Ass Creed Odyssey 24.99 Amazon xb1/ps4
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 279 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 04:36 PM
#2
Posted 21 January 2019 - 04:46 PM
Put a link to help fellow CAGs!
#3 IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary! 176 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:05 PM
Title resembles the true nature of this game. Most of the time you would be looking the ass of whoever you are playing.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:05 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 9 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:06 PM
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 07:51 PM
Just a heads up, this years AC title is nothing like the old. It's more. hack and slash combat game then stealth. There is no hidden blade, you gain 'adrenaline' and use superpowers throughout. There's also no death from falling from any height as well. Plus it plays like Mario kart rubber banding, you can never level ahead of your enemies. So when you actually level up, you're technically weaker as the enemies also level yet your old gear does not scale up... but wait, you can buy DLC to get extra in-game resources!
#7 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 415 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:14 PM
Damn, how old are you? Just spell out the full title.
- Tyga24 and Mister Squirrel like this
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 196 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:18 PM
Just a heads up, this years AC title is nothing like the old. It's more. hack and slash combat game then stealth. There is no hidden blade, you gain 'adrenaline' and use superpowers throughout. There's also no death from falling from any height as well. Plus it plays like Mario kart rubber banding, you can never level ahead of your enemies. So when you actually level up, you're technically weaker as the enemies also level yet your old gear does not scale up... but wait, you can buy DLC to get extra in-game resources!
Though it's not the first game of its kind (there was Origins, after all) so it's not like this totally came out of left field.
#9 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 415 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:21 PM
Just a heads up, this years AC title is nothing like the old. It's more. hack and slash combat game then stealth. There is no hidden blade, you gain 'adrenaline' and use superpowers throughout. There's also no death from falling from any height as well. Plus it plays like Mario kart rubber banding, you can never level ahead of your enemies. So when you actually level up, you're technically weaker as the enemies also level yet your old gear does not scale up... but wait, you can buy DLC to get extra in-game resources!
Interesting to know. To be honest after playing Unity and Syndicate back to back I got franchise fatigue, despite them being solid entries. I think a lot of people were getting tired of that formula and that's why they went the RPG route for the newer ones.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 January 2019 - 08:27 PM
Though it's not the first game of its kind (there was Origins, after all) so it's not like this totally came out of left field.
I ordered Origins. Played it on hard, platinumed the game and all DLC. Put about 135 hours into it overall.
odyssey is nothing like Origins. The level scaling and rubber banding is atrocious. It's a hack and slash superhero game. Arrows to the eye do not kill in one shot. 'Assassinating' a target by shoving a spear through their torso does not kill someone.
#11 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 852 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:40 AM
Rubber banded... Leveling? Well, you just saved me 25 bucks. Thanks!
Just a heads up, this years AC title is nothing like the old. It's more. hack and slash combat game then stealth. There is no hidden blade, you gain 'adrenaline' and use superpowers throughout. There's also no death from falling from any height as well. Plus it plays like Mario kart rubber banding, you can never level ahead of your enemies. So when you actually level up, you're technically weaker as the enemies also level yet your old gear does not scale up... but wait, you can buy DLC to get extra in-game resources!
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:45 AM
Rubber banded... Leveling? Well, you just saved me 25 bucks. Thanks!
I bought it at launch Oct 2, played 20 hours during launch week, and never played it again. "Forced level scaling" is the biggest and hottest topic on the official ubisoft forums since the game launched. Last week they added a patch v 1.1.2 that allows you to lower enemy levels no more than four below your current level. Some enemies are immune to that new option as well.
There is no level scaling "on or off" option like there was with Origins.
#13 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 852 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:48 AM
Did Ubisoft offer an explanation for such insanity?
I bought it at launch Oct 2, played 20 hours during launch week, and never played it again. "Forced level scaling" is the biggest and hottest topic on the official ubisoft forums since the game launched. Last week they added a patch v 1.1.2 that allows you to lower enemy levels no more than four below your current level. Some enemies are immune to that new option as well.
There is no level scaling "on or off" option like there was with Origins.
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 12:53 AM
Did Ubisoft offer an explanation for such insanity?
No. Which is why they lost a tremendous amount of respect from me. They acknowledged that people hated it soon after launch. Mid October they said they're working on providing a solution "in the future". November came, nothing. December big title update came, nothing. At that point people were pissed off on the official ubisoft forums, including myself. Then last week after three months they added options to lower scaling a tad, not giving you a choice to take it off, which was default with Origins.
To date they still haven't explained how it works. It's cryptic and they haven't responded officially since, and believe me people are asking.
The poll asking them to toggle forced enemy scaling has near 700 votes, and 88% are in favor of enabling the option to disable it.
#15 Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary! 4178 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 01:45 AM
The scaling thing I don’t mind so much—from experience with similar games, it can be annoying, but it adds an element of planning in how you tackle things like side quests, and you can’t make the game boring by overleveling, so for my tastes it kinda balances out. That said, they lost a tremendous amount of respect from me when they released that last DLC. At least I hadn’t bought the game yet. Now I won’t have to.
No. Which is why they lost a tremendous amount of respect from me. They acknowledged that people hated it soon after launch. Mid October they said they're working on providing a solution "in the future". November came, nothing. December big title update came, nothing. At that point people were pissed off on the official ubisoft forums, including myself. Then last week after three months they added options to lower scaling a tad, not giving you a choice to take it off, which was default with Origins.
To date they still haven't explained how it works. It's cryptic and they haven't responded officially since, and believe me people are asking.
The poll asking them to toggle forced enemy scaling has near 700 votes, and 88% are in favor of enabling the option to disable it.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5609 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 01:49 AM
I'll wait until it hits 20. What I really loved about Origins was running around the amazingly detailed world they created. Odyssey looks like they created another amazing world.
- Jiles001 likes this
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 01:49 AM
The scaling thing I don’t mind so much—from experience with similar games, it can be annoying, but it adds an element of planning in how you tackle things like sumide quests, and you can’t make the game boring by overleveling, so for my tastes it kinda balances out. That zaid, they lost a tremendous amount of respect from me when they released that last DLC. At least I hadn’t bought the game yet. Now I won’t have to.
I know there's a lot of hate about the DLC. To avoid spoilers I haven't read up on it. I do know one of the writers publicly apologized for it.
Would you be able to explain the drama without spoiling anything?
#18 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2030 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:24 AM
- Tyrok, Minkyboi and DarthPwner like this
#19
Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:12 AM
#20 Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary! 4178 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:30 AM
The main issue is that they took away player agency in a very in-your-face plot element, in a way the player was free to determine during the rest of the game, and in a way that was a blatant slap in the face to anyone trying to make the opposite decision (and which was presented kind of offensively thanks to the name of the trophy related to it, though they changed that after the backlash).
I know there's a lot of hate about the DLC. To avoid spoilers I haven't read up on it. I do know one of the writers publicly apologized for it.
Would you be able to explain the drama without spoiling anything?
There’s some “reasoning” behind it, supposedly, but nothing that couldn’t have been written around pretty easily without impairing what was one of the advertised selling points of the game (and which had been preserved pretty well up to that point). Without going into spoilers, it also marginalizes some minorities, which is one reason the backlash was so hard.
The worst part though was Ubisoft’s response, which was basically just to say they hadn’t considered the implications, but they’re not changing anything other than the trophy name, sorry not sorry.
#21 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1290 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:48 AM
#22 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 184 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 08:13 AM
Damn, how old are you? Just spell out the full title.
Ass ass in's Creed
#23 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3660 Posts Joined 5.6 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 09:25 AM
#24
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:20 PM
Anyway, I already wrote off this game once I heard about the too large map size, level-gating BS, and overall change to the gameplay (less stealth, more hack-slash).
I don't have time for this game as it is; I'm certainly not going to pay money for it while it collects dust on the shelf, no matter how "great" of a deal.
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:29 PM
#26 Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary! 505 Posts Joined 3.6 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:42 PM
There is fall damage, you just can’t die from falling, it only hurts you.
The Leap of Faith ability at level 20 removes all fall damage.
#27 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4152 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:43 PM
The Leap of Faith ability at level 20 removes all fall damage.
Great, more superhero powers. I wish ubisoft wasn’t so greedy and just started a new franchise. To ruin the AC name with this bastard of a game is nonsense. I might have liked it if it was its own IP.
#28 Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 14252 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 04:22 PM
#29 Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary! 505 Posts Joined 3.6 Years Ago
Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:13 PM
Great, more superhero powers. I wish ubisoft wasn’t so greedy and just started a new franchise. To ruin the AC name with this bastard of a game is nonsense. I might have liked it if it was its own IP.
But, weren't people complaining endlessly prior to Origins that the franchise had gone stale (especially after the disaster Unity was) and all the games between AC2 and Syndicate were exactly the same? I personally don't have a problem with that they did with Odyssey. Yes, it does feel like Mass Effect set in ancient Greece at times, but it also still feels much like an Assassin's Creed game to me.
Besides, with all the hokey advanced alien technology theme the franchise is known for, then it would make sense, to a certain degree, that Kassandra/Alexios don't take damage when they jump off a cliff as they're carrying a
deus ex machina device "Piece of Adam" on their backs the whole time.
#30 Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 14252 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:39 AM