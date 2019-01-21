Fry's Ads 1/20-26

Posted 21 January 2019 - 06:24 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$30 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $35

$35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



$149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$4.99

GelTabz Performance Thumb Grips (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$12.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)

Wicked-Grips High Performance Grips



$16.99

Battle Zone (PSVR)

Drive Club

Everybody's Golf

Gran Turismo Sport

Gravity Rush 2

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Killzone: Shadow Fall

The Last of Us: Remastered

Little Big Planet 3

Minecraft

MLB The Show '17

MLB The Show '18

Ratchet & Clank

Rigs (PSVR)

Tearaway: Crafted Edition

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn



$39.99

Fallout 76



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.95 (1/22)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown



$59.96

Resident Evil 2 (Avail. Fri.)



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299

Playstation VR w/ Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



Switch



$9.99

Nyko Power Pak



$49.99

Fitness Boxing

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures (valid thru Wed.) (1/22)

The World Ends With You: Final Remix



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$52.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (1/25) / $69.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$149.99 / $129.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) (1/21)

Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99 (1/25)

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only)

Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only)



XBox One



$12.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)

Wicked-Grips High Performance Grips



$19.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$24.99

For Honor

Rocksoul AC Power Supply Adapter



$39.99

Fallout 76



$49.99

Hyperkin Duke Retro Controller



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$139.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19 (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) (1/25)

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) (1/25)



PC



$22.99 (valid thru Tue.) (1/21)

8Bitdo SNES30 Game Controller



$24.99

Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse



$31 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $44.99 (1/24)

Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Bloody ML16 Commander Laser Gaming Mouse



$44.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$49.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum



$69.99

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Hornettek 1080p 60fps Game Capture Device



$88 (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)

Logitech G633 7.1 Surround USB Gaming Headset



$89.99

Tt eSports Premium X1 RGB Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue



$99.99

Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard



$139.99

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$9.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)

Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller



$19.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



$44.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/22)

Go-tcha LED Touch Screen



$49.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)

Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen



$59.99

Sony Playstation Classic Console



$349.99

Arcade1Up Deluxe Arcade Machine



[COLOR=cyan]Blu-Ray



$1

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Apollo 13

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Behind Enemy Lines

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Dream House

Dream House (Blu+DVD)

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

Horton Hears a Who!

The Humbling

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)

In Time

The Internship

Intruders

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Killing Season/Red Lights

Leaves of Grass

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Mercury Rising

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

The Usual Suspects

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Way of War

Wonderful World

The World Made Straight

Zombie Night



$2

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Chappie

Edward Scissorhands

Men of Honor

Rain Man



$9.98 (1/22)

America the Beautiful: Complete National Parks Collection

Can't Hardly Wait



$12.99

Baby Driver (4K+Blu)

Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)



$14.99

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)



$16.99

Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)



$18.34

Cheer Boys!!: The Complete Series



$19.99

Blade Runner 2049 (4K+Blu)

How to Train Your Dragon (4K+Blu)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (4K+Blu)

The Matrix (4K+Blu)

Samurai Warriors: The Complete Sereies

Schindler's List (4K+Blu) (1/22)



$22.99

One Piece: 3D2Y (Blu+DVD)



$24.99

Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)

It (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (1/22)

The Nun (4K+Blu)



$39.99

Princess Principal

Urahara: The Complete Series (1/22)



$49.99

Tales of Zestiria the X: The Complete Series



$56.99

Chihayafuru: Season 1

