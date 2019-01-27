Jump to content

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

* * * * * 1 votes

15% off psn cards at Dollar General

By jd7dawgzz, Today, 03:01 PM

jd7dawgzz  

jd7dawgzz

Posted Today, 03:01 PM

Apologize in advance, not able to send link or pic.
Dollar General has 15% off gift cards. Ad only shows PSN, Dominoes, Burger King and Chili’s. Ad shows good from 1/27-2/2.
Good time with the essentials sale going on now or to stockpile for another sale.

josekortez
Posted Today, 03:18 PM  

josekortez

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Thanks for the deal!  Burger King and PSN for me!


Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Thanks was thinking of finally buying the new EDF will pick up some cheap cards first

Kerig
Posted Today, 05:12 PM  

Kerig

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

Any ideas how dollar general seems to be the only retailer that offers straight discounts on PSN & Gamestop cards? (why no other b&m stores offer this)

They've become my money launderer for any gaming purchases as of late. The gamestop $5 off $25 was even better.

josekortez
Posted Today, 05:16 PM  

josekortez

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Any ideas how dollar general seems to be the only retailer that offers straight discounts on PSN & Gamestop cards? (why no other b&m stores offer this)

They've become my money launderer for any gaming purchases as of late. The gamestop $5 off $25 was even better.

I recently read an article about how Dollar General is one of the fastest growing companies because DG is able to penetrate rural markets despite the difficulty that larger chains such as Walmart have in those areas.  In other words, they are making money in those places because people use it as a one-stop shopping experience - buying milk, bread, socks, soap, and toys.  Maybe they can afford to lose a few bucks on gift card purchases if it gets you into the store to buy other things.  I think they call that phenomenon a loss leader.  And Family Dollar does it every now and again with Google Play, PSN, and Xbox gift cards...but everyone on CAG shits on Family Dollar.


