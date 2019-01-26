METAL MAX XENO (PS4) $16.91 at Amazon

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Watching it drop. Don’t buy and it will keep going.

Actually, in my experience with these fluctuating price items on Amazon, people need to buy to keep the price falling. I've noticed that several times, right after I've bought one the price went down a few more cents literally right after I bought it. I think the problem starts happening when too many people are buying - then it seems to bottom out and start rising.

Anyway, that's my guess based on not having access to Amazon's price algorithms. I would also suggest looking at the price history of each item in question on camelcamelcamel.com to see what some of the fluctuating price history has been, and what the historic low is.

For example here is Metal Max Xeno:

For this I would suggest, if you remember or have the time, to check the price every hour or so to see if the price drops start becoming smaller, or the price starts holding steady. As soon as you so the price go up a little in price it usually means its on the way up again and I would jump on it.

Edit: Anyway, its now a dollar over its lowest price. If you can wait and don't need the game right away I would suggest for waiting until the next time the price starts dropping in increments (though there is no guarantee it will; however they usually do unless the stock dries up).