Ass Creed Odyssey 24.99 Amazon xb1/ps4

I know there's a lot of hate about the DLC. To avoid spoilers I haven't read up on it. I do know one of the writers publicly apologized for it.



Would you be able to explain the drama without spoiling anything?

The main issue is that they took away player agency in a very in-your-face plot element, in a way the player was free to determine during the rest of the game, and in a way that was a blatant slap in the face to anyone trying to make the opposite decision (and which was presented kind of offensively thanks to the name of the trophy related to it, though they changed that after the backlash).There’s some “reasoning” behind it, supposedly, but nothing that couldn’t have been written around pretty easily without impairing what was one of the advertised selling points of the game (and which had been preserved pretty well up to that point). Without going into spoilers, it also marginalizes some minorities, which is one reason the backlash was so hard.The worst part though was Ubisoft’s response, which was basically just to say they hadn’t considered the implications, but they’re not changing anything other than the trophy name, sorry not sorry.