Daily Steals (FB) back with more deals! SMASH 39.99 Mario 34.99 MK8 34.99 MORE

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Another word of warning, Facebook's purchase protection is garbage. I had an issue with an Xbox One controller where it was clearly used (was dirty and smudged up inside the box). They requested I email a picture (which I already had submitted when I filed the claim)...they responded a couple hours later and said "I cannot see any damage. Sorry." That purchase was from Big Dog Retail though. I've also ordered a PS4 controller from Daily Steals, themselves, and it was perfect and legitimately brand new.