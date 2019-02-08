Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

PSN Flash Sale begins 2/8, ends 2/11

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 03:15 AM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 03:15 AM

https://blog.us.play...h-up-to-60-off/

Begins 2/8 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT and ends at the same time on 2/11.

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :vita: Chasm - $11.99 - 40% Off

 

PS4

Darksiders III - $47.99 - 20% Off

Darksiders III Blades & Whips Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off

Earth Defense Force 5 - $47.99 - 20% Off

Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 20% Off

Fallout 76 - $35.99 - 40% Off

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Bundle - $47.99 - 20% Off

The First Tree - $5.99 - 40% Off

The Long Journey Home - $23.99 - 40% Off

Marooners - $4.49 - 55% Off

Metal Max Xeno - $29.99 - 25% Off

Monster Hunter: World - $24.99 - 50% Off

Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off

Moonlighter - $11.99 - 40% Off

NASCAR Heat 3 - $23.99 - 40% Off

NASCAR Heat 3 Bundle - $29.99 - 40% Off

Override: Mech City Brawl - $17.99 - 40% Off

Override: Mech City Brawl Super Charged Mega Edition - $23.99 - 40% Off

Slime Rancher - $11.99 - 40% Off

The Swords of Ditto - $9.99 - 50% Off

Ticket to Ride - $9.99 - 50% Off

 

PSVR - :ps4: = Playable w/o PSVR

Evasion - $19.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: Tetris Effect - $29.99 - 25% Off

Sprint Vector - $11.99 - 60% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Idle Champions Outfit Pack: Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume - $7.49 - 25% Off

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Bruenor Starter Pack - $5.99 - 40% Off

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - Faerie Dragon Familiar - $7.49 - 50% Off

Monster Hunter: World - Deluxe Kit - $8.99 - 40% Off

Realm Royale - Founder’s Pack - $10.49 - 30% Off

Ticket to Ride - First Class Pack - $14.99 - 50% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

Perfect timing. Was hoping for a Tetris Effect sale before my 20% coupon expires

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 03:25 AM

Meh

Kev Cyberpunk  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

Other than Chasm there's nothing else from my wishlist on here. $11.99 is still a bit high but it's decent enough for a purchase at this point.


thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:04 AM

EDF 5 Deluxe Edition should be $71.99.  Just a heads up. :)


ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 04:19 AM

Where is the sale? Am I rite? 😯

plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Sprint vector worth the $11.99?


Lonely Boy  

Lonely Boy

Posted Today, 09:00 AM

I'm in for The First Tree and that's about it.


fantomgamer  

fantomgamer

Posted Today, 09:29 AM

What sale?

ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 10:46 AM

So are PS3 and Vita just not going to be included in these sales from now on? That reeks.
