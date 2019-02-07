Jump to content

3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) - £7.99 / $10.49 at CDKeys

By kobe92, Yesterday, 06:06 PM
xbox live xbox one xbox 360 xbox live gold

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

CDKeys has 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) on sale for £7.99 / $10.49.
 
 

#2 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2249 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

Do these stack? 


#3 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Do these stack? 

Yes, you can stack up to three years


#4 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM

This is probably as good as it gets. $40/year Live sales only tend to happen a few times a year, and cheaper than that is vanishingly rare.


#5 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8429 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

Should actually be 31.50 for a year if the auto renew trick still works.


Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though

#6 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM

Should actually be 31.50 for a year if the auto renew trick still works.


Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though

The auto-renew trick did not work for me this time around. Probably because of the buy one get one free promo for 3-month cards they were doing a while back.


#7 Doctor Zod   Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary!   515 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

Doctor Zod

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

Should actually be 31.50 for a year if the auto renew trick still works.


Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though

That makes us two. Have you received your code already?


#8 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8429 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM

Been about an hour and no code yet.

#9 jr7936   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   184 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

jr7936

Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM

i got mine within 5 min, actually 2 codes.

 

the email says order confirmation download link in the title


#10 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1025 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

The 3% FB discount can be applied making it $10.18, so that helps a bit. Sucks that some of you haven't gotten your codes yet.

 

Edit: I'll go ahead and grab 6 months worth. My current XBL Gold sub is set to expire in July.


#11 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8429 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

i got mine within 5 min, actually 2 codes.

the email says order confirmation download link in the title


Pay with paypal or credit/debitcard?
I used my debit card. Maybe it takes longer to validate.

Should of went with paypal but I didnt want to accidentally have it go through under my Paypal creditcard.

#12 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM

I got my codes sent instantly when paying with PayPal.


#13 jr7936   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   184 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

jr7936

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Pay with paypal or credit/debitcard?
I used my debit card. Maybe it takes longer to validate.

Should of went with paypal but I didnt want to accidentally have it go through under my Paypal creditcard.

 

I used my credit/debit card in paypal.  


#14 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8429 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

Kinda wish I could cancel my order and reorder with paypal

#15 parrothead87   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   249 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

parrothead87

Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

Paid with paypal and got it instantly. Maybe check spam folders


#16 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8429 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

Had to contact support and have it resent but got it. Ill know better next time.

#17 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5254 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)

#18 Noshow21  

Noshow21

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)


I've actually been waiting for this so I can grab this month's GWG. Thanks for letting me know. I wonder what Microsoft's thought process is for these dates in particular.

#19 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1025 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM

I paid with my debit/credit card and got the codes less than 5 minutes later. It's crazy how some of us have more trouble getting keys than others.

#20 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

I think it may also help if you actually create an account vs guest login.


#21 Doctor Zod   Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary!   515 Posts   Joined 3.6 Years Ago  

Doctor Zod

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

I paid with my debit/credit card and got the codes less than 5 minutes later. It's crazy how some of us have more trouble getting keys than others.

I'm still waiting for both the codes and a response from support. Crap.

 

EDIT: Finally got it. After almost 4 hours.


#22 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1145 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

They also have a year for $41.xx after coupon.

#23 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)

Didn't hear of this promotion.


#24 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)

They can buy the CDKeys codes for the discounted price now and not redeem them until after they take advantage of the $2 deals when/if active.


