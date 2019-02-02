Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

* - - - - 3 votes

Loads of Steam and Xbox One games/subs up for grabs

By Eden0032, Today, 12:05 PM

Posted Today, 12:05 PM

Hello everybody! 

 

I hope this is in the right forum, as it's kind of a giveaway, kind of a deal, kind of a discussion! 

 

It's that time of year again where I announce my annual GameBlast stream, raising money for SpecialEffect. They're a charity that help gamers who suffer with physical disabilities. 

 

This will be my 4th annual stream for SpecialEffect. 

 

This year, I'm giving out lots of Steam and Xbox One games/subs in return for donations to my JustGiving page. 

 

JustGiving: http://www.justgivin...g/edengameblast

 

Rewards available for donations: 

£5 or more:
3x Custom Gamertag Keyring
2x Custom Gamertag Bracelet
3x 1 Month EA Access Subscription (digital code)

£10 or more:
1x £10 Xbox Live Gift Card (digital code)
1x Assassins Creed Black Flag (Xbox One disk)
1x Forza 6 (Xbox One disk)
1x Halo 5 (Xbox One disk)

£15 or more:
1x 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Subscription (digital code)
1x Deus Ex Mankind Divided (Steam)
1x Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox One disk)
2x Xbox One Game Bundle (3 disks picked at random)

£20 or more:
1x Yooka-Laylee (Steam)
1x The Surge (Steam)
1x Life Is Strange Complete Season (Ep 1-5) (Steam)

£30 or more:
1x Project Cars 2 (Steam)
1x Just Cause 3 XXL Edition (Steam)
1x Cities: Skylines + After Dark Expansion (Steam)


Posted Today, 04:24 PM

I believe it's technically self promotion and not allowed.

But charity tho

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Shipping kills it.


Posted Today, 04:31 PM

There's a freebies forum that's more likely more appropriate. You knew what you were doing.

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

There's a freebies forum that's more likely more appropriate. You knew what you were doing.

Thing is, this isn't exactly a freebie though. That's why I was unsure. 


Posted Today, 05:14 PM

I believe it's technically self promotion and not allowed.

But charity tho

I don't gain from this at all. Donations are made to JustGiving for Special Effect. I am the fundraiser and supplier of rewards.


Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Thing is, this isn't exactly a freebie though. That's why I was unsure.

The forum is called "Contests & Free Stuff". As this sounds like a mix of both, it would probably fit. Shopping Discussions might also work if you still aren't sure.
 

I don't gain from this at all. Donations are made to JustGiving for Special Effect. I am the fundraiser and supplier of rewards.

You are self-promoting your stream, though...

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

You uh... You seem to have posted last year's thread in the right place...

 

https://www.cheapass.../#entry13944475


Posted Today, 08:17 PM

You uh... You seem to have posted last year's thread in the right place...

https://www.cheapass.../#entry13944475


Bam. Thank you.
Like I said, you knew what you were doing. The fact that you're trying to defend yourself when people told you there are better forums for it, even after you claimed you weren't sure if this was the right place, is telling.
