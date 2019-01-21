Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4/XB1) $8.99 @ Best Buy
Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:35 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784602
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:11 AM
Gold edition is also 29.99, and (I think) includes all the content of the Definitive Edition (49.99)
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:12 AM
I looked it up and considered it, though for anyone who collects, the case for the gold edition is fake. It is not a steelbook.
Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:02 AM
Not really a great deal considering several retailers had the Definitive Edition for $20 around the holidays. The expansion pass alone is $40 on Xbox.com.
Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:07 AM
Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:29 AM
gonna have to guess you meant to place this in the other thread😋
Is the Steep X-Games DLC worth owning? On sale for $10.04.
Posted 22 January 2019 - 07:09 AM
Ah, yeah....
Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:08 PM
Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:36 PM
I’m not gonna write the GCU price, y’all should be able to do some simple math.
Member when Joly put only the GCU prices in that one BF thread? Yeah, I member that.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:47 AM
Idk what you mean about it being fake. It has a slipcover on it but there's a steelbook under it. Has a different design on it though which was a let down to me since the slipcover art looks better. Unless that's what you meant.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 10:45 AM
He means it’s a metal case, which is a shame.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 11:24 AM
Great game and now microtransaction-free, if you liked Mordor you owe it to yourself to play this one.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 12:28 PM
