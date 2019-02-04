Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

15% Off HD Retrovision Cables at Castlemania Games during Super Bowl

By Jurai, Today, 01:01 AM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

These are considered to be some of the best cables if you're running original retro gear, 15% off with code in tweet til end of the game (2 quarters + halftime left at time of post)

 


#2 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2117 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 01:19 AM

I picked up a genesis one. Looks like the Saturn adapter is sold out otherwise would have gotten one of those too.

Are these things really that good? Haven’t really looked into them before but apparently they are popular.

#3 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

I picked up a genesis one. Looks like the Saturn adapter is sold out otherwise would have gotten one of those too.

Are these things really that good? Haven’t really looked into them before but apparently they are popular.

I don't personally own them, but reviewers generally agree that they are extremely well built and tested to provide the best color levels etc for their output


#4 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3876 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 01:24 AM

Thanks. Got some cables I was missing.


#5 Timezones   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   103 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Timezones

Posted Today, 02:07 AM

The PS2/3 cables are GREAT and definitely worth the $30+. While $60+ seems a little high for the SNES/Genesis cables, I’m sure they’re very high quality.

#6 Atomized   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Atomized

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

I've been using these for a while now, for my SNES and Genesis.  I use them on a CRT that supports component, but I've used them on my large 55" 4K TV with my Genesis and it looks like you're playing an emulator. The quality is unreal.   This is the best and simplest way to achieve an almost RGB color with your retro consoles if you're in the US.  There's no other option like this that I've found.  I see a lot of people on the twitter posts laughing at the price for the cables but I don't think they fully grasp that there aren't readily available component options available for these consoles.   In the US there aren't really TV's that natively support SCART so this is the best we got.


#7 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9075 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 02:40 AM

Have a lot of PS2 games so going to give these a try. 


#8 spoonTRex   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   104 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

spoonTRex

Posted Today, 02:45 AM

The PS2/3 cables are GREAT and definitely worth the $30+. While $60+ seems a little high for the SNES/Genesis cables, I’m sure they’re very high quality.

Well, remember, their cables are adapting RGB pinouts to a YPbPr output, and doing it WITHOUT requiring an external power supply and also passing the correct resolutions to the TV. It's a pretty amazing piece of technology.


#9 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9075 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

I have a Genesis still and an OK amount of games but not sure I want to pay the prices plus I need the Genesis 1 adapter...may be a bit too much for me right  now.


#10 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

This deal is supposedly dying after the game, 2 minutes left in the 4th atm 


#11 Atomized   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Atomized

Posted Today, 03:14 AM

I have a Genesis still and an OK amount of games but not sure I want to pay the prices plus I need the Genesis 1 adapter...may be a bit too much for me right  now.

You don't need the adapter if you have a 32x :razz:


#12 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 03:34 AM

I have Sony brand component for the ps2, is there any difference ?

#13 zebular   OG Gamer CAGiversary!   701 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

zebular

Posted Today, 03:53 AM

They are definitely solid, got a set for my SNES and JVC X'Eye. Make a world of difference even going from S-Video.


#14 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2117 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 04:08 AM

Man reading these comments makes me realize I should maybe have picked up other ones too. I have component cables for my ps2 and an s-video for my snes, but you guys are saying these look even better than those?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy