Loads of Steam and Xbox One games/subs up for grabs

Posted Today, 12:05 PM

Hello everybody!

I hope this is in the right forum, as it's kind of a giveaway, kind of a deal, kind of a discussion!

It's that time of year again where I announce my annual GameBlast stream, raising money for SpecialEffect. They're a charity that help gamers who suffer with physical disabilities.

This will be my 4th annual stream for SpecialEffect.

This year, I'm giving out lots of Steam and Xbox One games/subs in return for donations to my JustGiving page.

JustGiving: http://www.justgivin...g/edengameblast

Rewards available for donations:

£5 or more:

3x Custom Gamertag Keyring

2x Custom Gamertag Bracelet

3x 1 Month EA Access Subscription (digital code)

£10 or more:

1x £10 Xbox Live Gift Card (digital code)

1x Assassins Creed Black Flag (Xbox One disk)

1x Forza 6 (Xbox One disk)

1x Halo 5 (Xbox One disk)

£15 or more:

1x 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Subscription (digital code)

1x Deus Ex Mankind Divided (Steam)

1x Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox One disk)

2x Xbox One Game Bundle (3 disks picked at random)

£20 or more:

1x Yooka-Laylee (Steam)

1x The Surge (Steam)

1x Life Is Strange Complete Season (Ep 1-5) (Steam)

£30 or more:

1x Project Cars 2 (Steam)

1x Just Cause 3 XXL Edition (Steam)

1x Cities: Skylines + After Dark Expansion (Steam)