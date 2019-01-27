Fry's Ads 1/27-2/2

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$29.95

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$39.99

Fallout 76



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

White Gold Wireless Headset



$119.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Emio Charge Dock



$16.99

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$29.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset



$52.99

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



XBox One



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership



$26.99

Megaman 11



$29.95

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$39.99

Fallout 76



$54.99

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$119.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset

LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



less than $249 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft



$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment



less than $449 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $449

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76



PC



$34

Logitech G230 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Fallout 76

Gamdias Hermes E1A 3-in-1 Mechanical Keyboard, Mouse and Mat



$49.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum



$59.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse

Hornettek 1080p HDMI to USB3.0 60fps Game Capture Device

Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Razer Basilisk Optical Gaming Mouse



$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium GAming Headset



$89.99

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Brown

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red



$99.99

Corsair Strafe RGB MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset

Razer Huntsman Opto-Mechanical Keyboard



$199.99

Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$27.99

Blue Retro-bit GoRetro! Portable

White/Red Retro-bit GoRetro! Portable



Blu-Ray



$1

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Apollo 13

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Behind Enemy Lines

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Dream House

Dream House (Blu+DVD)

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

Horton Hears a Who!

The Humbling

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)

In Time

The Internship

Intruders

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Killing Season/Red Lights

Leaves of Grass

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Mercury Rising

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

The Usual Suspects

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Way of War

Wonderful World

The World Made Straight

Zombie Night



$2

Big

Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams/Things Are Tough All Over

Edward Scissorhands

A Good Day to Die Hard



$9.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Skyscraper (4K+Blu)

