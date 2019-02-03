Fry's Ads 2/3-9

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$39.99

Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset



$49.99

Plantronics RIG 505HS Gaming Headset



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$89.99

Hori Racing Wheel Apex



$119.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pack



$16.99

Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro



$19.99

Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller



$29.99

Minecraft



$49.99

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Super Mario Party



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



XBox One



$14.99

Snakebyte Battery:Kit Pro



$16.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm: Limited Edition



$34.99

Super Bomberman R



$39.99

Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset



$49.99

Plantronics RIG 505HS Gaming Headset

Valkyria Chronicles 4



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$119.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment



$299

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$29.99

MSi DS501 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Black Corsair M65 Pro RGB RPS Gaming Mouse

White Corsair M65 Pro RGB RPS Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$89.99

Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Hori Racing Wheel Apex



$129.99

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Carbon

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Carbon



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$249.99

Razer Mamba + Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Gaming Mouse



$379.95

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$19.99

Legends Flashback Blast!



Blu-Ray



$1

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Act of Vengeance

Admission

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Apollo 13

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Behind Enemy Lines

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Dream House

Dream House (Blu+DVD)

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

Horton Hears a Who!

The Humbling

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)

In Time

The Internship

Intruders

Jeepers Creepers

-Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Killing Season/Red Lights

Leaves of Grass

-Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

The Usual Suspects

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Way of War

Wonderful World

The World Made Straight

Zombie Night



$2

Big

City Slickers

Edward Scissorhands

A Good Day to Die Hard

Quigley Down Under

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Weekend at Bernie's



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

John Wick (4K+Blu)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Skyscraper (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99

The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)

