PlayStation Classic ($45.90) Beach Camera via Rakuten

$45.90 after coupon code SAVE15
Beach Camera via Rakuten
Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM
With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.
Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.
What's nuts is sony did this to themselves intentionally. Everyone saw this coming 10,000 miles away, months before release.
Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Well unless you plan on hacking the heck out of it, I don't see why not for that price. But, to each of their own.
Posted Today, 01:09 AM
Posted Today, 01:10 AM
PS Classic deals should only be posted if they are free.
Posted Today, 02:10 AM
Only because as above: it's bound to go even lower. Fire-sale lower.
Posted Today, 02:15 AM
It's pretty good, but its decision to be Toys To Life in 2018 is beyond baffling. And not only that, it was like Lego Dimensions levels of overpriced.
Really? Was starlink that bad?
Posted Today, 03:13 AM
They are $30 at HEB Plus stores right now for those of you in Texas