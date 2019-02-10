Fry's Ads 2/10-16

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$49.99
Plantronics RIG 505HS Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Kingdom Hearts III
$119.99
Platinum Wireless Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$4.99
Labo Customization Kit
$9.99
Nyko Power Pak
$22.99
Hyperkin Armor3 Travel Kit
$29.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$39.99
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
$49.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.95
Labo Variety Kit
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$79.95
Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
XBox One
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Megaman 11
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$49.99
Hyperkin Duke Retro Controller
Plantronics RIG 505HX Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Kingdom Hearts III
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76
PC
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$39.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Roccat Nyth Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Roccat Tyon Laser Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Thermaltake Premium X1 RGB Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue
$129.99
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Carbon
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Carbon
Razer Huntsman Opto-mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$359
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$19.99
Bandai Namco Flashback Blast! Console
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$349.99
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine Deluxe
Blu-Ray
$1
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Admission (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Gangster Empire: Rose of the Mob: The Complete Series
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
The Grand Duel/Keoma
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
Horton Hears a Who!
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
JFK: A New World Order (Blu+DVD)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Me, Myself & Irene
Medal of Honor
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take (Blu+DVD)
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: The Black Hills and the Badlands: Gateway to the West
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Glacier: Crown of the Continent
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Great Smokey Mountains: Crown Jewel of the Appalachians
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Yosemite: The High Sierras
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
Up From Slavery
Vietnam: 50 Years Remembered
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Way of War
Wonderful World
Zombie Night
$2
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Big
Chappie
City Slickers
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Driven to Kill
Edward Scissorhands
Emancipation Road
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
A Good Day to Die Hard
Men in Black
Men of Honor
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Resident Evil: Afterlife
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Salem Witch Trials
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story/The Brothers Solomon/Fired Up/Balls Out
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
Weekend at Bernie's
$13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
