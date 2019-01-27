15% off psn cards at Dollar General

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Any ideas how dollar general seems to be the only retailer that offers straight discounts on PSN & Gamestop cards? (why no other b&m stores offer this)



They've become my money launderer for any gaming purchases as of late. The gamestop $5 off $25 was even better.

I recently read an article about how Dollar General is one of the fastest growing companies because DG is able to penetrate rural markets despite the difficulty that larger chains such as Walmart have in those areas. In other words, they are making money in those places because people use it as a one-stop shopping experience - buying milk, bread, socks, soap, and toys. Maybe they can afford to lose a few bucks on gift card purchases if it gets you into the store to buy other things. I think they call that phenomenon a loss leader. And Family Dollar does it every now and again with Google Play, PSN, and Xbox gift cards...but everyone on CAG shits on Family Dollar.