The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

PS4 - Persona 5 19.99/15.99 GCU Bestbuy.com

By Smithers123, Today, 02:57 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

Use store pick up option for extra $1 off!

#2 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5580004


#3 s2k  

s2k

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Hmmm get this or wait for the gold edition?

#4 wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Well another game I don't need but want and it's a great price.  Thanks!

 

Also, I've seen the $1 off mentioned but I never see it when I select pickup in store. Is there something special you have to do for that?


#5 hostyl1  

hostyl1

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

What is in this alleged "gold edition"?  My question is, I've already played this on PS3, so why am I seriously considering getting this on the PS4...as if I really have an extra 100+ hours laying around to get the platinum. (But I'm still probably going to get it.)

 

Edit: @wraith, usually, I have to start the checkout process with shipping first, then switch to in store pickup. But I think it only works if your selected store has the product in stock.


#6 s2k  

s2k

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

I believe the gold edition is with all the dlc. Mainly costumes, weapons, and accessories. To get the $1off first in your cart switch it to shipping then hit checkout. In the shipping screen it should say $1off for in store pick up. I know sometimes I have to use the web site or app to get it to work.

#7 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

What is in this alleged "gold edition"?  My question is, I've already played this on PS3, so why am I seriously considering getting this on the PS4...as if I really have an extra 100+ hours laying around to get the platinum. (But I'm still probably going to get it.)

 

Edit: @wraith, usually, I have to start the checkout process with shipping first, then switch to in store pickup. But I think it only works if your selected store has the product in stock.

Headsup -- PS3 and PS4 version share a trophy list :(

 

Strong chance Persona 5R will have its own list though.

 

For everyone else... this game is one of the most stylish games you'll ever play.  Part high-school dating sim, part mystery, and part Pokemon.  It sounds batshit to explain to someone who hasn't played a Persona game, but just take the leap and enjoy.


#7 letskissthesky  

letskissthesky

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Hmmm get this or wait for the gold edition?


A complete edition will just have costumes and items. There's no added game content. If you have any interest in jrpgs this game is a no brainer at this price. It's probably one of the best jrpgs ever made.

#9 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

I hope this means Persona 5 R will be out soon. There should be an announcement in March. 


#10 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Eh, I'll wait for the re-release with all the patches on the cart.


#8 plasmabeam  

plasmabeam

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

Bought this for $30 after Joker was announced for Smash. No longer returnable. Damn.


#9 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

I bought it over a year ago and it's still backlogged. But $30 still wasn't too bad a price.

#10 hostyl1  

hostyl1

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

Headsup -- PS3 and PS4 version share a trophy list :(

Oh well "f" that noise then. I've watched vids of the PS4 version and couldnt notice any visual differences. So no need for me to double dip. Thanks mate!


#11 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Just literally beat this yesterday. What a game. About 110 hours playtime.

Just read Persona Q2 is coming out in June too....bit only for 3ds. Should of made a Switch release too. :/

May have to buy a 3ds solely for that game.

#15 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

says "price drop" right next to price which means this is the new regular price and should be same price at all stores soon


#12 john718  

john718

Posted Today, 06:22 PM

BestBuy GCU makes things so much easier to buy...thank goodness I still have till summer 2020 with it.
