Expired: PlayStation Classic ($39.99) Walmart

Posted 05 February 2019 - 02:43 PM

Really? Was starlink that bad?

No, just no one wanted to buy a Toys to Life game and while Starlink has a clever way of not needing the toys the marketing doesn't really make that very clear.

They both bombed pretty hard. Starlink is now $19.99 for PS4/XB1, and $29.99 for NSW at Target.

I picked up and returned the NSW version of Starlink over the Holiday when I decided I wouldn't have time to play it. I want that damn Arwing though and am hoping the Switch version drops to $20 soon so I can pick it up again.

As for the PlayStation Classic. I picked one up at Target with the Cartwheel deal for $35 a week after Christmas. I've not really played around with it and need to add some games to it so it's worth checking out, but as a tiny PlayStation, it looks pretty cool.