* * * * * 1 votes

METAL MAX XENO (PS4) $16.91 at Amazon

By looserattledgamer, Today, 12:47 PM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

https://www.amazon.c...ASIN=B07C65JC3G

Really solid tank jrp. Lowest price yet. Retail $39.99.

https://m.youtube.co...h?v=n4mA-Kn22Io

mrclutch

Posted Today, 12:55 PM  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 12:55 PM

Thanks for the YouTube link.

starscream615

Posted Today, 01:54 PM  

starscream615

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Watching it drop. Don’t buy and it will keep going.

#4 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

Already 17.20, doubt it will drop to 15 or something.


nitrosmob

Posted Today, 04:04 PM  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

It might this game didn't seem to get much traction (hah) and frankly was not reviewed extremely well. I did buy it on release to support the series, since I really wanted the portable versions. 


starscream615

Posted Today, 04:09 PM  

starscream615

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

Already 17.20, doubt it will drop to 15 or something.


It was in the 16s before some shmoes starting buying them.

Josef

Posted Today, 04:48 PM  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Watching it drop. Don’t buy and it will keep going.

Actually, in my experience with these fluctuating price items on Amazon, people need to buy to keep the price falling.  I've noticed that several times, right after I've bought one the price went down a few more cents literally right after I bought it.  I think the problem starts happening when too many people are buying - then it seems to bottom out and start rising.

 

Anyway, that's my guess based on not having access to Amazon's price algorithms.  I would also suggest looking at the price history of each item in question on camelcamelcamel.com to see what some of the fluctuating price history has been, and what the historic low is.

 

For example here is Metal Max Xeno:

 

https://camelcamelca...?context=search

 

For this I would suggest, if you remember or have the time, to check the price every hour or so to see if the price drops start becoming smaller, or the price starts holding steady.  As soon as you so the price go up a little in price it usually means its on the way up again and I would jump on it.

 

Edit: Anyway, its now a dollar over its lowest price.  If you can wait and don't need the game right away I would suggest for waiting until the next time the price starts dropping in increments (though there is no guarantee it will; however they usually do unless the stock dries up).


#8 MsterPanDa  

MsterPanDa

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

I've put about a couple of hours on this game and it's a very grind heavy game. However, it's nice and easy to understand. It came out on the Vita first in Japan then ported to the PS4 here. I would have loved it for the Vita here in the States. 


MusePrime

Posted Today, 05:27 PM  

MusePrime

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Is this game any good.

#10 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Is this game any good.


#11 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

Feels like a PS2 game in a lot of ways.
