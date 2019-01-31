PS4 - Persona 5 19.99/15.99 GCU Bestbuy.com
Well another game I don't need but want and it's a great price. Thanks!
Also, I've seen the $1 off mentioned but I never see it when I select pickup in store. Is there something special you have to do for that?
What is in this alleged "gold edition"? My question is, I've already played this on PS3, so why am I seriously considering getting this on the PS4...as if I really have an extra 100+ hours laying around to get the platinum. (But I'm still probably going to get it.)
Edit: @wraith, usually, I have to start the checkout process with shipping first, then switch to in store pickup. But I think it only works if your selected store has the product in stock.
Headsup -- PS3 and PS4 version share a trophy list :(
Strong chance Persona 5R will have its own list though.
For everyone else... this game is one of the most stylish games you'll ever play. Part high-school dating sim, part mystery, and part Pokemon. It sounds batshit to explain to someone who hasn't played a Persona game, but just take the leap and enjoy.
Hmmm get this or wait for the gold edition?
A complete edition will just have costumes and items. There's no added game content. If you have any interest in jrpgs this game is a no brainer at this price. It's probably one of the best jrpgs ever made.
I hope this means Persona 5 R will be out soon. There should be an announcement in March.
Eh, I'll wait for the re-release with all the patches on the cart.
Bought this for $30 after Joker was announced for Smash. No longer returnable. Damn.
Oh well "f" that noise then. I've watched vids of the PS4 version and couldnt notice any visual differences. So no need for me to double dip. Thanks mate!
Just read Persona Q2 is coming out in June too....bit only for 3ds. Should of made a Switch release too. :/
May have to buy a 3ds solely for that game.
says "price drop" right next to price which means this is the new regular price and should be same price at all stores soon
