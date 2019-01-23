DEAD: Best Buy Deal of the Day: PS4/XBO Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack for $20 before GCU

Posted 23 January 2019 - 02:45 PM

Having worked at TRU during the height of toys to life, I would guess this game didn't do super well so far so I don't think we'll see many more toys released in store. It's pretty much permanently been on some kind of sale online since a couple weeks after launch, and every time I see it displayed in a store it is there as well.



I believe Ubisoft said the Switch version did the best by far as well. I don't think that is a good sign either. Clearly people were buying it there for the Star Fox content. If the game itself was doing alright the PS4 with it's much larger install-base wouldn't have been trailing by very much. Skylanders, Infinity and Dimensions were selling better overall there at the end of the trend because the Wii U was such a bomb.

With all that said, I don't think Ubisoft themselves had much faith in toys to life having legs at this point in time, since you can get all the ship stuff as DLC without dealing with any of the figure stuff at all if you don't want to.