15% Off HD Retrovision Cables at Castlemania Games during Super Bowl

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

I've been using these for a while now, for my SNES and Genesis. I use them on a CRT that supports component, but I've used them on my large 55" 4K TV with my Genesis and it looks like you're playing an emulator. The quality is unreal. This is the best and simplest way to achieve an almost RGB color with your retro consoles if you're in the US. There's no other option like this that I've found. I see a lot of people on the twitter posts laughing at the price for the cables but I don't think they fully grasp that there aren't readily available component options available for these consoles. In the US there aren't really TV's that natively support SCART so this is the best we got.