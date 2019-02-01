Best Buy Ad 2/3-2/9

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Ooh, A Private War is landing next week.

Remarkable story about war reporter Marie Colvin. She didn't sanitize the horrors of war she covered. Lost an eye in the process. Did it for decades. She literally (and I do mean literally) gave voice to the voiceless those caught up in the atrocities. Rosamund Pike has been getting huge accolades for her portrayal most people didn't know of her, so getting her story out there is great for those wanting to learn more.

There's a couple fictionalized love interests, but one's played by Stanley Tucci, so I'm good with that.

Additionally, Syria was ordered to pay $300 million and change in the blame for her deliberately government-targeted death in 2012 covering their war against the citizen opposition just this week, so that just makes this film all the more incredible as a footnote.