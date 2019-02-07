3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) - £7.99 / $10.49 at CDKeys
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM
- EvilChamp likes this
#2 Super Nintendo CAGiversary! 2249 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM
Do these stack?
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM
Do these stack?
Yes, you can stack up to three years
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 200 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM
This is probably as good as it gets. $40/year Live sales only tend to happen a few times a year, and cheaper than that is vanishingly rare.
#5 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8429 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though
#6
Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM
Should actually be 31.50 for a year if the auto renew trick still works.
Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though
The auto-renew trick did not work for me this time around. Probably because of the buy one get one free promo for 3-month cards they were doing a while back.
#7 Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary! 515 Posts Joined 3.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM
Should actually be 31.50 for a year if the auto renew trick still works.
Also are they slow at sending emails this time around? Last time I ordered back in November it was pretty much instant. Ordered about 10 minutes ago and havent gotten an email. Says the order is complete though
That makes us two. Have you received your code already?
#8 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8429 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 184 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM
i got mine within 5 min, actually 2 codes.
the email says order confirmation download link in the title
#10 The Throwback Kid CAGiversary! 1025 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
The 3% FB discount can be applied making it $10.18, so that helps a bit. Sucks that some of you haven't gotten your codes yet.
Edit: I'll go ahead and grab 6 months worth. My current XBL Gold sub is set to expire in July.
#11 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8429 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
i got mine within 5 min, actually 2 codes.
the email says order confirmation download link in the title
Pay with paypal or credit/debitcard?
I used my debit card. Maybe it takes longer to validate.
Should of went with paypal but I didnt want to accidentally have it go through under my Paypal creditcard.
#12
Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM
I got my codes sent instantly when paying with PayPal.
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 184 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
Pay with paypal or credit/debitcard?
I used my debit card. Maybe it takes longer to validate.
Should of went with paypal but I didnt want to accidentally have it go through under my Paypal creditcard.
I used my credit/debit card in paypal.
#14 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8429 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 249 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM
Paid with paypal and got it instantly. Maybe check spam folders
#16 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8429 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM
#17 Shake well before serving CAGiversary! 5254 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
#18
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM
If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)
I've actually been waiting for this so I can grab this month's GWG. Thanks for letting me know. I wonder what Microsoft's thought process is for these dates in particular.
#19 The Throwback Kid CAGiversary! 1025 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:52 PM
#20
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM
I think it may also help if you actually create an account vs guest login.
#21 Phantom Zone permanent resident CAGiversary! 515 Posts Joined 3.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM
I paid with my debit/credit card and got the codes less than 5 minutes later. It's crazy how some of us have more trouble getting keys than others.
I'm still waiting for both the codes and a response from support. Crap.
EDIT: Finally got it. After almost 4 hours.
#22 Pet My Fur CAGiversary! 1145 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
#23
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)
Didn't hear of this promotion.
#24
Posted Today, 01:05 AM
If you don't have an active Gold sub at the moment, it's worth waiting another week: from 2/12 to 2/20, XBL will be 2 months for $2. (And so will Game Pass.)
They can buy the CDKeys codes for the discounted price now and not redeem them until after they take advantage of the $2 deals when/if active.