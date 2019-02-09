Jump to content

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

By Jrart17, Yesterday, 06:49 PM

#1 Jrart17  

Jrart17

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

Picked up a Nintendo Switch Pro controller from the best buy store on google express for $49.36 after taxes using the February promo code which took 20% off of the $56.99 price.

#2 Darkprime   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   257 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Darkprime

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Promo code for all users or just new users?


#3 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   650 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

And the promo code is?

#4 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM

If you go to their store, the code should show up on the page, and for me it was already in the checkout page without having to type it in and all I had to do was apply it.

 

https://express.goog.../store/best-buy


#5 alextastic   keepin' it real. CAGiversary!   1079 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

alextastic

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

What's the promo code?

edit: Someone answered the question right as I posted, sorry.

What's the promo code?

edit: Someone answered the question right as I posted, sorry.


