope this helps a few of you!

And again, if this has already been posted, please LMK and I will delete. 


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:20 AM

I hadn't seent it, good post.

Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:24 AM

I posted some of the mover titles in the GameStop thread (https://www.cheapass...ead/?p=14120336).

You should def keep this post as it's a deal by itself.

nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:26 AM

Yeah i'm not a credit pusher, but yeah this sale isn't for me at all. Good for those who want to build up their collection cheaply for lower priced titles.


Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:27 AM

I've been meaning to get Doom on Xbox One, might as well grab it and another game now.

Thanks.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:27 AM

Anyone tried pricematching to another store and was able to get the buy 1, get 1 free to stack?


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:36 AM

Anyone tried pricematching to another store and was able to get the buy 1, get 1 free to stack?

Pretty sure they don't price match these type of specials. Just the prices I believe.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 21 January 2019 - 12:38 AM

Pretty sure they don't price match these type of specials. Just the prices I believe.

It's a BOGO sale tradition for someone to find a lower price for a game on Amazon and then try to sneak it past an unsuspecting Target associate with another game.  CAGs have doing it since the dawn of time.  


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 21 January 2019 - 01:34 AM

You could try to price match Assassin's Creed Oddyssey with GameStop for $25, and get two for $12.50 each. Or 2 copies of Far Cry for $15 total.

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 21 January 2019 - 02:24 AM

Pretty sure they don't price match these type of specials. Just the prices I believe.


They aren't supposed to, but they definitely do sometimes, the POS doesn't check the price is applying it to

miamiheatnumber32  

miamiheatnumber32

Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:01 AM

Good luck to whom ever attempt’s that price match stack. That’s a big price match and in my area that big of a price difference requires a manager override.

Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:07 AM

Any luck price matching with Ass Creed Oddyssey online? Target online reps shut down the 2 games with $50 gift card promo pretty fast last time.

Edit: looks like AC Oddysey is not good for PS4 for the BOGO online....

miamiheatnumber32  

miamiheatnumber32

Posted 21 January 2019 - 04:04 AM

Any luck price matching with Ass Creed Oddyssey online? Target online reps shut down the 2 games with $50 gift card promo pretty fast last time.
Edit: looks like AC Oddysey is not good for PS4 for the BOGO online....

9933409C-59D4-4C38-9B53-CAD98B096EB7.png

NFLGameDay97  

NFLGameDay97

Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:26 AM

Thanks OP! I picked up the Triple RE Collection (RE4, RE5, RE6) on the UK PSN store sale last week, now I got RE7! Along with Doom!

dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 21 January 2019 - 02:44 PM

Awesome OP, thank you! Nabbing 2 copies of RE7. 1 for keep since I decided to wait on the BF price and 1 to trade to Gamestop for money I was gonna be spending anyway on their exclusive Sekiro deluxe edition. Net -$2.46 for RE7 is GREAT!

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 21 January 2019 - 03:36 PM

Fallout 4 and doom for me.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 21 January 2019 - 09:40 PM

Gosh dang I've played all of these

Kaijuboy  

Kaijuboy

Posted 21 January 2019 - 11:02 PM

Thanks OP! Got DP and MK vs DC!

Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 21 January 2019 - 11:39 PM

Does Target PM their own website if item is OOS? RE 7 now OOS on PS4

Quinton h  

Quinton h

Posted 22 January 2019 - 10:42 AM

Your buying one and getting one free and now you want to price match that as well.Its not cheap as gamer it’s how can I get over gamer what do you just want the games for free.

Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 22 January 2019 - 11:09 AM

Picked up Watch Dogs 2 and RE 7 in store today. Watch Dogs 2 was actualy 16.xx, cheaper in store. Also had them PM RE 7 which was OOS online at Targets website. 2 PS4 games for about $18 after taxes not too bad!

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 22 January 2019 - 11:58 AM

Your buying one and getting one free and now you want to price match that as well.Its not cheap as gamer it’s how can I get over gamer what do you just want the games for free.

Damn right!  :D/


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:18 PM

Your buying one and getting one free and now you want to price match that as well.Its not cheap as gamer it’s how can I get over gamer what do you just want the games for free.


Good thing it's not Grammar Nazi Gamer. Jesus. Use some punctuation.

soonerdoc  

soonerdoc

Posted 23 January 2019 - 04:17 AM

Didn’t even know these were B1G1. Total surprise. 

 

Went in in to price match Assassins creed odyssey and Far Cry 5 for 24.99 each to amazon. PMd and Csr at custom service goes oh and you get 1 free. I didn’t understand what she was talking about or why it was B1G1.  Great surprise. 


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 24 January 2019 - 02:23 AM

Tried to use a preorder card that I bought way back when for Fallout 4 to get a free $5 gift card with the purchase of Fallout 4 and Just Cause 3.  The BOGO kicked in, but the preorder card had expired and wouldn't spit out the $5 gift card, so I passed on the deal.  

 

Nothing ventured, nothing gained! 


Kamagii  

Kamagii

Posted 24 January 2019 - 05:12 AM

Is there a way to see if 2 specific games work? I want RE7 and botderlands for X1 but didn’t see signage for RE7 also it is cheaper instore 19.99

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 24 January 2019 - 11:13 AM

Is there a way to see if 2 specific games work? I want RE7 and botderlands for X1 but didn’t see signage for RE7 also it is cheaper instore 19.99

There isn't any signage about the deal in the store, and the scanners in the store won't tell you if they are eligible for the deal or not.  You'll have to take them to the register to see if they will ring up for the deal.  And Resident Evil 7 shows up as one of the selected games on the website, but Borderlands isn't one of the ones on the website.  


squidboy  

squidboy

Posted 24 January 2019 - 04:26 PM

I bought Borderlands Handsome Collection for the PS4 with another game and got the discount. No telling if it works for the X1, but I'd guess so. 

 

There was signage up for the deal at the two Targets I've been to. The number of signs for selected games at one of the stores increased from Sunday to Tuesday. So you might just want to ask. 


Kamagii  

Kamagii

Posted Yesterday, 12:43 AM

Thanks 10 for each is well worth it heading out there tomorrow so will probably pull the trigger on them.

Gollum  

Gollum

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

Thanks, OP. I only wanted RE7. I was able to buy that and another game and return the other game. Ultimately got RE7 for $10.


