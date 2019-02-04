15% Off HD Retrovision Cables at Castlemania Games during Super Bowl

These are considered to be some of the best cables if you're running original retro gear, 15% off with code in tweet til end of the game (2 quarters + halftime left at time of post)
I picked up a genesis one. Looks like the Saturn adapter is sold out otherwise would have gotten one of those too.
Are these things really that good? Haven’t really looked into them before but apparently they are popular.
I don't personally own them, but reviewers generally agree that they are extremely well built and tested to provide the best color levels etc for their output
Thanks. Got some cables I was missing.
I've been using these for a while now, for my SNES and Genesis. I use them on a CRT that supports component, but I've used them on my large 55" 4K TV with my Genesis and it looks like you're playing an emulator. The quality is unreal. This is the best and simplest way to achieve an almost RGB color with your retro consoles if you're in the US. There's no other option like this that I've found. I see a lot of people on the twitter posts laughing at the price for the cables but I don't think they fully grasp that there aren't readily available component options available for these consoles. In the US there aren't really TV's that natively support SCART so this is the best we got.
Have a lot of PS2 games so going to give these a try.
The PS2/3 cables are GREAT and definitely worth the $30+. While $60+ seems a little high for the SNES/Genesis cables, I’m sure they’re very high quality.
Well, remember, their cables are adapting RGB pinouts to a YPbPr output, and doing it WITHOUT requiring an external power supply and also passing the correct resolutions to the TV. It's a pretty amazing piece of technology.
I have a Genesis still and an OK amount of games but not sure I want to pay the prices plus I need the Genesis 1 adapter...may be a bit too much for me right now.
This deal is supposedly dying after the game, 2 minutes left in the 4th atm
You don't need the adapter if you have a 32x
They are definitely solid, got a set for my SNES and JVC X'Eye. Make a world of difference even going from S-Video.
