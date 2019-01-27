Fry's Ads 1/27-2/2

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$29.95
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$39.99
Fallout 76
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
White Gold Wireless Headset
$119.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Emio Charge Dock
$16.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$29.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
$52.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Astro A10 Gaming Headset: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
XBox One
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$26.99
Megaman 11
$29.95
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$39.99
Fallout 76
$54.99
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$119.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
less than $249 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment
less than $449 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76
PC
$34
Logitech G230 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Fallout 76
Gamdias Hermes E1A 3-in-1 Mechanical Keyboard, Mouse and Mat
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum
$59.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse
Hornettek 1080p HDMI to USB3.0 60fps Game Capture Device
Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Razer Basilisk Optical Gaming Mouse
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium GAming Headset
$89.99
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Brown
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red
$99.99
Corsair Strafe RGB MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
Razer Huntsman Opto-Mechanical Keyboard
$199.99
Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$27.99
Blue Retro-bit GoRetro! Portable
White/Red Retro-bit GoRetro! Portable
Blu-Ray
$1
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Apollo 13
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Behind Enemy Lines
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Dream House
Dream House (Blu+DVD)
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
Horton Hears a Who!
The Humbling
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
In Time
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Killing Season/Red Lights
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Mercury Rising
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
The Usual Suspects
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Way of War
Wonderful World
The World Made Straight
Zombie Night
$2
Big
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams/Things Are Tough All Over
Edward Scissorhands
A Good Day to Die Hard
$9.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (4K+Blu)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Skyscraper (4K+Blu)
