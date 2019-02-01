Jump to content

Best Buy Ad 2/3-2/9

By Tyrok, Today, 06:36 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  •   :xb1: :ps4: Pro Fishing Simulator $39.99
  • :switch: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $29.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Monster Energy Supercross 2 $59.99 + $10 Best Buy E-Gift Card
  • :ps4: GOD EATER 3 $59.99
  • :switch: Super Meat Boy $29.99
  • :switch: RIOT: Civil Unrest $39.99
  • :3ds: Yo-Kai Watch 3 $39.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 19 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR $29.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice $19.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • Save $10 on select Microsoft Xbox Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headsets
  • Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Wired Gaming Headset $199.99 Save $50

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Grinch $19.99 Save $3
  • The Grinch Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $3
  • The Grinch 3D $24.99 Save $3
  • The Grinch 4K $24.99 Save $3
  • Widows $19.99
  • Widows 4K $24.99
  • The Girl in the Spider's Web $19.99 Save $5
  • A Private War $19.99 Save $3

Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

Thank you!

:switch: RIOT: Civil Unrest $39.99

$30 at Amazon preorder right now

serj  

serj

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Inspiring.


Watchman  

Watchman

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Ooh, A Private War is landing next week.

Remarkable story about war reporter Marie Colvin. She didn't sanitize the horrors of war she covered. Lost an eye in the process. Did it for decades. She literally (and I do mean literally) gave voice to the voiceless those caught up in the atrocities. Rosamund Pike has been getting huge accolades for her portrayal most people didn't know of her, so getting her story out there is great for those wanting to learn more.

There's a couple fictionalized love interests, but one's played by Stanley Tucci, so I'm good with that.

Additionally, Syria was ordered to pay $300 million and change in the blame for her deliberately government-targeted death in 2012 covering their war against the citizen opposition just this week, so that just makes this film all the more incredible as a footnote.


BlurredReality  

BlurredReality

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

What is up with Hellblade. 2nd time they have discounted the Playstation version by $10 but the XB has not yet been on sale. 


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 09:01 PM

Real tempted to get that Super Meat Boy physical. Guess I can use my $15 in certs and complain about GCU ending again when the employees ask where I have been again. Seriously went from going into Best Buy on a weekly basis to barely at all now that I don't have GCU. 


