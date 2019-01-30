Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

For Honor & Hitman: The Complete First Season Free on PSN

By freeshipping, Yesterday, 05:48 PM

freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

February PS+ Free games come the 5th

https://blog.us.play...s-for-february/

 

Also

 

32978717568_1756216d87_h-755x425.jpg


BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 05:48 PM

CheapNewsGamer

vwbeetlvr  

vwbeetlvr

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

A. Not available yet.

B. Not free. They are included with the price of ps plus

Blade3D  

Blade3D

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Title a little deceitful, thought these were currently available for free, not next month's PS+ titles.


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Scariest thing from that link

 

 

As a reminder, after March 8, 2019, PS3 and PS Vita games will no longer be offered as part of the PS Plus monthly games lineup — so be sure to download them while they’re available. Any PS3 and PS Vita games you’ve already downloaded, or will download, prior to March 8, 2019 will still be part of your PS Plus games library as long as you remain a member.

 

Download?!? At least Sony clarified in the comments

 

 

Adding them to your library will suffice. You will retain all games you have in your PS Plus library.


