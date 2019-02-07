Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

LucidSound LS20 Powered Universal Gaming Headset (Black) $29 at Amazon

By CheapyD, Today, 03:09 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:09 PM

https://www.amazon.c...uct/B01GWTYXSC/

 

I have these.  They are quality amplified headphones that work on everything.  I"m pretty sure they retailed at $100.

I recommend them.  I use them on PS4 and Tai's digital drum kit ;-)

 

 


chrisbravo  

chrisbravo

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Ordered a set, not really looking or need them right now but seem good enough to be an option. Like the light build factor.
Thanks!

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Are these good for big-eared galoots like me?

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:01 PM

This are on-ear headphones so they should be fine. 


