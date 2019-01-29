Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

CAGcast #576: I Like Toxic Waste

The gang talks 2018 best sellers, Arbyswear, anime, anime, and more anime.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Katamari Damacy ReRoll back in stock at GS

By zaxxon2000, Yesterday, 09:47 PM

#1 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   244 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

https://www.gamestop...y-reroll/168393

Not a deal. Just in case you want a physical copy.

#2 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

been in stock since last week, it's in the gamestop thread


#3 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   244 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

I glanced at the thread. Didn’t see it. It’s a bit all over the place.

#4 Stridix   IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary!   177 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

Might wanna get one before they declare bankruptcy.


#5 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10017 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 12:22 AM

Might wanna get one before they declare bankruptcy.


Lol... I read a report earlier on nbc, not looking good.

#6 Masterkyo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   11354 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Masterkyo

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

How Lamestop go Bankruptcy. They making killing every single year excepted 2018. Possible to file bankruptcy to get away from Uncle Sam taxes.


#7 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   677 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

I still have to pay over $5 for shipping? Sigh...

#8 7String   Adam Howard CAG Veteran   198 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

7String

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Thanks OP

But I’m with the rest of you, i think I’d rather just buy it from the eshop

#9 Shadowpossum  

Shadowpossum

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

While I usually go out of my way to avoid giving Gamestop my money, a physical copy of Katamari was just too good to pass up. Never got it on PS2, and I'll get far more mileage out of it on my Switch.

Ordered on Saturday with another game to hit the threshold for free shipping. Other game came today, order still shows Katamari unshipped with the standard "This item usually ships in 24 hours" status. Can anyone else who ordered this game recently comment on turnaround time?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy