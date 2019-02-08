Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 2/10-2/16

By Tyrok, Today, 07:30 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2216 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Far Cry New Dawn $39.99
    • Save $40 on Far Cry 5 with purchase of Far Cry New Dawn
  • :xb1: Crackdown 3 $59.99
    • Free Steelbook with purchase of Crackdown 3 physical, digital or 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass
  • :xb1: :ps4: Jump Force $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Metro Exodus $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition $89.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Dragons: Dawn of New Riders $39.99
  • :switch: Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe $34.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 19 $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Battlefield V $29.99 Save $30

Everything Else:

  • Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset $79.99 Save $20
  • SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset $59.99 Save $10

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Bohemian Rhapsody $19.99
  • Bohemian Rhapsody 4K $24.99
  • Bohemian Rhapsody 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • At Eternity's Gate $16.99 Save $2
  • The Front Runner $22.99 Save $2

#2 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1066 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

Free Steelbook with purchase of Crackdown 3 physical, digital or 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass


That's pretty.cool that gamepass gets the steelbook

#3 nabor605   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   362 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

nabor605

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

Welp next week is my last week of having GCU. I'm hoping more preorders get posted up soon to lock in the discounts :/


#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13960 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

Love Metro but with Anthem just another week later, I won't have time for it. That LE will be $20 in no time anyway, so I can wait. Same for New Dawn lol. Really feel like Feb/Mar is the new November launch window, since last year was paltry for good releases.


#5 mike568   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   390 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

mike568

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

Thanks for posting the ad early especially since it’s digital only now. Digital has how the retailer I work has been for the last 2 or 3 years since we also threw a ton of ads each month away. At another retailer I work the paper ads come in handy so we don’t have waste money ordering plain brown paper and waiting a month for our warehouse to deliver it.

Will FIFA 19 be on sale for the Switch or only Xbox and PS4?


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

#6 Shadyhere   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Shadyhere

Posted Today, 07:58 PM

Hey I wanted to look at some prebuilt PC deals, do you have a link to the ad? 


#7 psiko74  

psiko74

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

what is up with all these shit game deals?


#8 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2216 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Thanks for posting the ad early especially since it’s digital only now. Digital has how the retailer I work has been for the last 2 or 3 years since we also threw a ton of ads each month away. At another retailer I work the paper ads come in handy so we don’t have waste money ordering plain brown paper and waiting a month for our warehouse to deliver it.

Will FIFA 19 be on sale for the Switch or only Xbox and PS4?


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

It only says PS/XB but Switch might end up on sale too.

 

Hey I wanted to look at some prebuilt PC deals, do you have a link to the ad? 

The ad is digital only now so no way to access it early.


#9 sr_388   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   133 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

sr_388

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

Welp next week is my last week of having GCU. I'm hoping more preorders get posted up soon to lock in the discounts :/

A Nintendo Direct is rumored for next week (13th maybe) so you might get some new Switch preorders, if you have a Switch.


#10 mike568   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   390 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

mike568

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

It only says PS/XB but Switch might end up on sale too.

The ad is digital only now so no way to access it early.

Thanks for quick reply. I just turned on my Switch and noticed FIFA 19 is $29.99 on eShop so hopefully it means it’s on sale at Best Buy. I prefer having a physical copy to trade in or loan to a friend with a Switch.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

#11 ZeroGame   zero game all luck CAGiversary!   1279 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

ZeroGame

Posted Today, 10:41 PM

wow, didnt realize Crackdown 3 was upon us this soon. No fanfair or advertising. This going to blow?


#12 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Today, 11:06 PM

wow, didnt realize Crackdown 3 was upon us this soon. No fanfair or advertising. This going to blow?

More than likely will blow. It's been in development too long and the current footage looks like crap.


