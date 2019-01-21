Fry's Ads 1/20-26

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$30 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $35
$35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$4.99
GelTabz Performance Thumb Grips (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$12.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)
Wicked-Grips High Performance Grips
$16.99
Battle Zone (PSVR)
Drive Club
Everybody's Golf
Gran Turismo Sport
Gravity Rush 2
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Killzone: Shadow Fall
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB The Show '17
MLB The Show '18
Ratchet & Clank
Rigs (PSVR)
Tearaway: Crafted Edition
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn
$39.99
Fallout 76
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.95 (1/22)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
$59.96
Resident Evil 2 (Avail. Fri.)
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
Playstation VR w/ Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$9.99
Nyko Power Pak
$49.99
Fitness Boxing
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures (valid thru Wed.) (1/22)
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$52.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (1/25) / $69.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$149.99 / $129.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) (1/21)
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99 (1/25)
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only)
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only)
XBox One
$12.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)
Wicked-Grips High Performance Grips
$19.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$24.99
For Honor
Rocksoul AC Power Supply Adapter
$39.99
Fallout 76
$49.99
Hyperkin Duke Retro Controller
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $69.99 (1/25)
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$139.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19 (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) (1/25)
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, (w/ $100 Gift Card w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) (1/25)
PC
$22.99 (valid thru Tue.) (1/21)
8Bitdo SNES30 Game Controller
$24.99
Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse
$31 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $44.99 (1/24)
Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Bloody ML16 Commander Laser Gaming Mouse
$44.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum
$69.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Hornettek 1080p 60fps Game Capture Device
$88 (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)
Logitech G633 7.1 Surround USB Gaming Headset
$89.99
Tt eSports Premium X1 RGB Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue
$99.99
Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$9.99 (valid thru Fri.) (1/24)
Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller
$19.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$44.99 (valid thru Wed.) (1/22)
Go-tcha LED Touch Screen
$49.99 (valid thru Thu.) (1/23)
Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen
$59.99
Sony Playstation Classic Console
$349.99
Arcade1Up Deluxe Arcade Machine
[COLOR=cyan]Blu-Ray
$1
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Apollo 13
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Behind Enemy Lines
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Dream House
Dream House (Blu+DVD)
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
Horton Hears a Who!
The Humbling
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
In Time
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Killing Season/Red Lights
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Mercury Rising
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
The Usual Suspects
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Way of War
Wonderful World
The World Made Straight
Zombie Night
$2
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Men of Honor
Rain Man
$9.98 (1/22)
America the Beautiful: Complete National Parks Collection
Can't Hardly Wait
$12.99
Baby Driver (4K+Blu)
Hell or High Water (4K+Blu)
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)
$14.99
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Oceans: Our Blue Planet (4K+Blu)
$18.34
Cheer Boys!!: The Complete Series
$19.99
Blade Runner 2049 (4K+Blu)
How to Train Your Dragon (4K+Blu)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (4K+Blu)
The Matrix (4K+Blu)
Samurai Warriors: The Complete Sereies
Schindler's List (4K+Blu) (1/22)
$22.99
One Piece: 3D2Y (Blu+DVD)
$24.99
Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)
It (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (1/22)
The Nun (4K+Blu)
$39.99
Princess Principal
Urahara: The Complete Series (1/22)
$49.99
Tales of Zestiria the X: The Complete Series
$56.99
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Fry's Ads 1/20-26
Thanks Fido!
Thanks my dude. Frys must be having hard times. All they put on sale is junk Blu-ray's from 08-11. Sad I remember they'd always have a killer daily/weekly door buster.
Fry's ads have sucked for well over a year now. The last good deal I remember pulling the trigger on was Halo 5 for $20 only a month or two after release. I haven't felt the need to step into the store much since then.
Thanks. Picked up 4 PS4 titles I've had my eye on for some time. The deals aren't lava hot, but it was inexpensive and for essentially the price of 1 game, it was worth the trip I woudln't have made without your post.

All of the games Fido listed weren't marked on the racks but these 4 rang up as expected.
All of the games Fido listed weren't marked on the racks but these 4 rang up as expected.
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$44.99 (Misc.): Go-tcha LED Touch Screen
$49.99 (Switch): Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Amiibo Figures
Tuesday new releases:
$9.98 (Blu): America the Beautiful, Can't Hardly Wait
$19.99 (4K+Blu): Schindler's List
$29.99 (4K+Blu): Nun
$39.99 (Blu): Urahara: Complete Series
$59.95 (PS4): Ace Combat 7
Thursday promo code - valid through Friday:
$9.99 (Misc.): Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller
$12.99 (PS4/One): Wicked-Grips High Performance Grips
$31 (PC): Patriot Viper V370 Gaming Headset
Friday promo code:
$49.99 (PS4/Switch/One): Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$52.99 (Switch): New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$299.99 (Switch): Switch Console w/ $25 Gift Card
$499 (One): XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K17, $100 Gift Card; XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PUBG, $100 Gift Card