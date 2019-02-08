PSN Flash Sale begins 2/8, ends 2/11

https://blog.us.play...h-up-to-60-off/
Begins 2/8 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT and ends at the same time on 2/11.
Cross Buy
Chasm - $11.99 - 40% Off
PS4
Darksiders III - $47.99 - 20% Off
Darksiders III Blades & Whips Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off
Darksiders III Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off
Earth Defense Force 5 - $47.99 - 20% Off
Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 20% Off
Fallout 76 - $35.99 - 40% Off
Fallout 76 Tricentennial Bundle - $47.99 - 20% Off
The First Tree - $5.99 - 40% Off
The Long Journey Home - $23.99 - 40% Off
Marooners - $4.49 - 55% Off
Metal Max Xeno - $29.99 - 25% Off
Monster Hunter: World - $24.99 - 50% Off
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off
Moonlighter - $11.99 - 40% Off
NASCAR Heat 3 - $23.99 - 40% Off
NASCAR Heat 3 Bundle - $29.99 - 40% Off
Override: Mech City Brawl - $17.99 - 40% Off
Override: Mech City Brawl Super Charged Mega Edition - $23.99 - 40% Off
Slime Rancher - $11.99 - 40% Off
The Swords of Ditto - $9.99 - 50% Off
Ticket to Ride - $9.99 - 50% Off
PSVR - = Playable w/o PSVR
Evasion - $19.99 - 50% Off
Tetris Effect - $29.99 - 25% Off
Sprint Vector - $11.99 - 60% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Idle Champions Outfit Pack: Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume - $7.49 - 25% Off
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Bruenor Starter Pack - $5.99 - 40% Off
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Faerie Dragon Familiar - $7.49 - 50% Off
Monster Hunter: World - Deluxe Kit - $8.99 - 40% Off
Realm Royale - Founder’s Pack - $10.49 - 30% Off
Ticket to Ride - First Class Pack - $14.99 - 50% Off
Have a good weekend.