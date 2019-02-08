Grabbed a copy of Dragon Quest Builders for $20.01 this afternoon using the Amazon Prime Now app. Delivery costs $5 but there are usually coupons on your account.
Prime Now items are usually ymmv, but this seems like a good price consider used copies are selling for $55 on Amazon. Game also appears to get excellent reviews.
DQ Builders - Nintendo Switch $20.01 Prime Now - YMMV
By etcrane, Today, 05:53 AM
$44 for me. Wanna play it though.
Thanks! I ordered a copy for $20 too.