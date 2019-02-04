Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 3 votes

PlayStation Classic ($39.99) Walmart

By Titan X, Feb 04 2019 05:52 PM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 04 February 2019 - 05:52 PM

$39.99 @ Walmart.com.


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13977 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 04 February 2019 - 06:28 PM

Lolno.


#3 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 04 February 2019 - 09:14 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.

#4 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 04 February 2019 - 09:26 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.

 

 

What's nuts is sony did this to themselves intentionally. Everyone saw this coming 10,000 miles away, months before release.


#5 Jiles001  

Jiles001

Posted 04 February 2019 - 11:35 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.
Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.


Really? Was starlink that bad?

#6 Versafied   Formerly known as vlv723 CAGiversary!   2935 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Versafied

Posted 05 February 2019 - 12:25 AM

Lolno.

Well unless you plan on hacking the heck out of it, I don't see why not for that price. But, to each of their own.


#7 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6660 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 05 February 2019 - 01:09 AM

I bought one for $29.50 at a YMMV Walmart clearance, even then they had a few sitting on the shelf. It’s worth that if you like the little retro consoles/want to mod it but that’s about it

#8 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3885 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 05 February 2019 - 01:10 AM

PS Classic deals should only be posted if they are free.


#9 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   235 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 05 February 2019 - 02:10 AM

Well unless you plan on hacking the heck out of it, I don't see why not for that price. But, to each of their own.

Only because as above: it's bound to go even lower. Fire-sale lower.


#10 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   858 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 05 February 2019 - 02:15 AM

Really? Was starlink that bad?

It's pretty good, but its decision to be Toys To Life in 2018 is beyond baffling. And not only that, it was like Lego Dimensions levels of overpriced.

#11 Whisnant   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Whisnant

Posted 05 February 2019 - 03:13 AM

They are $30 at HEB Plus stores right now for those of you in Texas 


#12 gAm3 Fr3aQu3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   87 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted 05 February 2019 - 04:27 AM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.

They both bombed pretty hard. Starlink is now $19.99 for PS4/XB1, and $29.99 for NSW at Target.


#13 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 05 February 2019 - 09:58 AM

Really? Was starlink that bad?


Not bad. To the normal buyer it was a somewhat confusing tangle of add-ons and honestly when it first launched obtaining all content digitally was considered a better deal (making the toys moot). The toys to life concept was already dead, Starlink just served to really grind in that point.

#14 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3948 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 05 February 2019 - 02:43 PM

Really? Was starlink that bad?

 

No, just no one wanted to buy a Toys to Life game and while Starlink has a clever way of not needing the toys the marketing doesn't really make that very clear. 

 

They both bombed pretty hard. Starlink is now $19.99 for PS4/XB1, and $29.99 for NSW at Target.

I picked up and returned the NSW version of Starlink over the Holiday when I decided I wouldn't have time to play it. I want that damn Arwing though and am hoping the Switch version drops to $20 soon so I can pick it up again. 

 

As for the PlayStation Classic. I picked one up at Target with the Cartwheel deal for $35 a week after Christmas. I've not really played around with it and need to add some games to it so it's worth checking out, but as a tiny PlayStation, it looks pretty cool. 


#15 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 05 February 2019 - 04:41 PM

As for the PlayStation Classic. I picked one up at Target with the Cartwheel deal for $35 a week after Christmas. I've not really played around with it and need to add some games to it so it's worth checking out, but as a tiny PlayStation, it looks pretty cool. 

 

 

Same here. Got it for $36, it's still in the box unopened. Was expecting it to be even cheaper by now.


#16 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3948 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 05 February 2019 - 05:17 PM

Same here. Got it for $36, it's still in the box unopened. Was expecting it to be even cheaper by now.

They could eventually make it into Five Below stores at the rate it's dropping in price. I was happy to pay what I did for it though. 


#17 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 05 February 2019 - 08:10 PM

They could eventually make it into Five Below stores at the rate it's dropping in price. I was happy to pay what I did for it though.



Good point. This will easily be big lots, tj maxx, marshall’s fodder.

#18 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted Yesterday, 06:26 AM

Now, $39.99 at Walmart.


#19 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1932 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 AM

Got one at Walmart. For $40 I don’t care if it drops lower, it’s so low that it’s not that big of a deal.

I’ll give modding a try.

#20 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   186 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 06:58 AM

This has to be Sony's biggest failure yet....retailers can't seem to get rid of them soon enough.

Just to think Sony tried to be successful selling this abomination with such embarrassing effort on their end with mostly slow moving pal version of those games.

I'm not surprised... it's $ony after all.

#21 RySenkari   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   670 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

RySenkari

Posted Yesterday, 07:15 AM

All right, I'm a buyer at $40. I'll keep it in the box for a while, the modding scene is looking pretty good and will only get better, so once it improves to where I'm comfortable modding it I'll spend a long weekend putting a ton of games on it and fixing it up to my liking :)


#22 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 AM

This has to be Sony's biggest failure yet....retailers can't seem to get rid of them soon enough.
Just to think Sony tried to be successful selling this abomination with such embarrassing effort on their end with mostly slow moving pal version of those games.
I'm not surprised... it's $ony after all.

Every time I see dozens in stores at $59 I think of the trolls here who argued with me when I said that was a price DROP and not just a sale price a month ago. And now it’s just a game to see how low it can go. I’m betting $15 or less and ends up at tj maxx, marshalls, and/or big lots.

#23 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   186 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 AM

Every time I see dozens in stores at $59 I think of the trolls here who argued with me when I said that was a price DROP and not just a sale price a month ago. And now it’s just a game to see how low it can go. I’m betting $15 or less and ends up at tj maxx, marshalls, and/or big lots.


People love getting a deal but they're not willing to admit a product's failure, especially when they end up buying it themselves.

#24 dracula   i'll buy that for a dolla CAGiversary!   4954 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

dracula

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 AM

I'll hold out for 20 bucks if it really can be fixed with mods and can add games like the snes.classic.

 

The snes classis is a really good games machine because you can add so many games ane everything is essentially true to the originals.


#25 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   235 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 AM

Yeah, I'd love to see $20 but I don't think $15 is realistic. $25 and I would bite without waiting for less.

 

The SNES is indeed incredible. Despite a little bit of extra power I don't think the PSC would be significantly better as a mod platform regardless of price. But at $25 or less, it's worth it just for the two USB controllers - with a little collector's piece (the console) thrown in.


#26 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8293 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 AM

I'll hold out for $20 as well. I have a $10 Walmart gift card so I'll use it on that. I won't open it any time soon because I have multiple PSVs and PSTVs so I won't need it right away.


#27 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1312 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 AM

I'll hold out for $20 as well. I have a $10 Walmart gift card so I'll use it on that. I won't open it any time soon because I have multiple PSVs and PSTVs so I won't need it right away.

Yeah 20 bucks for this turd.  It will make it too many made not enough sold. I can wait.


#28 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1905 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 12:15 PM

I'll hold out for $20 as well. I have a $10 Walmart gift card so I'll use it on that. I won't open it any time soon because I have multiple PSVs and PSTVs so I won't need it right away.

I bought a few PS TVs for $16.97 each when it was on clearance at TRU and had them stashed away in my closet. A couple years later I found out the resale value for PS TV skyrocketed. What are the chances that the PS Classics will become scarce and fetch top dollars years later lol?


#29 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6255 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 12:33 PM

sold out on Amazon.


#30 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6848 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted Yesterday, 12:49 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Yeah, I'm holding out for $20 as well, and may think twice even then. I was just at Walmart yesterday, and the case was packed to the nuts with these things, and has been since forever. I think Sony produced these in such HUGE numbers thinking it was going to be an NES/SNES mini level seller. I see these reaching $20 easy, as it's pretty much a "broken" system, and modding is really the only saving grace, so most are waiting for the bottom, and $30 ain't it(at least not for me).

What's nuts is sony did this to themselves intentionally. Everyone saw this coming 10,000 miles away, months before release.

This could have been great with some effort, but it ended up one of the worst video game items of the last decade. Which just shows, being the industry leader means jackshit when offering a turd in pretty wrapping. Pal games in a US system is just about the poorest choices to ever be made, did they even look at what "N" did? Bighead syndrome strikes again!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy