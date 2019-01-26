Jump to content

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Daily Steals (FB) back with more deals! SMASH 39.99 Mario 34.99 MK8 34.99 MORE

By ARunningNoodle, Today, 12:45 AM

ARunningNoodle  

ARunningNoodle

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Again this is through Facebook marketplace through Daily Steals.
There is a note stating that these games are regionally unlocked and may have different box art. Many of us took advantage of these during the holidays. They do have purchase protection for all the paranoid CAGers out there!
Currently:
Super Mario Oddysey 34.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 34.99
Smash Bros Ultimate 39.99
Pokemon lets go Pikachu 39.99
Donkey Kong Country Tropical freeze 34.99
Spider Man PS4 27.99

xxGBZxx  

xxGBZxx

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

I have bought ps4 controller from them.  new in box.  Word of warning that if you plan to buy DLC for those game of different region, you might run into problems.


TheN8torious  

TheN8torious

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Another word of warning, Facebook's purchase protection is garbage. I had an issue with an Xbox One controller where it was clearly used (was dirty and smudged up inside the box). They requested I email a picture (which I already had submitted when I filed the claim)...they responded a couple hours later and said "I cannot see any damage. Sorry." That purchase was from Big Dog Retail though. I've also ordered a PS4 controller from Daily Steals, themselves, and it was perfect and legitimately brand new.


vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

I have bought ps4 controller from them. new in box. Word of warning that if you plan to buy DLC for those game of different region, you might run into problems.

aren't they Mexico versions? and isn't Mexico still region
North America like the United States & Canada?

tinypoem  

tinypoem

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

Shop Unable to Accept Orders

"This shop can't process your order right now"


An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 01:32 AM

aren't they Mexico versions? and isn't Mexico still region
North America like the United States & Canada?

I vaguely recall the Battlefield games they were selling were not North American versions.

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

With all the success stories I've heard through them, you need facebook I'm assuming to order? Can't see myself signing up for a few bucks off as I'll never have an account.


apokalypse  

apokalypse

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Shop Unable to Accept Orders

"This shop can't process your order right now"

Same. Anyone able to place an order right now?


intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 03:45 AM

Super Smash is the Latin America version from Daily Steals; I imagine all Switch games are. The neat thing with it is that it comes with a card for the Piranha Plant DLC code inside, so you don't have to register your game on your Switch by the Jan 31 deadline as the code is good until June or July.


zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 04:20 AM

From the subheader on this forum:

 

No affiliate links, trade posts/threads, or self-promotion!

OP clearly works for Daily Steals; no one writes a thread title like that otherwise.


ARunningNoodle  

ARunningNoodle

Posted Today, 04:58 AM

double post

ARunningNoodle  

ARunningNoodle

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

From the subheader on this forum:
OP clearly works for Daily Steals; no one writes a thread title like that otherwise.

Lmao you’re hilarious that you think I work for daily steals. I’ve been a member of CAG for years and my history shows. Quit doubting everyone. For the record I am an active duty officer in the army.

Ccspence8  

Ccspence8

Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Are the deals gone I don't see any of these games?

RaysGame  

RaysGame

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

PS4 Gold Wireless Headset White $49.99

 

https://www.facebook...284142931616079

 

Saw this on SD


Ervgotti85  

Ervgotti85

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

PS4 Gold Wireless Headset White $49.99

https://www.facebook...284142931616079

Saw this on SD

The link you posted is not working.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

RaysGame  

RaysGame

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

The link you posted is not working.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

It works for me.

Someone on SD suggested to "Sign into FB first. Then click link."


7String  

7String

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

I’d still never order from FB steals lol I’ll wait till next BF but thabks OP

Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Got the link to work but they won't deliver to po box anymore. I won't give my address for this discount
