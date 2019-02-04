Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

CAGcast #577: Greyhound Gang

The gang talks Epic Store exclusivity, ideas to save GameStop, Anthem VIP demo, Farm Together, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PlayStation Classic ($45.90) Beach Camera via Rakuten

By Titan X, Yesterday, 05:52 PM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

PlayStation Classic

$45.90 after coupon code SAVE15

Beach Camera via Rakuten


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13953 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM

Lolno.


#3 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.

#4 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4189 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.

Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.

 

 

What's nuts is sony did this to themselves intentionally. Everyone saw this coming 10,000 miles away, months before release.


#5 Jiles001  

Jiles001

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

With how many of these I see stores stuck with I think it’s safe to say it might hit $20.
Hard to tell what bombed harder last holiday; this or Starlink.


Really? Was starlink that bad?

#6 Versafied   Formerly known as vlv723 CAGiversary!   2935 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Versafied

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Lolno.

Well unless you plan on hacking the heck out of it, I don't see why not for that price. But, to each of their own.


#7 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6655 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

I bought one for $29.50 at a YMMV Walmart clearance, even then they had a few sitting on the shelf. It’s worth that if you like the little retro consoles/want to mod it but that’s about it

#8 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3879 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

PS Classic deals should only be posted if they are free.


#9 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   233 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 02:10 AM

Well unless you plan on hacking the heck out of it, I don't see why not for that price. But, to each of their own.

Only because as above: it's bound to go even lower. Fire-sale lower.


#10 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   855 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 02:15 AM

Really? Was starlink that bad?

It's pretty good, but its decision to be Toys To Life in 2018 is beyond baffling. And not only that, it was like Lego Dimensions levels of overpriced.

#11 Whisnant   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   16 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Whisnant

Posted Today, 03:13 AM

They are $30 at HEB Plus stores right now for those of you in Texas 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy