DEAD: Best Buy Deal of the Day: PS4/XBO Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack for $20 before GCU
Posted 23 January 2019 - 06:21 AM
PS4: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260475
Full price for Switch...
Posted 23 January 2019 - 06:28 AM
Yeah, would have picked this up if Switch was included. Guess I'll wait for the eventual sub-$20 sale for that version.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 06:29 AM
Thanks OP.
Bought one on Black Friday and returned it figuring it would drop since Toys to Life is dead.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:10 AM
Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:29 AM
Maybe would've done better as a regular $60 game without the figures. I got the digital deluxe version on switch but I could see it being pretty annoying to deal with the figures vs. just going to the start menu and changing equipment/etc
Posted 23 January 2019 - 08:45 AM
Yeah, would have picked this up if Switch was included. Guess I'll wait for the eventual sub-$20 sale for that version.
I also would have been in for the Switch version. Ah well. It'll happen at some point.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 11:23 AM
I impulse bought Disney Infinity's 3.0 starter pack when that went $20 a few years back, it's still in the box unopened. I'll probably put it up on ebay eventually. I just can't bring myself to plug a toy into my console (or controller) to play a video game in this day and age, even if the included Star Wars game looks decent. Like the Guitar Hero fad, there's a reason this died off. As for Starlink itself, at least the full thing is available digital but it does just look like No Man's Sky for kids based on what I've seen of it.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 01:24 PM
Posted 23 January 2019 - 01:36 PM
I’m thinking the physical sales were slow (outside of the switch version) cause the game itself is fun.
Jeez. I'm assuming it didn't do so well?
Maybe would've done better as a regular $60 game without the figures. I got the digital deluxe version on switch but I could see it being pretty annoying to deal with the figures vs. just going to the start menu and changing equipment/etc
Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:12 PM
it is now cheaper to buy a starter pack to get an extra controller mount...i'm in.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:33 PM
Is this game even any good? The few vids I seen weren't impressive at all.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:45 PM
Having worked at TRU during the height of toys to life, I would guess this game didn't do super well so far so I don't think we'll see many more toys released in store. It's pretty much permanently been on some kind of sale online since a couple weeks after launch, and every time I see it displayed in a store it is there as well.
I believe Ubisoft said the Switch version did the best by far as well. I don't think that is a good sign either. Clearly people were buying it there for the Star Fox content. If the game itself was doing alright the PS4 with it's much larger install-base wouldn't have been trailing by very much. Skylanders, Infinity and Dimensions were selling better overall there at the end of the trend because the Wii U was such a bomb.
With all that said, I don't think Ubisoft themselves had much faith in toys to life having legs at this point in time, since you can get all the ship stuff as DLC without dealing with any of the figure stuff at all if you don't want to.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 03:03 PM
Posted 23 January 2019 - 03:19 PM
Damn got excited and saw Switch wasn't included. I have $15 in Reward Certs and would have bought the Switch version for $20 for sure just for the Arwing.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 04:21 PM
it feels like an arcade style hover game and space shooter, it's easier than most kinda of games like this but has deeper game mechanics for something on the surface. definitely great for kids and split screen is rare these days.
i bought one just for extra controller mount in case mine break. $15 is hard to beat when they go for $20 for just...the mount.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 04:31 PM
Was so excited until I saw no Switch version. Guess the PS4 and Xbone versions didn't sell well compared to the Switch version.
I think they just made more for Switch knowing it would sell better with the Star Fox content. When I changed the prices this morning we only had 1 PS4, 2 Xbox and probably 8-9 for Switch and when it came out we got less than 5 for them and 20+ for Switch.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 04:40 PM
I impulse bought Disney Infinity's 3.0 starter pack when that went $20 a few years back, it's still in the box unopened. I'll probably put it up on ebay eventually. I just can't bring myself to plug a toy into my console (or controller) to play a video game in this day and age, even if the included Star Wars game looks decent. Like the Guitar Hero fad, there's a reason this died off. As for Starlink itself, at least the full thing is available digital but it does just look like No Man's Sky for kids based on what I've seen of it.
Exact same boat and I really want to try Infinity at some point but it's on the far end of the back burner.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 07:00 PM
If you're buying this for your backlog, make sure you double check to see if the bundle came with the game. I bought the Switch version from Newegg near the end of December and just opened it this past weekend only to realize the game was missing. Apparently this is a known manufacturing issue that happened to a small batch. Luckily, I contacted Ubisoft and they sent me a digital code for the game as well as the physical cartridge.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 07:06 PM
For those who already own the switch version or are interested in collecting all the toys, the ship and I think one of the weapons are not sold outside of the xbox and ps4 starter packs.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 07:10 PM
It is a cool looking game and I played it some on Switch but I think the co-op would fare better on the X flr the wife and I to play.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 07:15 PM
I really want to get this as i love flying games. But the B.S. with a toy on your controller kills it for me. I know you can play without them on but they only unlock for 7 days then you need to put it back on again. wish they made it as a normal game. also bestbuy copies can be missing the game. would suck for that to happen because they would have to take you at your word that it was missing and you just didnt take it out.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 07:25 PM
my starter pack originally had the game missing but they gave me a new one and i opened it on the spot to check. just make sure your starter pack is sealed w/tape...my original one didn't and loss prevention after me pointing that gave me a new one because all their stuff is usually sealed w/some form of tamper proof packaging.
Posted 23 January 2019 - 09:16 PM
Posted 23 January 2019 - 09:48 PM
Crap. I just checked mine and the game is missing. Guess I gotta dig out the receipt from BF.
Posted 24 January 2019 - 12:10 AM
Posted 24 January 2019 - 06:44 PM
Blast, the only reason why I want this is for the star fox content and arwing toy. Of all Nintendo merchandise, Star Fox swag seems to be the rarest. What breaks my heart is that Newegg had the Switch version for $20 with no tax but it sold out before I saw it. Now it's taxed and they want $75. -_-
Posted 24 January 2019 - 07:55 PM
Just finished the digital deluxe version on the Switch and I thought it was worth the $40 I paid for it. Like any open world Ubisoft game it gets repetitive, but upgrading your ship is satisfying and the combat (especially in space) is fun. I can't imagine how annoying it would be having to deal with the toys to life stuff but I enjoyed playing through the game essentially as a Star Fox simulator. Almost tempted to pick it up on PS4 for the better visuals, since it does look pretty bad on the Switch, but I'm not so sure I'd be interested in playing as the other characters. They were all pretty annoying and the story was pulled straight from the trash can.
