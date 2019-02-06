Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

- - - - -

Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundles $349.99/$399.99 Various Stores

By Agent Zero, Feb 06 2019 03:15 PM

#1 Agent Zero  

Agent Zero

Posted 06 February 2019 - 03:15 PM

Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundles are $349.99/$399.99. Newegg currently has the bundle for $349.99 until Thursday.

 

Newegg $349.99 - https://www.newegg.c...ID=7058984&SID=

 

Microsoft Store White console (not racist) - https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

Target - https://www.target.c...le/-/A-53870153

 

Gamestop - https://www.gamestop...x fallout,28zu0

 

Best Buy - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6290110

 

Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...t 76 bundle 1tb

 

Walmart - https://www.walmart....00146/558640751

 

Fry's - https://www.frys.com...CH:MAIN_RSLT_PG

 

1zx1ds0.jpg

 

r8w7lu.jpg


#2 DisGonnaBeGood   But I need tacos! I need them or I will explode. CAGiversary!   3481 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 06 February 2019 - 03:44 PM

I tried checking Google to see if this was a price drop, but didn't see any relevant hits. If so it might be better to wait for a coupon from eBay, and get it through the best buy eBay store if they have it.

#3 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   466 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 06 February 2019 - 04:32 PM

Could someone with a Costco membership check the price of this Xbox One X bundle?  Thanks!

 

Xbox One X Console
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Video Game Code
2 Xbox Wireless Controllers
3 Month Game Pass


#4 loserboy   The Cubs STILL suck! CAGiversary!   1099 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

loserboy

Posted 06 February 2019 - 04:39 PM

Could someone with a Costco membership check the price of this Xbox One X bundle?  Thanks!

 

Xbox One X Console
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Video Game Code
2 Xbox Wireless Controllers
3 Month Game Pass

 

$449


#5 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted 06 February 2019 - 04:45 PM

Could someone with a Costco membership check the price of this Xbox One X bundle? Thanks!

$449

Xbox One X Console
Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Video Game Code
2 Xbox Wireless Controllers
3 Month Game Pass


Looks like someone else posted.

#6 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   466 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 06 February 2019 - 04:46 PM

$449

Thanks, loserboy and fades!  Costco, a day or two ago had the Xbox One X Fallout 76 + 2nd controller + 3 month Game Pass for $350.  Was hoping the Forza bundle was similarly price. :(


#7 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   431 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted 06 February 2019 - 05:22 PM

Bah, I preordered a white one from MS Store for $499 because I worried they wouldn't last. Silly. MS Store and Gamestop both still offer white ones for $399 (MS Store, Gamestop).


#8 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   858 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 07 February 2019 - 03:41 AM

I just bought one from Best Buy. I feel so dirty for owning Fallout 76, does the code have any value whatsoever?

#9 DoctorZ  

DoctorZ

Posted 07 February 2019 - 04:21 AM

I just bought one from Best Buy. I feel so dirty for owning Fallout 76, does the code have any value whatsoever?

I think I seen few people sell it around $30, But I have no idea if you're going to have time selling the game even then.


#10 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5366 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 07 February 2019 - 04:52 AM

Ah come on, at least throw in a gift card or another copy of Fallout 76. lol


#11 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   321 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted 07 February 2019 - 11:27 PM

Last week at Best Buy it was $449, but came with a $76 gift card and a keychain. So it was like being paid to get the crappiest bundle.

 

 

For real though, they'd probably have an easier time selling these if they just put new slipcovers on them that make no mention of F76. 


#12 Metadeath  

Metadeath

Posted 08 February 2019 - 01:13 AM

How long do you think this will be going on?

#13 PapaTrees   Sinner Sinner Chicken Dinner CAG in Training   33 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

PapaTrees

Posted 08 February 2019 - 01:50 AM

Id gladly buy someone's key for 20 if you do not want it!


#14 Agent Zero  

Agent Zero

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Updated OP with Newegg $349.99 price.


#15 Agent Zero  

Agent Zero

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Bah, I preordered a white one from MS Store for $499 because I worried they wouldn't last. Silly. MS Store and Gamestop both still offer white ones for $399 (MS Store, Gamestop).

Thanks, I added to the OP.


