Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4/XB1) $8.99 @ Best Buy

By twick87, Jan 21 2019 10:35 PM

#1 twick87  

twick87

Posted 21 January 2019 - 10:35 PM

I’m not gonna write the GCU price, y’all should be able to do some simple math.


https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784602

#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:11 AM

Gold edition is also 29.99, and (I think) includes all the content of the Definitive Edition (49.99)


#3 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4152 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:12 AM

Gold edition is also 29.99, and (I think) includes all the content of the Definitive Edition (49.99)

 

 

I looked it up and considered it, though for anyone who collects, the case for the gold edition is fake. It is not a steelbook.


#4 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   196 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:02 AM

Not really a great deal considering several retailers had the Definitive Edition for $20 around the holidays. The expansion pass alone is $40 on Xbox.com.


#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8533 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:07 AM

*deleted to put it in its rightful home*

#6 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4038 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 22 January 2019 - 06:29 AM

Is the Steep X-Games DLC worth owning? On sale for $10.04.

gonna have to guess you meant to place this in the other thread😋

#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8533 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 22 January 2019 - 07:09 AM

gonna have to guess you meant to place this in the other thread😋


Ah, yeah....

#8 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   305 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted 22 January 2019 - 03:08 PM

I got this at $10 at GameStop on a ProDay. Season Pass was $10 over the holidays. I’m definitely enjoying this title now with the adjustments made to the loot box issues. I can’t recommend the DLC because I am yet to play them but the base game is awesome!!! So grab it!!!

#9 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9946 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 22 January 2019 - 05:36 PM

I’m not gonna write the GCU price, y’all should be able to do some simple math.

Member when Joly put only the GCU prices in that one BF thread?  Yeah, I member that.


#10 Rohman   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   99 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Rohman

Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:47 AM

I looked it up and considered it, though for anyone who collects, the case for the gold edition is fake. It is not a steelbook.


Idk what you mean about it being fake. It has a slipcover on it but there's a steelbook under it. Has a different design on it though which was a let down to me since the slipcover art looks better. Unless that's what you meant.

#11 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3469 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted 23 January 2019 - 10:45 AM

Idk what you mean about it being fake. It has a slipcover on it but there's a steelbook under it. Has a different design on it though which was a let down to me since the slipcover art looks better. Unless that's what you meant.


He means it’s a metal case, which is a shame.

#12 Kev Cyberpunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted 23 January 2019 - 11:24 AM

Great game and now microtransaction-free, if you liked Mordor you owe it to yourself to play this one.


#13 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4396 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted 23 January 2019 - 12:28 PM

This game is really good. Even at launch the loot boxes did not impact the game at all. I fully platinumed this at launch without a single micro transaction. People just like to hate on things without knowing everything.
