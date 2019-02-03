Fry's Ads 2/3-9

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$39.99
Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset
$49.99
Plantronics RIG 505HS Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$89.99
Hori Racing Wheel Apex
$119.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pack
$16.99
Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro
$19.99
Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller
$29.99
Minecraft
$49.99
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Super Mario Party
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
XBox One
$14.99
Snakebyte Battery:Kit Pro
$16.99
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm: Limited Edition
$34.99
Super Bomberman R
$39.99
Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset
$49.99
Plantronics RIG 505HS Gaming Headset
Valkyria Chronicles 4
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$119.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$269.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Gaems Vanguard Gaming Environment
$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$29.99
MSi DS501 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Black Corsair M65 Pro RGB RPS Gaming Mouse
White Corsair M65 Pro RGB RPS Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$89.99
Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Hori Racing Wheel Apex
$129.99
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Carbon
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Carbon
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$249.99
Razer Mamba + Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Gaming Mouse
$379.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$19.99
Legends Flashback Blast!
Blu-Ray
$1
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Act of Vengeance
Admission
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Apollo 13
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Behind Enemy Lines
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Blue Crush 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Dream House
Dream House (Blu+DVD)
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
Horton Hears a Who!
The Humbling
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Illusionist (Blu+DVD)
In Time
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
-Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Killing Season/Red Lights
Leaves of Grass
-Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
The Usual Suspects
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Way of War
Wonderful World
The World Made Straight
Zombie Night
$2
Big
City Slickers
Edward Scissorhands
A Good Day to Die Hard
Quigley Down Under
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Weekend at Bernie's
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
John Wick (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Skyscraper (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99
The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)
