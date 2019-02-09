SD2SNES 15% Off at Krikzz.com ($167)

Posted Today, 05:54 AM

These don't go on sale that often from authorized retailers besides StoneAgeGamers yearly sale. Krikzz announced an SD2SNES Pro board with a stronger FPGA so this is probably a sale a sale to clear out old stock in anticipation of the new cart (price not announced). This cart can play nearly every retail SNES game on hardware except for a couple obscure japanese titles at this point, as recent updates added SA-1, and the SDD1 is also available in a beta. Goes great paired with a SuperNT

https://krikzz.com/s...27-sd2snes.html to purchase

For people that don't know what it is it's a SNES flash cart that can load roms into it's internal memory essentially instantly and implements most of the extra add-in chips along with the MSU-1 core so that you can run nearly the full library off of it.

Feature list from product page:

MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC support (tested up to 64GB; no exFAT support so SDXC cards must be reformatted using FAT32)

High quality push-push memory card slot

Fast ROM loading (~9MB/s)

Fast menu navigation

Directories are sorted automatically, no need for FAT sorting tools

High resolution menu (512×224) for adequate display of long file names

Real Time Clock

Supports ROM size up to 128MBit (96Mbit actually implemented)

Automatic near-time SRAM saving to SD Card (while the game runs). Some limitations apply:

near-time saving is switched to periodic saving when a game is found to use the SRAM as work RAM.

Automatic saving is disabled when MSU1 is used. SRAM is saved on reset.

Enhancement chip support (see below for implementation status)

SuperCIC key (SNES CIC clone):

enables operation on unmodified consoles of all regions

supports software 50/60Hz switching on SuperCIC enhanced consoles only (to be performed by sd2snes firmware, not yet implemented there)

Auto region patching

SUPPORTED ENHANCEMENT CHIPS:

BS-X memory map / Satellaview base unit registers (clock)

DSP-1/1B

DSP-2

DSP-3

DSP-4

ST-010

Cx4

MSU-1

S-RTC

OBC-1

GSU (Super FX)

SA-1 (experimental)