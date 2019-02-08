Best Buy Ad 2/10-2/16

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Thanks for posting the ad early especially since it’s digital only now. Digital has how the retailer I work has been for the last 2 or 3 years since we also threw a ton of ads each month away. At another retailer I work the paper ads come in handy so we don’t have waste money ordering plain brown paper and waiting a month for our warehouse to deliver it.



Will FIFA 19 be on sale for the Switch or only Xbox and PS4?





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

It only says PS/XB but Switch might end up on sale too.

Hey I wanted to look at some prebuilt PC deals, do you have a link to the ad?

The ad is digital only now so no way to access it early.