CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Best Buy Ad 1/27-2/2

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 06:15 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2197 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Kingdom Hearts III $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition $79.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Council: Complete Edition $19.99
  • :switch: Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Madden NFL 19 $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9.99 Save $10
  • :pc: The Sims 4 $9.99 Save $30
  • Free $10 Best Buy Gift Card when you pre-order Dead or Alive 6

Everything Else:

  • Save $50 on select Xbox One Consoles
  • Save $10 on select Microsoft Xbox Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One $19.99 Save $10
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One $64.99 Save $15
  • Logitech G502 HERO Wired Optical Gaming Mouse $69.99 Save $10
  • NVIDIA Shield TV Gaming Edition $169.99 Save $30
  • Save $3 on select KontrolFreek Thumbsticks
  • Save on select Pokémon collectibles

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $22.99 Save $2
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 4K $29.99
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Hunter Killer $19.99 Save $3
  • Hunter Killer 4K $29.99
  • Hunter Killer 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $32.99 Save $2
  • Reign of the Supermen $19.99
  • Reign of the Supermen 4K $28.99 Save $1
  • Boy Erased $21.99 Save $1
  • Suspiria $18.99
  • Doctor Who: Season Eleven $39.99 Save $15

#2 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

Hoping the deals get better now that I no longer have GCU.

 

Nothing game wise this week, but may pick up that Suspiria remake.


#3 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Amusing this is sticky, last week is still here, this week languishes.

#4 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Thanks as always !

Wallet saved again :beer:

 

Time to waste more money at LRG on $2.99 digital games marked up 1000% WOOT :beer:


#5 strait edge follower   Cult of personality CAGiversary!   12288 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

strait edge follower

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

Kingdom hearts 3 finally !!!!

#6 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1544 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Yesterday, 07:15 PM

If I bought 3 Copies of Resident Evil 2 and 1 Copy of Resident Evil 2 Deluxe with GCU, am i screwed? 


#7 CookieMonster156   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   625 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CookieMonster156

Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

If I bought 3 Copies of Resident Evil 2 and 1 Copy of Resident Evil 2 Deluxe with GCU, am i screwed?


Yes. They are considered the same title. Dumb, but thats per the mod team on the forums.

#8 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

If I bought 3 Copies of Resident Evil 2 and 1 Copy of Resident Evil 2 Deluxe with GCU, am i screwed? 

Why? 


#9 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1441 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

I want Spider-man to go on sale dammit!!!

#10 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

If I bought 3 Copies of Resident Evil 2 and 1 Copy of Resident Evil 2 Deluxe with GCU, am i screwed?

Something tells me you already know the answer to that question

#11 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

Shadow of War is $9 right now.  So, if you're considering that one, might as well get it now and save a dollar.


#12 CHeis   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

CHeis

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

Was hoping they would throw KH The story so far on sale in conjunction with the KH3 release guess i will wait a bit longer 


#13 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM

Was hoping they would throw KH The story so far on sale in conjunction with the KH3 release guess i will wait a bit longer 

Yeah, I need to pick that up as well but would like to get it cheaper. I have some RZ credit though so I may just get it out of the way now.

 

EDIT: Nevermind it's not available near me or for online order....


#14 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   981 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

If I bought 3 Copies of Resident Evil 2 and 1 Copy of Resident Evil 2 Deluxe with GCU, am i screwed?


All same platform?

#15 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   631 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

Kingdom hearts 3 finally !!!!


Any game in development this long is guaranteed to be disappointing. (See FF15). But my wife discovered its coming out, so I had to place the preorder anyway.

#16 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   196 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Just gonna repeat what I said when Shadow of War was a deal of the day the other day.

 

Not really a great deal considering several retailers had the Definitive Edition for $20 around the holidays. The expansion pass alone is $40 on Xbox.com.


#17 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3926 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Just gonna repeat what I said when Shadow of War was a deal of the day the other day.

It's also been $9.99 many times before at Gamestop I believe. I bought this game a month after it came out for $20 and still haven't played it. I really should stop buying games like this and wait till they are $10.


#18 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9946 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

Yes. They are considered the same title. Dumb, but thats per the mod team on the forums.

In the past different SKUs had their own separate counts.  Is this no longer the case?


#19 Kev Cyberpunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Man, I really would've liked to have Sphinx on PS4. THQ Nordic should've ported it to all current gen consoles, not just Switch. One of my favorite GameCube games of all time, and I still play through it once in a while on my backwards compatible Wii.


#20 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5648 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

anyone know if the $50 off xbox consoles will be all systems?


#21 CookieMonster156   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   625 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CookieMonster156

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

In the past different SKUs had their own separate counts. Is this no longer the case?


Even if they have different SKUs Best Buy will consider them the same title. I’ve seen some of this confirmation on the forums various times.

The only way you can get around that is if the same title is bought on a different platform. For example, three standard PS4 copies, 2 standard XB1 copies and 1 deluxe XB1 copy.

#22 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 02:22 AM

What do y’all think of the KH3 reviews?

#23 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5648 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

What do y’all think of the KH3 reviews?

what scores is it getting?


#24 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

what scores is it getting?


Around 8. 8.7 at ign. Lower scores than RE2

#25 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

In the past different SKUs had their own separate counts.  Is this no longer the case?

This is taken from the Best Buy Forums - https://forums.bestb...ked/td-p/953565
 
 
Q: Once I am a member of Gamers Club Unlocked, is there a limit to how many new video games I can buy with my 20% discount?
 
A: Yes. Members are limited to three copies of a new (i.e. not pre-owned) gaming software title per platform, per year. Collector’s and Limited Editions count toward that title limit. Game of the Year editions, usually released much later including additional content do not count toward that limit but would essentially start as a separate game and limit.

#26 kV Snake   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   60 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

kV Snake

Posted Today, 11:03 AM

Around 8. 8.7 at ign. Lower scores than RE2


Remake averaging 91 on metacritic actually. IGN has a lower score

PS1 version at 89

#27 newslowsad   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

newslowsad

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

Anywhere I can see the TV deals for this ad?

#28 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   1033 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Hoping the deals get better now that I no longer have GCU.


Lol, most of us have been saying that since GCU ended. Don’t hold your breath.
