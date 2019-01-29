Katamari Damacy ReRoll back in stock at GS
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 244 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM
Not a deal. Just in case you want a physical copy.
- ThatOneGuyWho and 7String like this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
been in stock since last week, it's in the gamestop thread
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 244 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM
#4 IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary! 177 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Might wanna get one before they declare bankruptcy.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 10017 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:22 AM
Might wanna get one before they declare bankruptcy.
Lol... I read a report earlier on nbc, not looking good.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 11354 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
How Lamestop go Bankruptcy. They making killing every single year excepted 2018. Possible to file bankruptcy to get away from Uncle Sam taxes.
- 7String likes this
#7 Daddy CAGiversary! 677 Posts Joined 4.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:31 AM
- 7String likes this
#8 Adam Howard CAG Veteran 198 Posts Joined 0.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
But I’m with the rest of you, i think I’d rather just buy it from the eshop
#9
Posted Today, 05:17 AM
Ordered on Saturday with another game to hit the threshold for free shipping. Other game came today, order still shows Katamari unshipped with the standard "This item usually ships in 24 hours" status. Can anyone else who ordered this game recently comment on turnaround time?